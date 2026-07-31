Analysts at CasinoReviews.net break down four rules for reading the real-money probabilities that shift daily on prediction markets like Polymarket.

A ceasefire holds at 53%. Apple ends the month as the world's largest company at 78%. These are not polls but the last traded prices on contracts where real money is at stake, which makes them useful and easy to misread. After eight months of daily coverage built on the Polymarket API, CasinoReviews.net has published the four rules its editors apply before a number reaches a headline.

Rule 1. The resolution text defines the number, not the headline. On 24 July, Polymarket priced the Israel and Iran ceasefire holding through 31 July at 53.5%, which reads as a coin flip on peace. The contract fails only on a qualifying missile strike landing on the other country's territory, excluding intercepted munitions, cyber operations and drones. A WTI crude contract settled on one one-minute candle, so $100 touched briefly resolves yes while a $98 close resolves no.

Rule 2. The move carries the information, the level carries the consensus. On 28 July, Apple's odds of ending the month as the world's most valuable company sat at 78.65% after climbing 56 points in a day. The climb is the story. Editors flag any daily move above ten points.

Rule 3. One market is an opinion, a cluster is a signal. Where volume is thin, one large order can move a single contract, while related contracts moving together are harder to manufacture. When Apple's odds jumped 56 points, the NVIDIA contract on the same question fell by almost the same amount, a rotation rather than enthusiasm.

Rule 4. Falling odds are news, and deadlines do much of the work. Israel's odds of closing its airspace by 24 July drifted to 7.5% because no Notices to Air Missions appeared and airline schedules held. Nothing happening is a finding. Deadline-bound contracts also slide toward zero as their window narrows. Bitcoin at $67,500 fell 31 points to 9.5% near month-end with no crash in spot price.

Notes to editors

CasinoReviews.net publishes daily prediction market analysis drawn from the Polymarket API, covering commodities, monetary policy, equities and geopolitical risk. The four rules may be reproduced with attribution. Analysts are available for comment.

Prediction markets involve financial risk. Content is published for informational purposes and is intended for readers aged 18 and over.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260730170179/en/

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