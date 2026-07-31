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ACCESS Newswire
31.07.2026 14:02 Uhr
196 Leser
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When the IRS Won't Budge - Clear Start Tax Explains How the Taxpayer Advocate Service Helps Taxpayers Stuck in the System

An independent office inside the IRS can step in when financial hardship or bureaucratic delays leave taxpayers with nowhere else to turn - yet many have never heard of it.

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 31, 2026 / When a tax problem drags on for months, or an IRS action threatens a taxpayer's ability to cover basic needs, it can feel like there is no one left to call. Clear Start Tax says there is a resource most people overlook: the Taxpayer Advocate Service (TAS), an independent organization within the IRS created specifically to help taxpayers the normal channels have failed.

"The Taxpayer Advocate Service exists because Congress recognized the IRS is big enough to lose people in its own machinery," said a spokesperson for Clear Start Tax, a national tax relief and resolution firm. "It sits inside the IRS, but it answers to the taxpayer, not the collection department."

TAS is designed for two broad situations. The first is economic hardship - when an IRS action, such as a levy or a frozen refund, is causing or about to cause significant financial harm. The second is a systemic breakdown - cases that have stalled for months, gone unanswered through normal channels, or bounced between departments without resolution. In either situation, a taxpayer can request help, and if the case qualifies, an advocate is assigned to work it directly.

The service is free, and it operates independently of the IRS collection and examination functions. An advocate can cut through delays, coordinate between IRS units, and in urgent hardship cases request that a harmful action be paused while the underlying issue is sorted out. What TAS cannot do, however, is erase a valid tax debt or replace the programs that resolve one - it is a channel for getting a stuck or harmful situation moving again.

"People assume the Taxpayer Advocate is a last resort, but often it's the fastest way to stop the bleeding when an account is in real trouble," the spokesperson added. "It doesn't replace a resolution strategy - it clears the roadblocks so one can actually happen."

To help taxpayers understand when the Taxpayer Advocate Service can help, Clear Start Tax recommends:

  • Considering TAS when an IRS action is causing immediate financial hardship, such as a levy on essential funds

  • Turning to TAS when a case has stalled for months or gone unanswered through normal IRS channels

  • Remembering the service is free and independent of IRS collections, though it does not erase a valid debt

  • Continuing to pursue a resolution program, since the advocate clears obstacles rather than settling the balance

By answering a few simple questions, taxpayers can find out if they're eligible for the IRS Fresh Start Program and take the first step toward resolving their tax debt.

"No taxpayer should feel powerless just because the IRS is slow or unresponsive," the spokesperson said. "Knowing that an independent advocate exists - and when to ask for one - can change the entire course of a case."

About Clear Start Tax

Clear Start Tax is a nationwide tax resolution and relief firm specializing in helping individuals and businesses address IRS and state tax issues. With a team of experienced tax professionals, the company provides tailored strategies for resolving back taxes, negotiating settlements, and achieving long-term compliance.

Need Help With Back Taxes?

Click the link below:
https://clearstarttax.com/qualifytoday/(888) 710-3533

Contact Information:

Clear Start Tax Corporate Communications Department
tech@clearstarttax.com (949) 800-4011

SOURCE: Clear Start Tax



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/when-the-irs-wont-budge-clear-start-tax-explains-how-the-taxpaye-1187641

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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