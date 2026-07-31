United States Air Force to Expand Use of Blade Diagnostics Proprietary Engine Maintenance Platform to F-35

The United States Air Force and the F-35 Joint Program Office to expand use of Blade Diagnostics proprietary engine maintenance platform to F-35 engines

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESS Newswire / July 31, 2026 / Blade Diagnostics announces that the United States Air Force (USAF) in conjunction with the F-35 Joint Program Office (JPO) and the original engine manufacturer will expand the use of Blade Diagnostics SmartBlend vibration sensing technology for F-35 engine maintenance and repair. SmartBlend is a fully automated vibratory inspection and analysis system that complements the OEM analytical assessment tools to enable the safe recovery of aircraft engine rotors. Blade Diagnostics, located in Pittsburgh, PA, is a supplier of SmartBlend to the USAF/JPO.

Since 2013, USAF has been using SmartBlend for the maintenance and repair of engine rotors for the F-22 Raptor, the world's first 5th generation air dominance fighter. SmartBlend directly supports US National Security through increased fleet readiness, as well as increased aircraft safety, and reduced sustainment costs. SmartBlend, along with other future analysis and repair technologies, are estimated to save $1B to $2B over the life of the F-35 program.

"Utilizing SmartBlend for the F-35 represents a major milestone for Blade Diagnostics Corporation and for F-35 engine sustainment efforts," said Dan Ryan, Blade Diagnostics President and CEO. "SmartBlend will help the USAF/JPO and the engine OEM repair more damaged F-35 rotors instead of requiring expensive replacement, which positively impacts fleet readiness while simultaneously reducing costs."

About Blade Diagnostics Corporation

Blade Diagnostics Corporation, located in Pittsburgh, PA, was founded in 2005 as a spin-off from Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) to commercialize the underlying technology embodied in SmartBlend. "Access to superior talent from world class universities like CMU and being part of the Pittsburgh AI and automation/robotics ecosystem has enabled Blade Diagnostics to develop cutting-edge technologies like SmartBlend for the benefit of the US Warfighter," said Mr. Ryan. Blade Diagnostics currently serves the Aerospace, Defense, and Power Generation industries with world class automated airfoil inspection and analysis capabilities.

Press inquiries: contact Dan Ryan, President and CEO at (412) 398-0643 or info@bladediagnostics.com

www.bladediagnostics.com

This document contains forward-looking statements, which are predictions, projections, or other statements about future events. These statements are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes to materially differ.

© 2026 Blade Diagnostics Corporation. All rights reserved. SmartBlend and Blade Diagnostics are registered trademarks of Blade Diagnostics Corporation in the United States and other countries.

SOURCE: Blade Diagnostics

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/united-states-air-force-to-expand-use-of-blade-diagnostics-proprietary-engine-1192355