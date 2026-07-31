Roswell, New Mexico--(Newsfile Corp. - July 31, 2026) - Lelantos Holdings, Inc. (OTCID: LNTO), through its Airtopia Adventure Parks subsidiary, today announced that renovation and construction are underway at its approximately 50,000-square-foot property in Roswell, New Mexico.

The project will convert the site's existing 10-screen cinema into an integrated family entertainment destination, preserving three luxury auditoriums while building a full Airtopia Adventure Park across the remainder of the property.

The company has owned the cinema since 2018 and has invested in the property throughout its ownership, including converting stadium seating to luxury recliners and expanding the arcade. Once complete, Roswell is expected to become Airtopia's second location combining luxury cinemas with a full adventure park under one roof.

Reimagining an Existing Entertainment Property

Rather than eliminating the cinematic experience, Airtopia is preserving a portion of the theater and integrating it with interactive attractions, food and beverage, birthday celebrations, group events, and activities for multiple generations - giving families a broader range of experiences in a single visit while extending the property's useful life and community relevance.

"People in Roswell already know this property as a place where families have gathered and made memories," said Felix Waller, Chief Executive Officer of Lelantos Holdings. "Our goal is to preserve that history while creating an entirely new level of entertainment around it. We are not simply renovating a cinema - we are building a destination where children, teenagers, parents, and adults can spend meaningful time together."

Planned Attractions and Experiences

The completed Roswell development is currently expected to include:

Three luxury cinemas

A high ropes course

Large slides

Soft-play attractions

Trampolines, including trampoline basketball and trampoline dodgeball

A full arcade

A complete eatery

VIP party rooms

A specialized toddler area

The combination is designed to serve a broad range of guests and occasions, including everyday family visits, birthday parties, school groups, corporate events, and community gatherings.

Construction and Projected Operations

Construction is underway, with the transformed location projected to open later in 2026. Based on current management projections, the Roswell location is expected to generate approximately $3.5 million in annual gross revenue and employ approximately 65 team members once fully operational. These projections reflect management's current expectations and remain subject to construction timing, market conditions, opening schedules, operating performance, and other factors.

"Growth is not simply about adding locations," said Waller. "It is about identifying properties where we can create something meaningful, building the right experience for the market, and developing the operational systems and leadership required to support long-term success. Roswell is an important part of that strategy."

Serving the Roswell Community

The property has served Roswell and the surrounding region for years, and Airtopia intends for the transformed facility to continue as a community-centered entertainment destination - creating employment opportunities, expanding local entertainment options, and providing a new venue for celebrations, school groups, organizations, and community events.

Additional updates on construction progress, attractions, hiring, and the anticipated opening will be announced as the project advances.

About Airtopia Adventure Parks

Airtopia Adventure Parks develops and operates all-ages family entertainment destinations combining adventure attractions, arcades, food and beverage, birthday parties, group events, and community programming. Select locations also integrate luxury cinemas with indoor adventure parks under one roof. Airtopia's mission is to provide exceptional, all-ages family entertainment that exceeds expectations and enriches the communities it serves through a clean, fast, friendly, affordable, safe, and fun experience.

About Lelantos Holdings, Inc.

Lelantos Holdings, Inc. (OTC: LNTO) is a publicly traded holding company focused on developing and supporting scalable operating businesses. Through Airtopia Adventure Parks, the company participates in the family entertainment industry with a growing platform of multi-attraction destinations.

For additional information, visit www.lelantosholdings.io.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding anticipated construction timelines, opening dates, planned attractions, employment levels, projected revenue, and future expansion. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions, and projections and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. There can be no assurance that the project will be completed within the anticipated timeline, that all planned attractions will be included, that projected employment or revenue levels will be achieved, or that the facility will open as currently anticipated. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Lelantos Holdings undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/307432

Source: Lelantos Holdings Inc.