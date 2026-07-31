Solar's share of electricity demand across the 27 EU member states exceeded 20% for the first time for three consecutive months, according to data from the Energy-Charts platform compiled by Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE. Energy-Charts calculated a share of 20.3% for May, 21.1% for June and 21.5% for July. As July has not yet fully ended, there may still be marginal changes, but the analysts say this will not affect the record. During the same period last year, solar's share of EU electricity demand ranged between 17.3% and 18.8%. Records for Germany, Switzerland, Austria ...

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