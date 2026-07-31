DJ Amundi Index Solutions: NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

Amundi Index Solutions (LUXU,LUXG) Amundi Index Solutions: NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS 31-Jul-2026 / 13:45 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amundi Index Solutions Société d'investissement à capital variable Registered office: 5, Allée Scheffer L-2520 Luxembourg - Grand Duchy of Luxembourg R.C.S. de Luxembourg B206-810 (the « Company ») Luxembourg, 21 May 2026 NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS of the sub-fund Amundi Global Luxury (the "Sub-Fund") Dear Shareholders, We hereby inform you that the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") has decided to change the method for replicating the S&P Global Luxury index (the "Benchmark Index") of the Sub-Fund as from 21 September 2026 (the " Effective Date"). Hence, from the date hereof, the index replication method carried out by the Sub-Fund will change from an indirect replication using a total return swap ("TRS") to direct replication involving investing directly in a basket of assets comprised of (i) securities that make up the Benchmark Index and/or, (ii) financial instruments that are representative of all or some of the securities that make up the Benchmark Index. In order to reflect these changes, the "Investment Strategy" section of the Sub-Fund's Prospectus will be amended. In addition, the minimum initial investment amount in each share class of the Sub-Fund and the maximum annual management fee will be amended as set out in the table below. Before the Effective Date From the Effective Date Amundi Global Luxury UCITS ETF USD Acc Min initial Investment* 1 000 000 100 000 Amundi Global Luxury UCITS ETF Annual fees 0.15% 0.25% EUR Acc Management (max)

* Those minimums are applied in USD or in the equivalent amount, in the relevant share class currency.

The Sub-Fund will bear the transaction costs occurring within the Sub-Fund in relation to replication change.

Following the implementation of this change, the Prospectus will be amended accordingly.

-- In case where the Shareholders do not agree with this change, the Shareholders who usually subscribe orredeem Shares in the Sub-Fund on the primary market may redeem their Shares without fee (except for the feesacquired by the Sub-Fund to prevent dilution of shareholders investment), during a period of one month as from thedate of this notice which is only notified on the Company's website dedicated to shareholders notices as permittedby the Prospectus.

-- We draw Shareholders' attention to the fact that if the Sub-Fund's Shares are sold on a market orexchange, the Shareholders may be charged broker fees on to the sale of (a) Share(s) in the Sub-Fund.

-- In case where the Shareholders agree with the changes, no action is required from the Shareholders.

The Prospectus will be made available by the Management Company upon request, or may be consulted on the following website: www.amundi.com and www.amundietf.com on or around the Effective Date.

Yours sincerely,

For the Board

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ISIN: LU1681048XXX, LU1681048XXX Category Code: MSCL TIDM: LUXU,LUXG LEI Code: 549300W7KKNXBMESYV26 Sequence No.: 438225 EQS News ID: 2374594 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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July 31, 2026 07:45 ET (11:45 GMT)