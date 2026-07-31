There were 27,391 new UK solar installations in June 2026, the second highest monthly installations volume on record, adding 132 MW of capacity. Total UK solar capacity reached 22.8 GW by the end of June, according to the latest government deployment data. March 2026 remains the strongest month for number of installations with 28,782 recorded, although solar deployment statistics from the UK Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) are provisional and subject to revision. DESNZ recorded a total of 2,076,000 UK solar installations at the end of June. The barrier for entry to the distributed ...

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