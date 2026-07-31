Ridgetech, Inc. Reports Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results

HANGZHOU, China, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ridgetech, Inc. (Nasdaq: RDGT) ("Ridgetech" or the "Company"), a wholesale distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in China, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026.

Mr. Frank Zhao, Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Ridgetech, commented, "Fiscal year 2026 marked a transformative year for Ridgetech as we completed our strategic transition to a wholesale-focused business model. Through the acquisition of Allright (Hangzhou) Internet Technology Co. Ltd ("Allright") and the divestiture of our retail drugstore business, we have strengthened our position as an online and offline wholesale distributor of pharmaceutical and healthcare products, establishing a more scalable and efficient operating platform.

"Our revenue increased 10.2% year over year to $132.2 million, driven primarily by the first full year contribution from Allright's online platform business. We also delivered a 23.8% increase in gross profit and improved our overall gross margin to 3.6%, reflecting the benefits of our optimized business mix and continued operational execution.

"Today, our business combines a strong offline wholesale network serving local customers with expanding nationwide online distribution through both our proprietary platform and leading third-party e-commerce platforms. We believe this integrated online and offline model enhances our market reach, broadens our customer base, and positions us to capture long-term opportunities in China's pharmaceutical distribution market.

"Looking ahead, we remain focused on executing our dual-engine growth strategy by expanding our digital distribution capabilities, strengthening our pharmaceutical ecosystem, and pursuing strategic initiatives that enhance operational efficiency and create long-term value for our shareholders."

Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Summary

Revenue was $132.16 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, an increase of 10.2% from $119.97 million for the same period of last year.

Gross profit was $4.75 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, an increase of 23.8% from $3.84 million for the same period of last year.

Gross margin was 3.6% for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, an increase from 3.2% for the same period of last year.

Net loss was $1.25 million, or $17.21 per basic and diluted loss per share, for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, compared to net income of $10.20 million, or $275.87 per basic and diluted earnings per share, for the same period of last year.

Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results

Revenue

Revenue increased by $12.19 million, or 10.2%, to $132.16 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, from $119.97 million for the same period of last year.

Revenue from offline wholesale decreased by $0.99 million, or 0.8%, to $117.87 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, from $118.86 million for the same period of last year. The Company previously provided credit terms to certain offline customers. However, the Company experienced delayed repayments from several customers. Despite eventual recovery of the outstanding amounts, the Company decided to discontinue some of its credit sales effective March 2025 as a risk mitigation measure. As a result, the offline wholesale revenue declined.

Revenue from online platform increased by $13.18 million, or 1,190.8%, to $14.29 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, from $1.11 million for the same period of last year. This increase is primarily attributable to the inclusion of a full twelve months of Allright's online platform revenue in the year ended March 31, 2026, compared to only one month (March 2025) of such revenue in the prior year period. On February 28, 2025, the Company acquired Ridgeline International Limited ("Ridgeline") and its subsidiary, Allright, which is a rapidly growing online and offline wholesale distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products such as health foods, cosmetics and daily necessities in China. Allright actively trades on popular online distribution platforms nationwide. Through these online platforms, the Company sells various medical products to retail pharmacies, clinics and other vendors across the country. Allright also has its own online distribution platform.

Gross profit and gross margin

Total cost of goods sold increased to $127.41 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, from $116.13 million for the same period of last year. Gross profit increased by $0.92 million, or 23.8%, to $4.75 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, from $3.84 million for the same period of last year. Overall gross margin increased by 0.4 percentage points to 3.6% for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, from 3.2% for the same period of last year.

Gross margins for offline wholesale and online platform were 3.4% and 5.6%, respectively, for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, compared to gross margins for offline wholesale and online platform of 3.2% and 7.4%, respectively, for the same period of last year.

Loss from operations

Sales and marketing expenses increased by $1.51 million, or 98.2%, to $3.04 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, from $1.53 million for the same period of last year. The increase was primarily attributable to the increase in drug distribution service fee resulting from the acquisition of Allright, which was recognized over 12 months this year, compared to just one month as the acquisition took place at the end of the fiscal year 2025. Overall, such expenses as a percentage of the Company's revenue were 2.3% and 1.3%, respectively, for the years ended March 31, 2026 and 2025.

General and administrative expenses increased by $0.24 million, or 7.2%, to $3.58 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, from $3.34 million for the same period of last year. The increase was primarily due to the increase in employee salary of approximately $0.31 million, offset by the decrease in exchange loss. Such expenses as a percentage of revenue decreased for the year ended March 31, 2026 to 2.7% from 2.8% for the same period a year ago. This increase in employee salary was primarily attributable to the acquisition of Ridgeline and its subsidiary Allright on February 28, 2025, which led to a rise in employee headcount and consequently an increase in employee salaries.

Loss from operations was $1.87 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, compared to $1.04 million for the same period of last year. Operating margin was (1.4)% and (0.9)% for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively.

Net loss from continuing operations

Net loss from continuing operations was $1.25 million and $1.45 million in the years ended March 31, 2026 and 2025.

Net income (loss)

Net loss was $1.25 million, or $17.21 per basic and diluted loss per share for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, compared to net income of $10.20 million, or $275.87 per basic and diluted earnings per share for the same period of last year.

Financial Condition

As of March 31, 2026, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $17.91 million, compared to $12.78 million as of March 31, 2025. Net cash used in operating activities was $1.39 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $1.25 million for the same period of last year. The change was primarily attributable to net loss of approximately $1.25 million, adjusted for non-cash item of depreciation and amortization expenses of approximately $0.36 million and changes in operating assets and liabilities including: (i) an increase of approximately $3.46 million in accounts receivable, (ii) an increase of approximately $2.04 million in other receivable, (iii) an increase of approximately $2.01 million in accounts payable, and (?) a decrease of approximately $1.95 million in inventories.

Net cash used in investing activities was $449 for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, compared to $18.14 million for the same period of last year. The change was primarily attributable to $449 used for purchases of long-term assets.

Net cash used in financing activities was $0.03 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, compared to net cash provided by financing activities of $1.51 million for the same period of last year. The change was primarily due to approximately $24.94 million in repayment of notes payable offset by approximately $10.88 million proceeds from equity and debt financing and approximately $14.35 million in proceeds from notes payable.

About Ridgetech, Inc.

Ridgetech, Inc. ("Ridgetech" or the "Company") is a growing online and offline wholesale distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in China. Ridgetech actively trades on popular online distribution platforms nationwide and has its own online distribution platform. The Company believes that trading on these platforms offers greater opportunities to distribute pharmaceutical products nationwide. For more information about the Company, please visit www.ridgetch.com. The Company routinely posts important information on its website.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the Company's strategic transformation, integration of acquired businesses, development of its online and offline pharmaceutical distribution capabilities and ecosystem, and its ability to generate long-term growth and shareholder value. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to," or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those reflected in the Company's forward-looking statements including risks related to the Company's ability to satisfy applicable procurement conditions, changes in market demand, the Company's ability to successfully implement and promote its digital platform, and those other risks described in the Company's most recent registration statement, most recent annual report on Form 20-F and in its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information, please contact:

Company Contact:

Frank Zhao

Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer

+86-571-88077108

[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:

Tina Xiao

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

+1-646-932-7242

[email protected]

RIDGETECH, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





March 31,



March 31,





2026



2025

ASSETS











CURRENT ASSETS











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 17,905,262



$ 12,779,781

Restricted cash



8,519





5,761,294

Trade accounts receivables



32,466,688





27,811,813

Inventories



8,259,002





9,758,071

Other receivables, net



5,196,109





2,419,671

Advances to suppliers



98,359





433,140

Due from related parties



329,258





-

Other current assets



292,995





745,477

Total current assets



64,556,192





59,709,247



















NON-CURRENT ASSETS















Property and equipment, net



5,723





8,931

Intangible assets, net



3,002,053





3,302,961

Goodwill



1,463,733





1,463,733

Total non-current assets



4,471,509





4,775,625

Total assets

$ 69,027,701



$ 64,484,872



















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















CURRENT LIABILITIES















Accounts payable

$ 22,757,939



$ 19,666,664

Notes payable



22,669





10,386,612

Other payables



2,752,548





2,319,139

Due to related parties



-





2,130

Customer deposits



364,150





264,068

Taxes payable



1,790,902





1,521,546

Accrued liabilities



206,502





196,210

Total current liabilities



27,894,710





34,356,369



















NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES















Deferred tax liabilities



356,353





492,121

Total non-current liabilities



356,353





492,121

Total liabilities



28,251,063





34,848,490



















COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















Ordinary shares; $0.15 par value; 240,000,000 shares authorized;

887,271 and 39,033 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31,

2026 and 2025, respectively*



133,091





5,855

Preferred shares; $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; nil

issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2026 and 2025



-





-

Additional paid-in capital



103,898,531





93,142,510

Statutory reserves



-





-

Accumulated deficit



(64,563,201)





(63,312,779)

Accumulated other comprehensive income



1,308,217





(199,204)

Total shareholders' equity



40,776,638





29,636,382

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 69,027,701



$ 64,484,872



* All share numbers and share amounts presented have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the 1-for-150

reverse share split effective April 7, 2026.

RIDGETECH, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)





For the years ended

March 31,





2026



2025



2024

REVENUES, NET

$ 132,163,734



$ 119,971,638



$ 123,994,053



























COST OF GOODS SOLD



127,409,588





116,132,823





119,115,636



























GROSS PROFIT



4,754,146





3,838,815





4,878,417



























SELLING EXPENSES



3,040,136





1,534,200





934,223

GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES



3,580,025





3,339,954





3,348,112

TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES



6,620,161





4,874,154





4,282,335



























INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS



(1,866,015)





(1,035,339)





596,082



























OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES):























INTEREST INCOME



455,061





92,834





197,763

INTEREST EXPENSES



(67,069)





-





-

INVESTMENT INCOME (EXPENSES)



229,657





-





(1,607,537)

OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES)



(101,154)





(8,155)





(13,377)

TOTAL OF OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES)



516,495





84,679





(1,423,151)



























LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES



(1,349,520)





(950,660)





(827,069)



























(BENEFIT) PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES



(99,098)





503,524





(41,363)

NET LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS



(1,250,422)





(1,454,184)





(785,706)

NET LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS, NET

OF TAXES



-





(4,103,718)





(3,448,536)

GAIN OF DIVESTITURE JIUXIN INVESTMENT



-





15,757,753





-

NET GAIN(LOSS) FROM DISCONTINUED

OPERATIONS, NET OF TAX



-





11,654,035





(3,448,536)



























NET (LOSS) INCOME



(1,250,422)





10,199,851





(4,234,242)



























LESS: NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST



-





5,384





(14)



























NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO

RIDGETECH, INC.



(1,250,422)





10,194,467





(4,234,228)

NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO

RIDGETECH, INC. FROM CONTINUING

OPERATIONS



(1,250,422)





(1,454,184)





(785,706)

NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO

RIDGETECH, INC. FROM DISCONTINUED

OPERATIONS



-





11,648,651





(3,448,522)



























OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)























FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION ADJUSTMENTS



1,507,421





(1,204,966)





(729,373)

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)



256,999





8,994,885





(4,963,615)



























WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES*:























Basic



72,668





36,954





9,628

Diluted



72,668





36,954





9,628



























(LOSS) INCOME PER SHARE*:























Basic

$ (17.21)



$ 275.87



$ (439.78)

Diluted

$ (17.21)



$ 275.87



$ (439.78)



*All share and per-share amounts presented have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the 1-for-150 reverse

share split effective April 7, 2026.

RIDGETECH, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS





For the years ended

March 31,





2026



2025



2024

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

















Net (loss) income

$ (1,250,422)



$ 10,199,851



$ (4,234,242)

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash used in

operating activities:























Depreciation and amortization



363,686





1,137,240





790,449

Provision for (reversal of) doubtful accounts



(428,420)





85,642





(249,257)

Amortization of right-of-use assets



-





4,879,012





4,594,172

Loss from disposal of property and equipment



-





-





107,251

Gain of divestiture Jiuxin Investment



-





(15,757,753)





-

Deferred tax expenses(benefits)



(79,692)





(29,822)





-

Investment loss



-





-





1,607,537

Change in operating assets and liabilities:























Accounts receivable



(3,461,596)





10,040,414





(1,804,440)

Notes receivable



29,743





(29,271)





19,943

Inventories and biological assets



1,948,887





405,822





(1,699,621)

Other receivables



(2,042,206)





(11,758,658)





(672,830)

Advances to suppliers



449,647





(341,702)





(839,221)

Long term deposit



-





(1,361,613)





(132,568)

Other current assets



477,144





-





19,076

Other noncurrent assets



-





(359,114)





69,539

Amount due from related parties



-





-





(317,828)

Accounts payable



2,009,206





(21,128,762)





6,002,186

Other payables and accrued liabilities



321,435





28,752,570





868,975

Customer deposits



83,870





(162,940)





(144,761)

Taxes payable



184,773





1,314,644





(948,277)

Operating lease liabilities



-





(4,637,790)





(6,191,522)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities



(1,393,945)





1,247,770





(3,155,439)



























CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:























Acquisition of equipment and building



(449)





(155,360)





(330,677)

Investment in a joint venture



-





-





(1,116,212)

Purchases of intangible assets



-





-





(66,973)

Additions to leasehold improvements



-





(459,907)





(525,988)

Acquisition of Ridgeline, net of cash acquired



-





4,833,439





-

Divestiture Jiuxin Investment, net of cash disposed



-





(22,353,250)





-

Net cash used in investing activities



(449)





(18,135,078)





(2,039,850)



























CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:























Proceeds from short-term bank loan



-





-





1,116,212

Repayment of short-term bank loan



-





(277,266)





(837,159)

Proceeds from notes payable



14,353,624





51,689,531





56,875,403

Repayment of notes payable



(24,944,614)





(56,365,693)





(52,997,171)

Net proceeds from issuance of shares and warrants in private

placements



10,883,257





7,633,000





2,589,600

Proceeds from other payable-related parties



-





325,784





1,257,406

Repayment of other payable-related parties



(321,981)





(1,499,764)





-

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



(29,714)





1,505,592





8,004,291



























EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE ON CASH



796,814





1,048,620





(1,505,475)



























(DECREASE) INCREASE I IN CASH AND CASH

EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH



(627,294)





(14,333,096)





1,303,527

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED

CASH, beginning of year



18,541,075





32,874,171





31,570,644

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED

CASH, end of year

$ 17,913,781



$ 18,541,075



$ 32,874,171



























SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW

INFORMATION:























Cash paid for income taxes

$ 55,348



$ 137,456



$ 149,023

Cash paid for interest



67,069





6,289





13,604



























NON-CASH ACTIVITIES:























Cashless exercise of warrants

$ 51,671



$ -



$ -

Issuance of shares for acquisition of subsidiaries



-





3,582,250





-

Cancellation of shares for disposal of subsidiaries



-





4,102,848





-

Subscription receivable from issuance of ordinary shares



3,791,077





-





-



(a) The cash flows related to discontinued operations have not been segregated. Accordingly, the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows include the results of continuing and discontinued operations

SOURCE Ridgetech, Inc.