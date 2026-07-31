Freedom Financial Holdings Announces Earnings for Second Quarter of 2026

MCLEAN, Va., July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Financial Holdings (OTCQX: FDVA), (the "Company" or "Freedom"), the holding company for The Freedom Bank of Virginia (the "Bank") today announced net income of $289,621 or $0.04 per diluted share for the second quarter compared to net income of $1,160,338, or $0.16 per diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2026, and net income of $799,896 or $0.11 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2025. The current quarter included a write down on the carrying value of the firm's OREO of $668,301, from $1,302,801 to its appraised land value of $634,500. The quarter also saw an increase in the firm's allowance for loan loss with provision expense of $538,805, $385,208 of which was due in part to an increase in C&I loan balances and unfunded commitments for future loans and $153,597 due to from net charge-offs in the quarter.
Joseph J. Thomas, President, and CEO, commented, "The company experienced revenue growth in the quarter of 5.49% compared to prior year calendar quarter. Adjusted for the write down in our only OREO asset, we reported Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Net Income of $1,560,746 which is 3.69% better than linked quarter. For the second quarter of 2026, our Yield on Earning Assets improved to 5.57% in the quarter from 5.44% in Q1 due to improvement in asset mix, which translated into a net interest margin improvement of 10 basis points, to 2.83% from 2.73% in the prior quarter. In addition, our mortgage division had a very strong quarter that closed 112 mortgages and $54 million of loan volume, increasing gain on sale revenue by 14.6% compared to the prior quarter. We remain vigilant in our efforts to improve asset quality and believe we have eliminated future volatility in our earnings from this quarter's OREO and provision expense. At the same time, our entire team is focused on improving our net interest margin through core deposit growth, better deposit mix and reduced deposit costs. We celebrated the grand opening of our new branch and corporate headquarters in Tysons Corner this quarter and the 25th anniversary of Freedom Bank on July 23, 2026. We are well positioned for the future as a relationship-driven, technology-enabled bank serving entrepreneurs, businesses, and families throughout Northern Virginia with experienced bankers who understand our client's dreams, quick, local decisions, and flexible, innovative solutions delivered with exceptional service.
Second Quarter 2026 Highlights include:
- The Company posted net income of $289,621 or $0.04 per diluted share for the second quarter compared to net income of $1,160,338 or $0.16 per diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2026, and net income of $799,896 or $0.11 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2025.
- Tangible Book Value per share improved during the quarter by $0.12 to $12.20 on June 30, 2026, compared to $12.08 on March 31, 2026, with quarter-to-date earnings and improvement on the valuation of the available for sale portfolio.
- Return on Average Assets ("ROAA") was 0.11% for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to ROAA of 0.44% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, and 0.29% for the three months ended June 30, 2025.
- Return on Average Equity ("ROAE") was 1.38% for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to ROAE of 5.57% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, and 3.97% for the three months ended June 30, 2025.
- Total Assets were $1.039 billion on June 30, 2026, a decrease of $14 million or 1.33% from total assets on March 31, 2026, as cash and securities came down and brokered deposit balances were reduced.
- Gross Loans held-for-investment decreased by $7.3 million or 0.94% during the quarter.
- Total deposits decreased by $42 million or by 4.64% during the quarter, led by a $30 million reduction in brokered deposits. Non-interest-bearing demand deposits decreased by $7.3 million during the quarter to $142.1 million and represented 16.24% of total deposits on June 30, 2026.
- The net interest margin1 increased in the second quarter to 2.83%, higher by 10 basis points compared to the linked quarter and by 18 basis points compared to the same period in 2025. The increase in the net interest margin across linked quarters was a result of holding less low margin assets, while the decrease for the same period a year ago is related to cost of funds reductions. The cost of funds was 2.85% for the second quarter, higher by 1 basis point compared to the linked quarter and lower by 35 basis points compared to the same period in 2025, as a result of a decline in deposit costs and borrowing costs.
- Non-interest income increased by 17% compared to the linked quarter and by 26% compared to the same period in 2025. The increase in non-interest income in the second quarter of 2026 was primarily due to higher net revenue from the mortgage unit along with gains in the Bank's SBIC investments.
- Non-interest expense increased by $943 thousand in the second quarter or by 14% compared to the linked quarter and increased by 22% compared to the same period in 2025. The increase in expenses compared to the linked quarter was largely due to the $668 thousand write down in the Bank's OREO valuation. Professional Fees were also elevated in the quarter and the Bank increased its marketing expense to promote its new Tysons Corner location.
- The Efficiency Ratio2 was 89.67% for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to 81.88% for the linked quarter and 77.57% for the same period in 2025. Excluding the OREO write-down, the efficiency ratio would have been similar to the prior period at 81.93%.
- Uninsured deposits were 24.9% of total deposits and total liquidity to uninsured deposits3 was 118.71% of uninsured deposits on June 30, 2026.
- Net charge offs were 0.02% of average loans compared to 0.81% in the prior quarter which had the $6.2 million in charge-offs mostly related to one large loan that had been provisioned for in 2025. The ratio of non-accrual loans to loans held-for-investment was 3.32% on June 30, 2026, compared to 2.46% on March 31, 2026, and 1.45% on June 30, 2025. The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 2.57% on June 30, 2026, compared to 1.95% on March 31, 2026, and 0.98% on June 30, 2025.
- The Company recognized a provision for loan losses of $538,805, related to changes in the overall portfolio including C&I loan growth.
- The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to loans held-for-investment was 1.06% at June 30, 2026 compared to 1.00% at the end of the linked quarter.
- The Bank continues to be well capitalized and capital ratios continue to be strong with a Leverage ratio of 11.06%, Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 13.66%, Tier 1 Risk Based Capital ratio of 13.66% and a Total Capital ratio of 14.63% as of June 30, 2026. Common Equity Tier 1, Tier 1 Risk Based Capital, and Total Capital ratios are up by 16 basis points, 16 basis points, and 21 basis points, respectively, due to the Bank holding lower average assets in the quarter, and accumulating earnings.
Net Interest Income
The Company recorded net interest income of $6.979 million for the second quarter of 2026, higher by 1.21% compared to the linked quarter, and by 1.5% compared to the same period in 2025. The net interest margin in the first quarter of 2026 was 2.83%, higher by 10 basis points compared to the linked quarter and by 18 basis points compared to the same period in 2025.
The following factors contributed to the changes in net interest margin during the first quarter of 2026 compared to the linked and calendar quarters.
- Yields on average earning assets were 5.57% in the second quarter of 2026, higher by 13 basis points compared to the linked quarter, and lower by 16 basis points compared to the prior year calendar quarter. The increase in yields on average earning assets in the second quarter compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to decreased cash and decreased securities held on the balance sheet in the quarter. The decrease over the calendar quarter is largely due to interest rate decreases on cash and floating rate securities and loans that took place over the second half of 2025.
- Loan yields increased by 4 basis point to 6.01% from 5.97% in the linked quarter, while yields on investment securities increased by 4 basis points to 4.01% from 3.97% in the linked quarter. Loan yields decreased by 19 basis points, while yields on investment securities decreased by 38 basis points compared to the calendar quarter.
- Cost of funds increased by 1 basis point to 2.85% from 2.84% in the linked quarter, and by 35 basis points compared to the prior year quarter, due to lower deposit and borrowing costs.
Non-interest Income
Non-interest income was $1.66 million for the first quarter, an increase of 17% when compared to the linked quarter and an increase of 26% when compared to the same period in 2025. The increase in non-interest income in the second quarter of 2026 compared to the linked quarter and the prior calendar quarter was due to higher revenue from the gain on sale of mortgage loans and SBIC investment income.
Total Revenue4
Total revenue, defined as the sum of net interest income, before provision for loan losses, and non-interest income, was higher by 3.98% compared to the linked quarter and by 5.49% compared to the calendar quarter in 2025. The increase in total revenue compared to the linked and calendar quarter was due to an increase in the net interest margin and from the gain on sale of residential mortgages.
Non-interest Expense
Non-interest expense in the second quarter increased by $943 thousand or by 13.9% compared to the linked quarter and increased by 21.9% compared to the same period in 2025. The increase in expenses compared to the linked quarter and calendar quarter was largely attributable to the $668 thousand OREO write-down. We also increased our marketing expenses related to promoting the new location and saw an increase in Professional Fees.
The Efficiency Ratio2 was 89.67% for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to 81.88% for the linked quarter and 77.57% for the same period in 2025. If not for the OREO expense in the quarter, the Bank would have had a 81.93% efficiency ratio.
Asset Quality
Non-accrual loans increased in the second quarter and were 3.32% of loans held-for-investment compared to 2.46% of loans held-for-investment at the end of the linked quarter. Total non-performing assets (defined as the sum of loans on non-accrual, loans greater than 90 days past due and accruing, and OREO assets) were 2.57% of total assets as of June 30, 2026, compared to 1.95% of total assets, at the end of the linked quarter.
The Company recognized a provision for loan losses of $538,805, primarily related to changes in the overall portfolio mix.
The Company's ratio of Allowance for Loan Losses to loans held-for-investment was 1.06% as of June 30, 2026, compared to the ratio of Allowance for Loan Losses to loans held-for-investment of 1.00% as of March 31, 2026.
Total Assets
Total assets on June 30, 2026, were $1.039 billion compared to total assets of $1.053 billion on March 31, 2026. Changes in major asset categories since March 31, 2026, were as follows:
- Interest bearing deposits at banks decreased by $6.7 million.
- Investment balances decreased by $6.5 million.
- Gross loans held-for investment decreased by $7.27 million
- Residential mortgage loans held for sale increased by $1.74 million
Total Liabilities
Total liabilities on June 30, 2026, were $953.72 million compared to total liabilities of $968.58 million on March 31, 2026. Total deposits were $874.82 million on June 30, 2026, compared to total deposits of $917.36 million on March 31, 2026. Non-interest-bearing demand deposits decreased by $7.3 million during the second quarter and comprised 16.23% of total deposits at the end of the second quarter. Brokered Deposits decreased by $30.0 million while Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings increased by $25.0 million.
Stockholders' Equity and Capital
Stockholders' equity as of June 30, 2026, was $85.15 million compared to $84.25 million on March 31, 2026. AOCI increased during the second quarter as there was a slight decrease in unrealized losses on available-for-sale securities. The tangible book value of the Company's common stock on June 30, 2026, was $12.20 per share compared to $12.08 on March 31, 2026. Excluding AOCI losses/gains5, the tangible book value of the Company's common stock on June 30, 2026, was $14.29 per share compared to $14.18 on March 31, 2026.
Stock Buyback Program
In the second quarter, the Company did not have any purchases under its previously announced share repurchase program. As of June 30, 2026, the Company had repurchased 43,800 of the 250,000 shares currently authorized for repurchase under the program that was approved at the end of 2025. The Board of Directors continues to believe that the share buyback program represents a disciplined capital management strategy for the Company.
Capital Ratios
As of June 30, 2026, the Bank's capital ratios were well above regulatory minimum capital ratios for well-capitalized bank holding companies. The Bank's capital ratios as of June 30, 2026, and March 31, 2026, were as follows:
June 30, 2026
March 31, 2026
Total Capital Ratio
14.63 %
14.42 %
Tier 1 Capital Ratio
13.66 %
13.50 %
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio
13.66 %
13.50 %
Leverage Ratio
11.06 %
10.70 %
About Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc.
Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of The Freedom Bank of Virginia, a community bank with locations in Fairfax, Reston, Chantilly, Vienna, Tysons Corner, and Manassas, Virginia. For information about deposits, loans and other services, visit the website at www.freedom.bank.
Forward Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates, and expectations include: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing; general economic and financial market conditions, in the United States generally and particularly in the markets in which the Company operates and in which its loans are concentrated, including the effects of declines in real estate values, increases in unemployment levels, inflation, recessions and slowdowns in economic growth, including as a result of the impact of geopolitical conflicts; the impact of any U.S. federal government shutdown; U.S. and global trade policies and changes, including the impact of the imposition of or changes in tariffs and trade barriers; adverse developments in the financial services industry; maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships; the adequacy or inadequacy of our allowance for credit losses; acquisition or loss of key production personnel; and the potential adverse effects of unusual and infrequently occurring events, such as weather-related disasters, wars, terrorist acts or public health events, and of governmental and societal responses thereto; these potential adverse effects may include, without limitation, adverse effects on the ability of the Company's borrowers to satisfy their obligations to the Company, on the value of collateral securing loans, on the demand for the Company's loans or its other products and services, on incidents of cyberattack and fraud, on the Company's liquidity or capital positions, on risks posed by reliance on third-party service providers, on other aspects of the Company's business operations and on financial markets and economic growth. The Company cautions readers that the list of factors above is not exclusive. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and the Company may not undertake steps to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of any circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made. In addition, our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of future performance.
|
FREEDOM FINANCIAL HOLDINGS
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2026
2026
2025
|
ASSETS
Cash and Due from Banks
$ 5,458,898
$ 4,527,248
$ 4,540,452
Interest Bearing Deposits with Banks
26,936,559
33,646,083
70,078,398
Securities Available-for-Sale
150,739,160
156,852,319
158,446,651
Securities Held-to-Maturity
17,846,586
18,242,410
19,242,952
Restricted Stock Investments
5,655,600
4,468,100
5,435,300
Loans Held for Sale
13,812,357
12,077,102
4,283,305
PPP Loans Held for Investment
112,661
112,661
117,738
Other Loans Held for Investment
763,549,261
770,827,073
762,435,469
Allowance for Loan Losses
(8,058,550)
(7,696,395)
(13,897,689)
Net Loans
769,415,729
775,320,441
752,938,823
Bank Premises and Equipment, net
1,499,670
1,189,003
728,030
Accrued Interest Receivable
4,525,299
4,463,908
4,059,501
Deferred Tax Asset
7,542,341
7,579,833
7,428,794
Bank-Owned Life Insurance
28,936,144
28,700,809
28,469,911
Right of Use Asset, net
5,339,622
5,657,815
1,582,514
Other Assets
14,970,136
12,178,246
12,931,701
Total Assets
$ 1,038,865,744
$1,052,826,215
$ 1,065,883,027
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits
Demand Deposits
Non-interest Bearing
$ 142,064,271
$ 149,338,747
$ 149,516,366
Interest Bearing
540,859,808
548,420,087
555,799,698
Savings Deposits
2,151,753
2,289,866
1,989,696
Time Deposits
189,748,053
217,315,240
206,958,024
Total Deposits
874,823,885
917,363,940
914,263,784
Federal Home Loan Bank Advances
45,000,000
20,000,000
40,000,000
Other Borrowings
-
112,661
117,737
Subordinated Debt (Net of Issuance Costs)
19,967,531
19,948,049
19,928,568
Accrued Interest Payable
546,253
887,034
913,813
Lease Liability
5,697,751
5,878,842
1,666,836
Other Liabilities
7,682,523
4,385,636
4,852,310
Total Liabilities
$ 953,717,943
$ 968,576,162
$ 981,743,048
|
Stockholders' Equity
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized:
0 Shares Issued and Outstanding, June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025
Common Stock, $0.01 Par Value, 25,000,000 Shares authorized:
23,000,000 Shares Voting and 2,000,000 Shares Non-voting.
Voting Common Stock:
6,978,754, 6,973,747 and 6,984,013 Shares Issued and Outstanding
at June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025 respectively
69,788
69,737
69,840
Non-Voting Common Stock:
-
-
-
0 Shares Issued and Outstanding at June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026
and December 31, 2025 respectively)
Additional Paid-in Capital
56,565,519
56,029,673
56,624,236
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income, Net
(14,573,309)
(14,645,539)
(14,189,941)
Retained Earnings
43,085,803
42,796,182
41,635,844
Total Stockholders' Equity
$ 85,147,801
$ 84,250,053
$ 84,139,979
|
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$ 1,038,865,744
$1,052,826,215
$ 1,065,883,027
FREEDOM FINANCIAL HOLDINGS
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
For the three
For the three
For the six
For the six
months ended
months ended
months ended
months ended
June 30, 2026
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2026
June 30, 2025
Interest Income
Interest and Fees on Loans
$ 11,650,836
$ 11,673,927
$ 22,927,087
$ 24,377,509
Interest on Investment Securities
1,787,268
2,450,914
3,560,347
5,064,172
Interest on Deposits with Other Banks
285,510
750,611
988,900
1,013,118
Total Interest Income
13,723,614
14,875,452
27,476,334
30,454,799
Interest Expense
Interest on Deposits
6,151,712
7,275,073
12,491,753
14,221,266
Interest on Borrowings
592,778
724,216
1,110,069
1,637,370
Total Interest Expense
6,744,490
7,999,289
13,601,822
15,858,637
Net Interest Income
6,979,124
6,876,162
13,874,512
14,596,162
Provision/(Recovery) for Loan Losses
538,805
688,865
598,141
973,548
Net Interest Income After
Provision for Loan Losses
6,440,319
6,187,298
13,276,371
13,622,614
Non-Interest Income
Mortgage Loan Gain-on-Sale and Fee Revenue
1,079,890
797,759
2,022,147
1,455,072
SBA Gain-on-Sale Revenue
-
-
-
-
Service Charges and Other Income
327,093
270,230
547,834
344,121
Servicing Income
16,001
21,045
33,494
47,147
Increase in Cash Surrender Value of Bank-
owned Life Insurance
235,334
223,061
466,233
443,925
Total Non-interest Income
1,658,318
1,312,094
3,069,708
2,290,265
Total Revenue
8,637,442
8,188,257
16,944,220
16,886,427
Non-Interest Expenses
Officer and Employee Compensation
and Benefits
4,373,967
3,752,761
8,777,587
7,522,296
Occupancy Expense
375,936
244,279
740,877
486,442
Equipment and Depreciation Expense
11,336
16,619
22,048
25,345
Insurance Expense
245,402
220,346
452,001
446,112
Professional Fees
439,501
559,904
785,807
1,030,213
Data and Item Processing
587,093
595,492
1,118,056
1,133,705
Advertising
109,791
151,676
191,391
234,791
Franchise Taxes and State Assessment Fees
329,846
314,444
656,415
628,658
Mortgage Fees and Settlements
153,051
99,819
227,890
174,548
Other Operating Expense
1,119,074
396,213
1,574,469
690,447
Total Non-interest Expenses
7,744,997
6,351,552
14,546,541
12,372,557
Income Before Income Taxes
353,640
1,147,840
1,799,538
3,540,322
Income Tax Expense/(Benefit)
64,019
347,943
349,579
721,082
Net Income
$ 289,621
$ 799,896
$ 1,449,959
$ 2,819,240
Earnings per Common Share - Basic
$ 0.04
$ 0.11
$ 0.20
$ 0.39
Earnings per Common Share - Diluted
$ 0.04
$ 0.11
$ 0.20
$ 0.39
Weighted-Average Common Shares
Outstanding - Basic
7,098,594
7,137,779
7,101,643
7,151,171
Weighted-Average Common Shares
Outstanding - Diluted
7,124,543
7,140,491
7,175,023
7,153,655
FREEDOM FINANCIAL HOLDINGS
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
For the three
For the three
For the three
For the three
For the three
months ended
months ended
months ended
months ended
months ended
June 30, 2026
March 31, 2026
December 31, 2025
September 30, 2025
June 30, 2025
Interest Income
Interest and Fees on Loans
$ 11,650,836
$ 11,276,251
$ 11,337,250
$ 11,671,310
$ 11,673,927
Interest on Investment Securities
1,787,268
1,773,078
2,224,322
2,307,732
2,450,914
Interest on Deposits with Other Banks
285,510
703,390
214,396
507,622
750,610
Total Interest Income
13,723,614
13,752,719
13,775,968
14,486,664
14,875,451
Interest Expense
Interest on Deposits
6,151,712
6,340,041
6,260,656
7,036,552
7,275,073
Interest on Borrowings
592,778
517,291
818,943
701,474
724,216
Total Interest Expense
6,744,490
6,857,332
7,079,599
7,738,026
7,999,289
Net Interest Income
6,979,124
6,895,387
6,696,369
6,748,638
6,876,162
Provision/(Recovery) for Loan Losses
538,805
59,336
6,941,897
496,824
688,865
Net Interest Income After
Provision for Loan Losses
6,440,319
6,836,051
(245,528)
6,251,814
6,187,297
Non-Interest Income
Mortgage Loan Gain-on-Sale and Fee Revenue
1,079,890
942,257
680,766
718,684
797,759
SBA Gain-on-Sale Revenue
-
-
-
-
-
Service Charges and Other Income
327,093
220,740
246,568
453,981
270,230
Servicing Income
16,001
17,493
18,303
19,060
21,045
Increase in Cash Surrender Value of Bank-
owned Life Insurance
235,334
230,899
233,820
231,549
223,061
Total Non-interest Income
1,658,318
1,411,389
1,179,457
1,423,274
1,312,095
Total Revenue
8,637,442
8,306,776
7,875,826
8,171,912
8,188,257
Non-Interest Expenses
Officer and Employee Compensation
and Benefits
4,373,967
4,403,621
3,562,780
4,067,037
3,752,761
Occupancy Expense
375,936
364,940
239,846
246,378
244,279
Equipment and Depreciation Expense
11,336
10,712
12,898
16,039
16,619
Insurance Expense
245,402
206,599
126,852
244,170
220,346
Professional Fees
439,501
346,305
375,040
291,975
559,904
Data and Item Processing
587,093
530,962
523,717
540,506
595,492
Advertising
109,791
81,600
63,476
112,566
151,676
Franchise Taxes and State Assessment Fees
329,846
326,569
324,569
334,422
314,444
Mortgage Fees and Settlements
153,051
74,839
70,037
106,266
99,819
Other Operating Expense
1,119,074
455,395
315,610
368,343
396,213
Total Non-interest Expenses
7,744,997
6,801,542
5,614,825
6,327,702
6,351,552
Income Before Income Taxes
353,640
1,445,898
(4,680,896)
1,347,386
1,147,840
Income Tax Expense/(Benefit)
64,019
285,560
(1,112,923)
224,456
347,943
Net Income (Loss)
$ 289,621
$ 1,160,338
$ (3,567,973)
$ 1,122,930
$ 799,897
Earnings (Loss) per Common Share - Basic
$ 0.04
$ 0.16
$ (0.50)
$ 0.16
$ 0.11
Earnings (Loss) per Common Share - Diluted
$ 0.04
$ 0.16
$ (0.50)
$ 0.16
$ 0.11
Weighted-Average Common Shares
Outstanding - Basic
7,098,594
7,104,820
7,121,482
7,134,446
7,137,779
Weighted-Average Common Shares
Outstanding - Diluted
7,124,543
7,174,318
7,183,791
7,184,688
7,140,491
Average Balances, Income and Expenses, Yields and Rates
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2026
March 31, 2026
December 31, 2025
September 30, 2025
Average Balance
Income/
Yield
Average Balance
Income/
Yield
Average Balance
Income/
Yield
Average Balance
Income/
Yield
Assets
Cash
$32,056,464
$277,476
3.47 %
$78,256,733
$703,390
3.65 %
$23,427,239
$214,395
3.63 %
$46,853,763
$507,622
4.30 %
Investments (Tax Exempt)
$19,253,217
$150,043
3.13 %
$19,983,529
$150,924
3.06 %
$20,215,951
$154,645
3.03 %
$19,928,687
$155,780
3.10 %
Investments (Taxable)
$160,163,550
$1,645,259
4.12 %
$161,336,487
$1,622,154
4.08 %
$188,641,324
$2,069,677
4.35 %
$193,341,006
$2,151,952
4.42 %
Total Investments
$179,416,767
$1,795,302
4.01 %
$181,320,016
$1,773,078
3.97 %
$208,857,275
$2,224,322
4.23 %
$213,269,693
$2,307,732
4.29 %
Total Loans
$777,241,247
$11,650,836
6.01 %
$766,481,826
$11,276,251
5.97 %
$752,172,975
$11,337,250
5.98 %
$744,905,635
$11,671,310
6.22 %
Earning Assets
$988,714,478
$13,723,614
5.57 %
$1,026,058,575
$13,752,719
5.44 %
$984,457,489
$13,775,967
5.55 %
$1,005,029,091
$14,486,664
5.72 %
Assets
$1,047,065,095
$289,621
0.11 %
$1,075,063,057
$1,160,338
0.44 %
$1,036,072,664
($3,567,973)
-1.37 %
$1,058,353,304
$1,122,930
0.42 %
Liabilities
Interest Checking
$128,410,952
$862,935
2.70 %
$139,199,596
$872,499
2.54 %
$151,579,307
$934,090
2.44 %
$127,149,614
$998,124
3.11 %
Money Market
$281,596,967
$2,111,939
3.01 %
$314,492,661
$2,346,245
3.03 %
$297,707,680
$2,468,165
3.29 %
$320,887,145
$2,722,629
3.37 %
Savings
$2,298,115
$1,120
0.20 %
$2,092,200
$1,087
0.21 %
$1,973,024
$1,045
0.21 %
$2,415,353
$1,051
0.17 %
Time Deposits
$338,730,230
$3,175,717
3.76 %
$334,036,792
$3,120,209
3.79 %
$285,497,039
$2,857,356
3.97 %
$317,448,404
$3,314,747
4.14 %
Interest Bearing Deposits
$751,036,264
$6,151,711
3.29 %
$789,821,247
$6,340,041
3.26 %
$736,757,050
$6,260,656
3.37 %
$767,900,516
$7,036,551
3.64 %
Borrowings
$61,577,333
$592,778
3.86 %
$55,160,259
$517,291
3.80 %
$76,844,331
$818,943
4.23 %
$61,329,539
$701,474
4.54 %
Interest Bearing Liabilities
$812,613,597
$6,744,490
3.33 %
$844,981,507
$6,857,332
3.29 %
$813,601,381
$7,079,599
3.45 %
$829,230,055
$7,738,025
3.70 %
Non Interest Bearing Deposits
$ 137,774,380
$ 135,220,445
$ 125,385,868
$ 133,933,651
Cost of Funds
$ 950,387,978
$ 6,744,490
2.85 %
$ 980,201,952
$ 6,857,332
2.84 %
$ 938,987,249
$ 7,079,599
2.99 %
$ 963,163,706
$ 7,738,025
3.19 %
Net Interest Margin
$988,714,479
$6,979,124
2.83 %
$1,026,058,575
$6,895,388
2.73 %
$984,457,489
$6,696,368
2.70 %
$1,005,029,091
$6,748,638
2.66 %
Average Balances, Income and Expenses, Yields and Rates
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2026
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2026
June 30, 2025
Average Balance
Income/ Expense
Yield
Average Balance
Income/ Expense
Yield
Average Balance
Income/ Expense
Yield
Average Balance
Income/ Expense
Yield
Assets
Cash
$32,056,464
$277,476
3.47 %
$65,570,216
$750,611
4.59 %
$55,028,974
$980,866
3.59 %
$47,777,734
$1,013,118
4.28 %
Investments (Tax Exempt)
|
$19,253,217
$150,043
3.13 %
$19,843,159
$156,555
3.18 %
$19,616,356
$300,967
3.09 %
$20,027,655
$323,442
3.26 %
Investments (Taxable)
$160,163,550
$1,645,259
4.12 %
$204,066,557
$2,294,359
4.52 %
$160,746,778
$3,267,413
4.10 %
$208,324,597
$4,750,529
4.60 %
Total Investments
$179,416,767
$1,795,302
4.01 %
$223,909,716
$2,450,914
4.39 %
$180,363,134
$3,568,380
3.99 %
$228,352,252
$5,073,971
4.48 %
Total Loans
$777,241,247
$11,650,836
6.01 %
$755,231,852
$11,673,926
6.20 %
$771,891,259
$22,927,087
5.99 %
$759,665,068
$24,377,509
6.47 %
Earning Assets
$988,714,478
$13,723,614
5.57 %
$1,044,711,784
$14,875,451
5.73 %
$1,007,283,367
$27,476,333
5.50 %
$1,035,795,054
$30,464,598
5.93 %
Assets
$1,047,065,095
289,621
0.11 %
$1,100,110,176
799,897
0.29 %
$1,060,986,734
1,449,959
0.28 %
$1,092,025,722
2,819,240
0.52 %
Liabilities
Interest Checking
$128,410,952
$862,935
2.70 %
$125,175,008
$979,587
3.13 %
$133,775,471
$1,735,435
2.62 %
$123,980,287
$1,909,186
3.11 %
Money Market
$281,596,967
$2,111,939
3.01 %
$396,798,385
$3,620,383
3.65 %
$297,953,942
$4,458,185
3.02 %
$372,579,031
$6,779,987
3.67 %
Savings
$2,298,115
$1,120
0.20 %
$6,727,490
$1,503
0.09 %
$2,195,726
$2,207
0.20 %
$5,569,639
$2,658
0.10 %
Time Deposits
$338,730,231
$3,175,717
3.76 %
$272,467,884
$2,673,600
3.93 %
$336,396,476
$6,295,927
3.77 %
$283,341,703
$5,529,389
3.94 %
Interest Bearing Deposits
$751,036,265
$6,151,711
3.29 %
$801,168,767
$7,275,073
3.63 %
$770,321,615
$12,491,754
3.27 %
$785,470,660
$14,221,220
3.65 %
Borrowings
$61,577,333
$592,778
3.86 %
$63,255,808
$724,216
4.59 %
$58,386,523
$1,110,069
3.83 %
$70,756,945
$1,637,370
4.67 %
Interest Bearing Liabilities
$812,613,598
$6,744,490
3.33 %
$864,424,575
$7,999,289
3.71 %
$828,708,138
$13,601,822
3.31 %
$856,227,605
$15,858,590
3.73 %
Non Interest Bearing Deposits
$ 137,774,380
$ 140,837,354
$ 136,504,468
$ 167,639,041
Cost of Funds
$ 950,387,978
$ 6,744,490
2.85 %
$ 1,005,261,929
$ 7,999,289
3.19 %
$ 965,212,607
$ 13,601,822
2.84 %
$ 1,023,866,646
$ 15,858,590
3.12 %
Net Interest Margin
$988,714,479
$6,979,124
2.83 %
$1,044,711,784
$6,876,162
2.64 %
$1,007,283,366
$13,874,512
2.78 %
$1,035,795,054
$14,606,007
2.84 %
Selected Financial Data by Quarter Ended:
(Unaudited)
Balance Sheet Ratios
June 30, 2026
March 31, 2026
December 31, 2025
September 30, 2025
June 30, 2025
Loans held-for-investment to Deposits
87.29 %
84.04 %
83.41 %
86.72 %
80.83 %
Income Statement Ratios (Quarterly)
Return on Average Assets (ROAA)
0.11 %
0.44 %
-1.37 %
0.42 %
0.29 %
Return on Average Equity (ROAE)
1.38 %
5.57 %
-15.96 %
5.57 %
3.97 %
Efficiency Ratio
89.67 %
81.88 %
71.29 %
77.43 %
77.57 %
Net Interest Margin
2.83 %
2.73 %
2.70 %
2.66 %
2.66 %
Yield on Average Earning Assets
5.57 %
5.44 %
5.55 %
5.72 %
5.73 %
Yield on Securities
4.01 %
3.97 %
4.23 %
4.29 %
4.39 %
Yield on Loans
6.01 %
5.97 %
5.98 %
6.22 %
6.20 %
Cost of Funds
2.85 %
2.84 %
2.99 %
3.19 %
3.19 %
Noninterest income to Total Revenue
19.20 %
16.99 %
14.98 %
17.42 %
16.02 %
Liquidity Ratios
Uninsured Deposits to Total Deposits
24.90 %
27.11 %
29.43 %
24.51 %
22.51 %
Total Liquidity to Uninsured Deposits
118.71 %
117.18 %
130.31 %
136.91 %
167.83 %
Total Liquidity to Unfunded Commitments, CDs and Borrowings maturing in next 30 days
166.82 %
206.16 %
251.78 %
209.14 %
252.65 %
Tangible Common Equity Ratio
8.20 %
8.00 %
7.91 %
8.45 %
7.85 %
Tangible Common Equity Ratio (adjusted for unrealized losses on HTM securities)
8.01 %
7.82 %
7.76 %
8.27 %
7.64 %
Available -for-Sale securities (as % of total securities)
89.41 %
89.58 %
89.17 %
90.64 %
90.87 %
Per Share Data
Tangible Book Value
$12.20
$12.08
$12.05
$12.45
$12.01
Tangible Book Value (ex AOCI)
$14.29
$14.18
$14.08
$14.58
$14.39
Share Price Data
Closing Price
$12.15
$11.90
$11.83
$11.52
$11.26
Book Value Multiple
100 %
99 %
98 %
93 %
94 %
Common Stock Data
Outstanding Shares at End of Period
6,978,754
6,973,747
6,984,013
7,002,103
7,002,103
Weighted Average shares outstanding, basic
7,098,594
7,104,820
7,136,456
7,134,446
7,137,779
Weighted Average shares outstanding, diluted
7,124,543
7,174,318
7,193,284
7,184,688
7,140,491
Capital Ratios (Bank Only)
Tier 1 Leverage ratio
11.06 %
10.70 %
11.05 %
11.23 %
10.66 %
Common Equity Tier 1 ratio
13.66 %
13.50 %
13.82 %
14.64 %
14.30 %
Tier 1 Risk Based Capital ratio
13.66 %
13.50 %
13.82 %
14.64 %
14.30 %
Total Risk Based Capital ratio
14.63 %
14.42 %
15.08 %
15.53 %
15.20 %
Credit Quality
Net Charge-offs to Average Loans
0.02 %
0.81 %
0.03 %
0.13 %
0.01 %
Total Non-performing Loans to loans held-for-investment
3.32 %
2.46 %
3.51 %
2.30 %
1.45 %
Total Non-performing Assets to Total Assets
2.57 %
1.95 %
2.51 %
1.65 %
0.98 %
Nonaccrual Loans to loans held-for-investment
3.32 %
2.50 %
3.51 %
2.30 %
1.45 %
Provision for Loan Losses
$538,805
$59,336
$6,941,897
$496,824
$688,865
Allowance for Loan Losses to net loans held-for-investment
1.06 %
1.00 %
1.82 %
0.96 %
0.96 %
Allowance for Loan Losses to net loans held-for-investment (ex PPP loans)
1.06 %
1.00 %
1.82 %
0.96 %
0.96 %
FREEDOM FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
Quarter Ending
|
1Net Interest Margin
June 30, 2026
March 31, 2026
December 31, 2025
September 30, 2025
June 30, 2025
Average Earning Assets
$988,714,478
$ 1,026,058,575
$ 984,457,489
$ 1,005,029,091
$ 1,044,711,785
Yield on Interest Earning Assets (GAAP)
5.57 %
5.44 %
5.55 %
5.72 %
5.73 %
Net Interest Margin (NIM) (GAAP)
2.83 %
2.73 %
2.70 %
2.66 %
2.66 %
|
2Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP)
Quarter Ending
June 30, 2026
March 31, 2026
December 31, 2025
September 30, 2025
June 30, 2025
Net Interest Income
$ 6,979,124
$ 6,895,387
$ 6,696,369
$ 6,748,638
$ 6,876,162
Non-Interest Income
1,658,318
1,411,389
$ 1,179,457
1,423,274
1,312,095
Total Revenue
$ 8,637,442
$ 8,306,776
$ 7,875,826
$ 8,171,912
$ 8,188,257
Non-Interest Expense
7,744,997
6,801,542
$ 5,614,825
6,327,702
6,351,552
Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP)
89.67 %
81.88 %
71.29 %
77.43 %
77.57 %
|
3Liquidity Ratios (Non-GAAP)
Quarter Ending
June 30, 2026
March 31, 2026
December 31, 2025
September 30, 2025
June 30, 2025
Available-for-Sale Securities (as % of total securities)
89.41 %
89.58 %
89.17 %
90.64 %
90.87 %
Uninsured Deposits to Total Deposits
24.90 %
27.11 %
29.43 %
24.51 %
22.51 %
Total Liquidity to Uninsured Deposits
118.71 %
117.18 %
130.31 %
136.91 %
167.83 %
Total Liquidity to Unfunded Commitments, CDs and Borrowings
166.82 %
206.16 %
251.78 %
209.14 %
252.65 %
Tangible Common Equity Ratio
8.20 %
8.00 %
7.91 %
8.45 %
7.85 %
Tangible Common Equity Ratio(adjusted for unrealized losses
8.01 %
7.82 %
7.76 %
8.27 %
7.64 %
on HTM Securities)
4Total Liquidity is the sum of cash, cash balances at banks, unencumbered available-for-sale securities and secured borrowing availability at the Federal Reserve
and the Federal Reserve Bank
Contact:
Scott Clark
Senior Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
Phone: 703-667-4119
Email: [email protected]
SOURCE Freedom Financial Holdings