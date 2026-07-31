Page One, Inc.: Page One's Robert B. Fried Appears on NewsNation and Nancy Grace to Provide Expert Analysis of the Nolan Wells Investigation

Back-to-back appearances on NewsNation and a panel discussion on Nancy Grace highlight Fried's expertise in digital forensics and evidence-based investigations.

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESS Newswire / July 31, 2026 / Page One, Inc. announced today that Robert B. Fried, EVP of Forensics & Chief Investigative Officer, appeared on two NewsNation broadcasts and joined a panel discussion on Nancy Grace this week, providing expert forensic analysis on the ongoing investigation into the death of Nolan Wells.

Fried first appeared on NewsNation on July 27 and returned on July 29 before joining a panel of forensic and legal experts on Nancy Grace on July 30. Throughout the appearances, he discussed the recently released audio recordings from Sea Tow, the private towing company, and the role forensic evidence plays in evaluating information as investigations evolve.

As one of the nation's leading digital forensics experts, Fried is regularly called upon by nationally syndicated news programs and podcasts to provide factual, evidence-based insight into complex investigations. His expertise spans digital evidence, mobile device forensics, investigative strategy, and expert testimony, helping audiences better understand how technology and forensic science support modern investigations.

Discussing the role of digital evidence in today's investigations, Fried said:

"High-profile investigations often generate more questions than answers in the early stages. Our role as forensic practitioners is to follow the data points. Digital evidence has become one of the most powerful means for corroborating information and establishing timelines, in an effort to reconstruct events."

Throughout his appearances, Fried emphasized that digital evidence, including audio, video, metadata, and data retention policies, can provide investigators with an objective framework for evaluating events and corroborating information as investigations develop.

Fried also emphasized the importance of allowing the investigative process to unfold before reaching conclusions, explaining:

"Forensic investigations take time and involve many processes. Every source of evidence has to be collected, preserved, and examined in a defensible manner, before any conclusions can be reached."

Rip Clayton, CEO of Page One, Inc., said Fried's recent national media appearances reflect the expertise and objectivity that define the company's forensic practice:

"Robert's ability to communicate complex forensic concepts with clarity and objectivity makes him an invaluable resource for both our clients and the broader public. We are proud to see his expertise recognized on a national stage and appreciate every opportunity to educate audiences about the critical role digital evidence plays in modern investigations."

These national television appearances underscore Page One's leadership in digital forensics and complex investigations. Through expert consulting, litigation support, and forensic expert services, the company's team helps law firms, corporations, and government agencies navigate matters involving digital evidence with defensible methodologies, industry best practices, and decades of investigative experience.

About Robert B. Fried

Robert B. Fried serves as EVP of Forensics & Chief Investigative Officer at Page One, Inc. He is an internationally recognized digital forensics expert with decades of investigative experience, Fried regularly serves as an expert witness, educator, speaker, and media resource on digital evidence, cyber investigations, and complex forensic matters.

About Page One, Inc.

Page One, Inc. provides comprehensive litigation support, digital forensics, eDiscovery, managed review, and legal technology consulting services to law firms, corporations, and government agencies. By combining industry-leading technology with deep subject matter expertise, Page One helps clients solve complex legal and investigative challenges with confidence.

Media Contact

Kenzie Higareda

Chief Marketing Officer

Page One, Inc.

khigareda@pageonelegal.com

pageonelegal.com

SOURCE: Page One, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/page-ones-robert-b.-fried-appears-on-newsnation-and-nancy-grace-1198185