London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - July 31, 2026) - Meridian Mining plc (LSE: MNO) (TSX: MNO) (FSE: N2E0) (Tradegate: N2E0) (OTCQX: MRRDF) ("Meridian" or the "Company") notifies that admission to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange became effective at 8.00 a.m., 10 July 2026, in respect of 1,605,577 new ordinary shares of €0.01 each in the capital of the Company (the "New Ordinary Shares"), the allotment and issue of which was announced on 6 July 2026.

The New Ordinary Shares comprise 105,577 Ordinary Shares issued pursuant to the Company's 2025 Omnibus Plan and 1,500,000 Ordinary Shares issued pursuant to the Company's Cabaçal Agreement. The New Ordinary Shares rank pari passu in all respects with the existing ordinary shares of the Company, including the right to receive all dividends and other distributions declared, made or paid after the date of issue.

Following admission of the New Ordinary Shares, the Company's total issued share capital comprises 487,119,091 Ordinary Shares. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury.

Each Ordinary Share carries one vote and, accordingly, the total number of Ordinary Shares with voting rights in the Company is 487,119,091. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

This announcement is made in accordance with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1R.

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Source: Meridian Mining Plc