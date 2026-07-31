XCMG Machinery: XCMG Outlines Three Pathways for Greener Mining at Boao Forum Perth 2026

PERTH, Australia, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG Group highlighted sustained research and development, end-to-end digital transformation and deeper localization as three key pathways to advancing the sustainable transformation of the global mining industry at the Boao Forum for Asia Perth Conference held on July 27.

Co-hosted by the Boao Forum for Asia and Fortescue, the conference was held under the theme "The Next Phase of Green Industry Cooperation." It brought together about 200 representatives from government, industry, technology, finance and research institutions.

During a roundtable titled "Enablers of Green Industry Growth - Innovation, AI and Finance Cooperation," Yang Dongsheng, chairman of XCMG Group and XCMG Machinery, shared XCMG's perspectives on the green and digital transformation of global mining.

"Innovation, AI and digital technologies present a shared challenge for the global manufacturing and mining industries: how to translate them into new momentum for green growth," Yang said. "The key lies in advancing long-term R&D, end-to-end digital transformation and deeper localization in parallel."

"As a Chinese equipment manufacturer rooted in the real economy, XCMG will continue to deepen the integration of digital and green technologies," he added. "Through a full range of new energy mining and construction machinery and integrated smart, low-carbon mining solutions, we aim to provide equipment, technology and digital support for the energy transition in Australia and worldwide. We look forward to working with global partners to grow green industries and build a more open, inclusive, mutually beneficial and sustainable future."

Yang also noted that XCMG sees AI as a key enabler of smarter equipment, autonomous operations and data-driven optimization, helping mining customers improve efficiency, reduce energy use and lower emissions.

Following the conference, international delegates visited Fortescue's mining operations in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. XCMG has signed China's largest export order for green mining machinery with Fortescue. The electric equipment will be progressively deployed at Fortescue's Pilbara operations, supporting the company's commitment to achieve zero-emissions operations by 2030.

XCMG has pursued a long-term, localized approach in Australia, combining sustained technology investment with local market expertise. As electrification and autonomous operation reshape the industry, the company is advancing new energy equipment, digital technologies and smart mining applications.

Through continued technological innovation, new energy product development and green manufacturing, XCMG is advancing a lower-carbon transformation across its value chain while supporting the global energy transition.

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