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PR Newswire
31.07.2026 14:48 Uhr
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Suzhou Industrial Park: 2026 AI Product & Application Expo Opens in Suzhou

SUZHOU, China, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2026 AI Product & Application Expo (the "Expo") opened on July 30 in Suzhou. The event focuses on three key areas: new industrialization, AI foundation models and computing infrastructure, and OPC entrepreneurship and the token economy. It showcases the latest advances in AI while serving as a high-level platform for industry exchange and collaboration.

At the opening ceremony, the Annual Report on Next-Generation Artificial Intelligence Development (2025-2026) and the China Urban Artificial Intelligence Development Index (2025-2026) were released. The Expo also recognized recipients of the 2026 AI Technology Leadership Talent Program and presented awards to winners of the fourth Artificial Intelligence Product Application Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition. Meanwhile, Microsoft (China) Co., Ltd. and the Suzhou Municipal Government signed a strategic cooperation agreement.

Covering more than 15,000 square meters, the exhibition features nearly 400 companies showcasing more than 1,500 products and solutions. This year's Expo introduces a new "OPC Energy Field" zone, bringing together 18 AI agent tools, more than 50 cutting-edge AI applications, over 80 youth innovation projects, and multiple service providers. The Expo also strengthens collaboration with the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC), creating two-way connections between Suzhou's strong industrial application base and Shanghai's leading AI innovation ecosystem.

Suzhou Industrial Park has become the city's primary hub for AI industry development. In recent years, the park has focused on AI foundation models, industrial software, and AI chip design, driving the integration of AI with the real economy while building an AI industrial cluster valued at more than RMB 100 billion. By the end of 2025, the park was home to more than 1,900 AI-related companies and over 1,500 high-level industry professionals. The park has also nurtured 20 publicly listed companies and established early leadership in specialized fields including industrial software, machine vision, information technology and biotechnology (ITBT), and AI foundation models.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/2026-ai-product--application-expo-opens-in-suzhou-302840024.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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