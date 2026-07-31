Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 31, 2026) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leading consolidator of emerging restaurant brands, is pleased to announce the grand opening of its newest Heal Wellness ("Heal") location, located at Unit 256 - 388 Country Hills Blvd, Calgary, this Saturday, August 1st, 2026. This location will be operated by a Happy Belly multi-unit multi-branded franchisee. The opening further expands Heal's presence in Alberta and strengthens the brand's growing footprint across Western Canada. Heal Wellness is a fast-growing quick-service restaurant ("QSR") brand specializing in fresh smoothie bowls, açaí bowls, smoothies, and other better-for-you menu offerings built around clean ingredients and an active lifestyle.





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Located in Country Hills, our newest Heal Wellness location is positioned within one of north Calgary's established residential and commercial corridors. The surrounding area brings together a strong local residential base, growing neighbourhoods, schools, recreation facilities, retail destinations, restaurants, professional services, and convenient access to major transportation routes. The location is well positioned to serve families, professionals, commuters, students, and active, health-conscious consumers from Country Hills and the surrounding north Calgary communities. The area's combination of established neighbourhoods, continued residential growth, and demand for convenient better-for-you dining options creates an ideal environment for Heal's smoothie bowls, açaí bowls, smoothies, and other health-focused menu offerings.

"Opening our newest Heal location in Country Hills marks another important milestone in the brand's continued expansion across Alberta and Western Canada," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly Food Group. "Country Hills provides an excellent platform for Heal, with its established residential base, growing surrounding communities, strong retail activity, and convenient connectivity across north Calgary. The market's combination of families, professionals, commuters, schools, recreation facilities, and complementary businesses aligns well with Heal's functional, convenient, and grab-and-go offering. We believe these fundamentals support strong long-term potential for this location and further demonstrate the scalability of Heal across suburban and community-focused markets throughout Canada."





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"Heal Wellness continues to expand rapidly across Canada and into the United States, solidifying its position as a leading açaí and smoothie bowl brand," said Sean Black. "With 47 locations open after this grand opening, and more than 161 in development, Heal remains a key driver of growth within Happy Belly's broader portfolio of 686 contractually committed retail franchise locations across multiple emerging brands in various stages of development, construction, and operation. We continue to build a predictable and disciplined growth engine designed to create long-term shareholder value."

"We are just getting started," said Sean Black.

About Heal Wellness

Heal Wellness was founded with a passion and mission to provide quick, fresh wellness foods that support a busy and active lifestyle. We currently offer a diverse range of smoothie bowls and smoothies. We take pride in meticulously selecting every superfood ingredient on our menu to fuel the body, including acai smoothie bowls, smoothies, and super-seed grain bowls. Our smoothie bowls are crafted with real fruit and enriched with superfoods like acai, pitaya, goji berries, chia seeds, and more.



Franchising

For franchising inquiries please see www.happybellyfg.com/franchise-with-us/ or contact us at hello@happybellyfg.com.



About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands across Canada.







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Sean Black

Co-founder, Chief Executive Officer

Shawn Moniz

Co-founder, President

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-Looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and include the future performance of Happy Belly and her subsidiaries. Forward-Looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Happy Belly described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on www.sedarplus.ca.

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Source: Happy Belly Food Group Inc.