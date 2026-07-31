Today Smurfit Westrock plc (the "Company") filed its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2026 with the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The Form 10-Q is available to view on the SEC's website at: https://www.sec.gov and the Company's website at: https://investors.smurfitwestrock.com/financials/sec-filings/default.aspx

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260731145091/en/

Contacts:

Niall Keane

Company Secretary

+353 (0)1 202 7000