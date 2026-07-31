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WKN: A42GY0 | ISIN: US75867H1068 | Ticker-Symbol: GU3
Düsseldorf
31.07.26 | 12:30
12,840 Euro
+0,56 % +0,072
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
REFORMATION INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REFORMATION INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
31.07.2026 15:00 Uhr
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Update: Reformation Scores Winning Session in NYSE Debut

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on July 31st

  • Shares of sustainable womenswear Reformation (NYSE: REF) closed fractionally higher on Thursday following its IPO on the NYSE.
    • CEO Hali Borenstein will join NYSE Live to discuss the strategy of going public and what the firm has planned in 2026.
  • Global X NYSE 100 ETF component Amazon is eyeing double-digit gains at the open following its Q2 earnings report.
    • Announced quarterly revenue of $200.6 billion.
    • AWS sales expanded by 37% year-over-year.
    • CEO Andy Jassy says the company expects CapEx spending to reach $220 billion this year due to higher memory costs.

Opening Bell
Reformation (NYSE: REF) celebrates its IPO on the NYSE.

Closing Bell
IronHorse Capital celebrates the Conductor Global Value ETF

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-update-reformation-scores-winning-session-in-nyse-debut-302840030.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.