Remergify, Inc.: As Counterfeiting Moves to the Resale Market and the EU Digital Product Passport Takes Effect, Product Authenticity Is Becoming Platform Infrastructure, New Cerfinity White Paper Argues

Report makes the case that e-commerce platforms have solved how brands sell but not how they prove - and that tamper-proof provenance is the industry's next competitive frontier

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 31, 2026 / Cerfinity (cerfinity.com), the Digital Provenance Technology platform, today released a white paper arguing that product-level authenticity is shifting from a per-merchant afterthought to core infrastructure that e-commerce platforms themselves must provide. Titled The Provenance Layer: Why Commerce Platforms Must Move Beyond the Sale, the paper lands as three forces converge on the industry at once: counterfeiting that increasingly plays out in the resale market beyond any original point of sale, the phase-in of the EU Digital Product Passport, and rising consumer expectation that high-value goods can be verified as genuine.

The paper identifies what Cerfinity calls the "Passport Gap" - authentication that expires at the moment of first purchase, leaving the most fraud-exposed transactions, resales, with nothing to verify against. It argues that printed QR codes, the most common response to date, prove that a link exists but cannot prove that the physical item in hand is authentic, because a printed code can be photographed and reproduced. Tamper-proof authentication tied to a verifiable chain of custody, the paper contends, is what the highest-value categories now require.

"For twenty years, platforms competed on how brands sell - catalog, checkout, payments, conversion," said Stuart Fine, CEO of Cerfinity. "That contest is settled. The unsolved problem is proof. The moment a product leaves the warehouse, the platform goes blind - and for a bottle of spirits, a graded collectible, or a luxury good, that's exactly where the value and the fraud both live. Authenticity is becoming to premium commerce what SSL once was to checkout: table stakes."

The white paper also addresses head-on what it calls the industry's quiet failure point - how the physical seal actually gets onto the product. Rather than relying on retailers to tag goods by hand, Cerfinity's model applies the authentication seal where the item is already being handled: at bottling or packaging for spirits, at the fulfillment step for platform and direct-to-consumer brands, and at grading or certification events for collectibles. The paper argues that any authentication program depending on per-unit retail application is not built to scale.

The paper is available now at https://cerfinity.com/white-papers.

About Cerfinity

Cerfinity is a Digital Provenance Technology platform that combines tamper-proof NFC authentication with a verifiable chain-of-custody registry, binding a physical product to its digital record so that a single tap confirms authenticity, reveals provenance, and opens a branded post-purchase engagement channel. Cerfinity serves high-value categories exposed to counterfeiting and resale fraud, including spirits, graded collectibles, luxury goods, and specialty food. Cerfinity is a venture of Remergify, Inc.

Media Contact

Stuart Fine, CEO

Cerfinity

908-356-9852

stuart@cerfinity.com

cerfinity.com

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This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on current expectations. Actual results may differ materially. Cerfinity undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Remergify, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/as-counterfeiting-moves-to-the-resale-market-and-the-eu-digital-product-passpo-1199500