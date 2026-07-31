Siegfried & Jensen: Utah Injury Attorney Todd Bradford Warns Riders About Utah's New E-Bike DUI and Helmet Law

Siegfried & Jensen Attorney Encourages Utah Families to Review New Safety Requirements for E-Bikes and Other Electric Mobility Devices

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESS Newswire / July 31, 2026 / Utah's new electric mobility law is changing the rules for people who ride e-bikes and similar devices on public roads. Todd Bradford , a personal injury attorney and co-owner of Siegfried & Jensen, is encouraging riders and parents to learn what House Bill 381 requires before heading out.

Most provisions of HB 381 took effect on May 6, 2026. Under the new law, riders younger than 21 must wear approved protective headgear when operating or riding an electric-assisted bicycle on a highway. The helmet requirement also extends to motor-assisted scooters and certain other electric devices, although limited exceptions apply.

Bradford says the law is especially important for families with teenagers who use e-bikes to travel to school, work, or activities around town.

"E-bikes have become a practical way for many young people to get around, but they can reach speeds that leave very little room to react," Bradford said. "Parents should talk with their children about the new rules and make sure they understand that an e-bike needs to be treated like a vehicle, not a toy."

HB 381 also gives law enforcement officers the authority to temporarily take possession of an electric mobility device when a rider younger than 18 commits certain traffic violations. The device may be released to the rider's parent or legal guardian.

The new law also addresses alcohol use. Utah authorities have advised riders that DUI and open-container laws apply when electric-powered devices are operated on public roads. Consuming alcohol while operating an electric-assisted bicycle is also prohibited under HB 381.

"Someone may assume that riding an e-bike after drinking is safer or carries fewer legal consequences than driving a car," Bradford said. "That assumption can lead to a serious crash or a criminal charge. If alcohol is involved, the safest choice is to leave the e-bike where it is and arrange another way home."

Other provisions place limits on who may operate certain devices. Children younger than eight may not operate an e-bike with its motor engaged on a highway. Beginning May 5, 2027, riders who are at least eight but younger than 16 will generally need direct adult supervision or a personal electric vehicle safety certificate to operate an e-bike on a highway.

Bradford also reminds riders that not every electric two-wheeled device qualifies as an e-bike under Utah law. A device's motor power, speed, pedals, and factory design can affect how it is classified and which rules apply.

Siegfried & Jensen encourages Utah families to review HB 381, check that each rider has an approved and properly fitted helmet, and become familiar with any additional rules adopted by their city or county.

About Siegfried & Jensen

Siegfried & Jensen has represented injured people and families since 1990. Over more than three decades, the firm has served more than 35,000 clients and recovered over $1.2 billion on their behalf.

Todd Bradford earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Utah in 2005 and his Juris Doctor from the University of South Dakota in 2009. Before law school, he spent more than four years working in several roles at Siegfried & Jensen. He returned to the firm as a personal injury attorney in 2012 and became a co-owner in 2021.

Siegfried & Jensen serves clients throughout Utah, Idaho, and Washington. The firm offers free consultations and can meet injured clients at its offices, in hospitals, or at their homes when travel is difficult.

Original Source

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SOURCE: Siegfried & Jensen

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/utah-injury-attorney-todd-bradford-warns-riders-about-utahs-new-1199501