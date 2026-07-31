OlloBot to Launch OlloNi SS1 on Kickstarter Ahead of IFA Berlin Debut

HONG KONG, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Family companion robot brand OlloBot will make its debut at IFA Berlin this September, and plans to launch the Kickstarter for its latest product, the OlloNi SS1, in late August.

The OlloNi SS1 is a family companion robot built on the design philosophy of "Perceive, Understand, Companion." Powered by the EmpathCore emotional core system and the Affinilog emotional recording engine, it gradually learns the user's habits and emotional states through every interaction. The product also features a removable Memory Heart Module, which users can think of as a portable, preservable record of emotional connection, so that even if they change devices, the moments shared with OlloNi are never lost.

OlloNi SS1 puts real thought into the little things, too. It responds through touch, sound, and expression, so "companionship" isn't limited to voice Q&A but becomes something users can genuinely feel. The product also includes an Auto Capture feature that, with user permission, automatically records treasured family moments.

"We wanted OlloNi SS1 to be a companion willing to take the time to truly understand you," said Lyn Fang, founder of OlloBot. "From the very beginning, we've been asking ourselves one question: what it would look like if a product could truly feel your presence."

The IFA booth will be built around the theme "Touch. Feel. Bond.," translating the brand's "Perceive, Understand, Companion" philosophy into physical space. Rather than just presenting OlloNi SS1, the booth is designed as a series of hands-on moments, inviting visitors to touch, speak to, and simply sit with them.

The Kickstarter for OlloNi SS1 will officially launch in late August. Early backers will have the chance to secure the product at a special price and take part in shaping the brand's community. Behind this series of steps into the North American and European markets, OlloBot is putting that belief, step by step into action: Real companionship deserves to be taken seriously.

About OlloBot

OlloBot is a companion robot brand developed by Ollobot Robotics Limited, a Hong Kong-based company and a member of the BizConf Technology Co.,Ltd. (SZSE: 300578). Specializing in embodied intelligence and developing proactive, family-centric AI companion cyber-pet robots. The brand focuses on creating emotionally intelligent embodied AI that brings warmth, presence, and genuine connection to modern homes.

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