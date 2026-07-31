Top-Producing Santa Clarita Real Estate Team Cherrie & Zach Join Equity Union Real Estate

SANTA CLARITA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 31, 2026 / Equity Union Real Estate proudly announces that Santa Clarita real estate leaders Cherrie Brown and Zach McReynolds have joined the company's Valencia office. The move further strengthens Equity Union's presence throughout the Santa Clarita Valley and the greater Los Angeles region.

With more than 35 years of combined industry experience and a track record that includes helping more than 1,500 families achieve their real estate goals, Cherrie & Zach have built one of the most respected real estate organizations in the Santa Clarita Valley. Over the past 10 years, Cherrie & Zach have consistently been in the top 3 of teams in Santa Clarita Valley and have generated over $100 Million in annual sales volume, while maintaining a reputation for exceptional client service, innovative marketing, and consistent results throughout Southern California.

Known for combining cutting-edge digital marketing with deep local market expertise, Cherrie & Zach have achieved a remarkable milestone few teams attain-selling more than 100 homes annually for seven consecutive years. Their sustained success has made them one of the most respected teams in the Santa Clarita Valley.

"Cherrie & Zach exemplify the entrepreneurial spirit, professionalism, and client-first mindset that define Equity Union," said Harma Hartouni, CEO, Equity Union Real Estate. "Their reputation for excellence has been earned through years of hard work, innovation, and an unwavering commitment to serving their clients and community. They have built an extraordinary business and an equally impressive organization. We are honored to welcome them to Equity Union and excited to support the continued growth of their business while benefiting from their leadership and experience."

Brown and McReynolds cited Equity Union's commitment to agent success as a major factor in their decision. "Our responsibility has always been to create the best possible environment for our agents and clients," said Brown. "Equity Union provides the innovation, culture, and support systems that allow us to continue doing exactly that while expanding opportunities for our entire organization."

McReynolds added, "What impressed us most was Equity Union's commitment to helping agents succeed through personalized support and forward-thinking resources. From hands-on custom marketing and strategic business planning to backend operational support, AI-powered CRM integration, performance analytics, and direct access to leadership, Equity Union provides the infrastructure necessary for agents to elevate their businesses and better serve their clients."

A key factor in Cherrie & Zach's decision was Equity Union's commitment to agent support and service. The company provides agents with personalized marketing assistance, strategic business planning, operational support, advanced CRM and AI integrations, performance analytics, leadership accessibility, and collaborative growth opportunities designed to help agents elevate both their businesses and client experience.

In addition to Cherrie & Zach, Equity Union announced a talented group of established professionals, including Carolann McDermott, Cheryl Insua, Shane Cabrera, Lara Kukjelian, Andres Ramos, Charity Jones, Stephanie Ramos, Lauren Corney, Aaron Rodriguez, Kristina Waldman, Carie Gonzalez, Herber Gonzalez, Christopher Rodriguez, Patricia Isaak, Jed Castaneda, Carlos Avalos, Rosemary Avalos, Lexi Kotsinadelis, Chelsea Brennan, Eric Cagle, Josh Ostrove, Kevin Stern, Kristen Ruiz and Carlo Castaneda, all of whom have earned a reputation for delivering exceptional service, market expertise, and trusted guidance throughout the communities they serve.

The announcement also reflects Equity Union's continued investment in agent growth. The company's success has been fueled by many of its long-standing agents, including Dippy Chhina, Brenda Ross, Michelle and Jon Dubner, Kate Christensen, Rebecca Mendoza, Rebecca Locke, Christie and Mike Manno, Stephanie Danyluk and Albert Rodriguez, Kim Thompson, Liz Tolentino, Justin Marlang, and many others who have helped Equity Union grow to become the #2 brokerage in the region by sales volume in 2025.

Equity Union's presence throughout Santa Clarita reinforces the company's position as the fastest-growing real estate brokerages in the nation. Their continued investment in growth, resulted in the expansion of its Valencia operation with an additional 4,000 square feet of office space for a total of 10,500 square feet scheduled to open by the end of August.

About Equity Union Real Estate

Equity Union Real Estate is the fastest-growing real estate brokerages in the nation, providing agents with industry-leading technology, innovative marketing solutions, professional development, and collaborative leadership. Equity Union is committed to empowering agents to deliver exceptional service while building thriving businesses, stronger communities, and lasting client relationships.

Media Contact:

Dan Stueve

SVP, General Manager, Equity Union

(310) 595-5875

dan@equityunion.com

SOURCE: Equity Union Real Estate

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/top-producing-santa-clarita-real-estate-team-cherrie-and-zach-join-equity-union-real-es-1199503