KoskiRent Oyj: Unanimous Resolution by the Sole Shareholder of KoskiRent Plc and Organization of the Board of Directors

KoskiRent Plc | Stock Exchange Release | July 31, 2026 at 17:00:00 EEST

The sole shareholder of KoskiRent Plc, KoskiRent Group Ltd, has, without convening a General Meeting, unanimously adopted the following resolutions on 31 July 2026 in accordance with Chapter 5, Section 1, Subsection 2 of the Finnish Limited Liability Companies Act:

The number of members of the Board of Directors was confirmed as three. Antti Keränen, Tapani Koski, and Antti Latola were elected members of the Board of Directors to serve until the close of the next Annual General Meeting. Antti Latola was elected Chair of the Board of Directors.

Antti Keränen, M.Sc. (Econ.), has extensive experience in the financial sector and has previously served, among other positions, as Chief Financial Officer of Bittium Plc and Investment Director at Sentica Partners. Tapani Koski has been an entrepreneur since 1985 and founded, among other businesses, NEK Ltd, a company specializing in truck equipment operating in the Nordic market. Antti Latola, Attorney-at-Law, Master of Laws with court training (VT), has had a long career as a partner in several law firms and has extensive experience in board work, assisting companies in a wide range of financing arrangements.

Additional information

Tarmo Urpilainen

Chief Financial Officer

tarmo.urpilainen@modulo.fi

+358 45 666 4133

About KoskiRent

KoskiRent is a Finnish service company, established in 2013, specialising in rental solutions and space services for the public sector under the Modulo brand. We design healthy, sustainable, and adaptable facilities-built by our trusted subcontractor network and owned, leased, and managed by us for medium and long-term use. Our relocatable modular spaces, used mainly as schools and kindergartens, provide flexible, efficient, and sustainable space solutions tailored to meet the diverse needs of users. KoskiRent currently operates 22 units across Finland. The facilities meet the same standards as permanent construction while offering municipalities greater flexibility, faster delivery, more cost-efficient use of resources, and adaptability throughout their life cycle.