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WKN: 501824 | ISIN: GB0009067447 | Ticker-Symbol: MTR
Frankfurt
31.07.26 | 08:04
0,003 Euro
+100,00 % +0,002
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MOTHERCARE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOTHERCARE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.07.2026 14:42 Uhr
28 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mothercare plc: Additional Loan Drawdown

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

Mothercare plc

Additional loan drawdown

Mothercare plc ("Mothercare" or "the Company"), the highly trusted British heritage international brand and franchise operator, that connects with the parents of newborn babies and children across multiple product categories, today announces further to the announcement of 20th February 2026 that it has today completed the issuance of an additional £1.54m of debt facilities under those financing arrangements.

As set out in that statement, the Company entered into new debt facilities on that date and those facilities were drawn down by £8.46m at signing with the potential to upsize to £10m subject to investor demand. As per their rights in these financing arrangements, the existing investors in the special purpose vehicle have today subscribed for this unissued total of £1.54m, the cash proceeds of which will be used for general corporate purposes. Save for this additional issuance, there have been no variation or other changes as to the terms or details of those financing arrangements.

Investor and analyst enquiries to:

Mothercare plc Email: investorrelations@mothercare.com
Clive Whiley, Chairman
Andrew Cook, Chief Financial Officer

Deutsche NumisTel: 020 7260 1000
(NOMAD & Joint Corporate Broker)
Luke Bordewich

Cavendish Capital Markets Limited Tel: 020 7220 0500
(Joint Corporate Broker)

Matt Goode

This announcement contains information that is inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended (the Market Abuse Regulation ("MAR")). Upon the publication of this announcement, such information will no longer constitute inside information. Andrew Cook, the Company's CFO, is the person responsible for making the notification for the purposes of Article 17 of MAR.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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