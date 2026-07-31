SEALSQ Launches Commercial Phase of Miraex Quantum Photonics Technology Following Strategic Acquisition

Geneva, Switzerland, July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES), ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company focused on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology solutions, today announced the start of the commercial phase of the groundbreaking quantum photonics technology developed by Miraex SA, following the 100% acquisition of the Swiss company in June 2026.

The acquisition represented a major milestone in SEALSQ's strategy to build the world's first Quantum Sovereign Vertical Stack, integrating secure semiconductor hardware, post-quantum cryptography, quantum communications, quantum networking, and quantum computing into a single sovereign technology platform.

Completed on June 2, 2026, the acquisition was financed through SEALSQ's $200 million Quantum Fund (SEALQUANTUM.com), which has already deployed more than $65 million into strategic quantum technology investments. Miraex, headquartered at the EPFL Innovation Park in Ecublens, Switzerland, now becomes the cornerstone of SEALSQ's quantum photonics activities.

"This marks SEALSQ's transition from breakthrough research to commercial deployment," said Carlos Moreira, Chairman and CEO of SEALSQ. "Miraex closes the quantum interconnect layer of our Quantum Sovereign Vertical Stack, the one piece the industry cannot scale without, and we now own it outright, acquired and funded through our $200 million Quantum Fund. That gives us an end-to-end offering no competitor can match today: secure semiconductors, post-quantum cryptography, quantum networking, distributed quantum computing, and secure satellite communications, delivered from a single sovereign platform. We are taking that stack to governments, defense organizations, cloud providers, telecom operators, and critical infrastructure operators worldwide. This is how a research pipeline becomes a revenue pipeline, and it is why we remain confident in our growth trajectory and our Root-to-Qubit strategy."

At the heart of Miraex's technology is its proprietary Thin Film Lithium Tantalate Photonic Integrated Circuit (TFLT PIC) platform, capable of efficiently converting quantum information between microwave frequencies-used by superconducting quantum processors, and optical frequencies used for long-distance quantum communications. This technology solves one of the key challenges in scaling practical quantum computing and quantum networking.

The commercial rollout initially targets four high-growth markets:

Distributed Quantum Computing (DQC): Interconnecting separate quantum processors to dramatically increase computing capacity and enable modular quantum supercomputers.

Quantum Networking: Building the optical backbone required for large-scale Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) and the future quantum internet.

Quantum Sensing: Delivering ultra-sensitive photonic technologies for navigation without GPS, defense systems, critical infrastructure monitoring, and industrial sensing.

Quantum Orbital Space Cloud (QOSC): Providing radiation-tolerant photonic technologies for secure satellite communications and space-based quantum networks.

The integration of Miraex significantly strengthens SEALSQ's long-term roadmap to create sovereign quantum infrastructure combining secure semiconductors, post-quantum cybersecurity, photonic quantum interconnects, trusted cloud computing, and secure space communications into one unified ecosystem.

The commercialization of Miraex's technology also supports SEALSQ's broader strategy of accelerating quantum adoption through strategic partnerships with hyperscalers, telecom operators, government agencies, defense organizations, research institutions, and industrial leaders seeking secure and scalable quantum infrastructure.

With the launch of Miraex's commercial activities, SEALSQ reinforces Switzerland's position as a global hub for quantum innovation while advancing its vision of building sovereign quantum technologies designed to secure the digital economy for decades to come.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit www.sealsq.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.