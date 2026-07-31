Metallium Ltd.: Metallium Reports Substantial Progress during Quarter Ending June 30, 2026

Core FJH Platform That Retrieves Precious Metals and Critical Minerals From e-Waste as Well as Beneficiation in Mining Industry De-Risked; Binding Contracts for Feedstock Supply; Key Agreements and Partnerships Secured or Extended

HOUSTON, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Metallium Limited (ASX: MTM; OTCQX: MTMCF and OTCQX ADR: MTLMY) released its quarterly activities and cash flow report that showed significant progress made by the company in the quarter ending June 30, 2026. Here is a link to the full report: https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-03115651-6A1336160&v=undefined.

Metallium, and its wholly owned US subsidiary, Flash Metals USA, is commercializing its patented Flash Joule Technology (FJH) that can quickly separate precious metals and critical minerals such as rare earth elements, germanium, platinum group metals, red mud and other critical minerals, as well as precious metals such as gold, from e-waste, printed circuit boards, metal-bearing catalytic converts as well as certain mining waste.

During the quarter the company substantially de-risked the FJH platform, validating its modular scale-up strategy and shifting focus to optimization, scaling and commercialization of the technology.

Initial product sales are expected in the first half of 2027 as the company is on track to commerce commercial printed circuit board processing, following the development of a proprietary printed PCB pre-processing flowsheet that improves throughput, economics, additional value recovery and new patentable IP.

During the quarter the company signed binding contracts to secure 4,000 tpa of PCF feedstock, representing approximately 50% of the company's Stage 1 capacity of 8,000 tpa.

The diversity of the platform was demonstrated through successful FJH testing across rare earths, gallium, germanium, platinum group metals and other critical metals. The company expects to report these results next month.

Commercial agreements and partnerships continued to be expanded and opportunities for government and defense programs advanced.

The company ended the quarter with a strong balance sheet showing a cash balance of approximately A$65 million (approximately US$45.5m). In addition, the company continues to progress toward an uplist to NASDAQ as the PCAOB audit moves forward.

Michael Walshe, managing director and CEO of Metallium said, "We have been systematically de-risking the Flash Joule Heating (FJH) platform before committing significant capital to commercial deployment. Following more than 100 test campaigns across multiple feedstocks, together with our first successful prolonged multi-reactor operating campaign, we are increasingly confident that the core FJH platform has now been substantially de-risked. Our focus has shifted from proving the technology to optimizing, scaling and commercializing the platform."

The company's first fully-owned and operated plant, in Texas, with a nameplate capacity of 8,000 tpa of e-waste, continues to meet its milestones, including multi units processing simultaneously. Additional milestones are scheduled to occur in the next several months.

Metallium will host an investor webinar on Monday evening, August 3 at 9 p.m. EDT to discuss the quarterly activities and provide an update on recent operational and corporate developments. Those who wish to participate may register for the webinar using the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_9wnft-iVTm--qF72EuZe-Q.

SOURCE Metallium Ltd.