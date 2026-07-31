Kultura Brands, Inc.: KULTURA Brands Provides Strategic Distribution Update and Reinforces National Growth Strategy

Company Continues Market Expansion Through Strategic Partner CKS While Building a Diversified Distribution Platform

LAKEWOOD, CO / ACCESS Newswire / July 31, 2026 / KULTURA Brands, Inc. (OTCID:LTNC), formerly known as Labor Smart INC., today provided shareholders with an update on the Company's national distribution strategy and commercial expansion following the recent Chapter 11 filing of Republic National Distributing Company, LLC ("RNDC").

KULTURA works alongside its strategic partner, CKS, to commercialize and expand its beverage portfolio. Through that relationship, the Company's products entered the RNDC distribution network as part of its original national expansion strategy.

As the beverage distribution landscape evolved over the past several months through the transition of numerous RNDC markets, KULTURA and CKS proactively adapted their commercial strategy by expanding relationships with additional regional distribution partners while continuing to build retail distribution in active markets.

Although these industry developments affected the timing of the Company's original rollout plans, they did not change KULTURA's long-term vision or commitment to disciplined execution. Management believes the actions taken throughout the transition have resulted in a stronger, more diversified distribution platform designed to support sustainable long-term growth.

Today, KULTURA products are actively distributed in Georgia, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Mexico, and South Carolina, with additional markets expected to launch as commercial agreements are completed, regulatory approvals are finalized, and inventory is positioned for sale.

The Company remains focused on expanding retail distribution, strengthening distributor relationships, supporting customer execution, and increasing market penetration across key strategic territories.

"Every growing company faces moments that require adjustment," said Brad Wyatt, Chief Executive Officer of KULTURA Brands. "The difference is how management responds. Together with CKS, we moved quickly, protected our momentum, and continued executing our strategy. While the industry's distribution landscape changed, our commitment to building a great company never did."

Wyatt continued, "Today we have active distribution across multiple states, additional markets preparing to launch, and a broader network of outstanding distribution partners than we anticipated when we first began this journey. We believe those efforts have strengthened our business, improved our long term flexibility, and positioned KULTURA for continued growth."

Throughout the transition, KULTURA continued expanding its commercial footprint while building relationships with distributors that possess strong local market expertise and established retail networks. Management believes this diversified approach provides greater operational flexibility, improves market-level execution, and reduces reliance on any single distribution organization.

The Company expects to continue announcing additional market openings and commercial milestones as distribution agreements are finalized and products become available in new territories.

"Our focus is simple," Wyatt concluded. "Execute with discipline, support our partners, build great brands, and continue creating long term value for our shareholders. We are excited about where the Company is today and even more excited about where we believe it is headed."

About KULTURA Brands, Inc.

KULTURA Brands, Inc. (OTC:LTNC) is a consumer products company focused on commercializing and expanding innovative beverage brands through strategic partnerships, disciplined execution, and national market development. Working alongside its strategic partner, CKS, the Company is executing a long-term growth strategy focused on expanding distribution, strengthening retail relationships, and creating sustainable shareholder value.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding future distribution expansion, anticipated market launches, retail growth, commercial partnerships, operating performance, product availability, business strategy, and future financial results. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks include, but are not limited to, market conditions, distributor performance, customer demand, regulatory approvals, manufacturing and supply chain factors, financing availability, competitive conditions, and other risks described in the Company's filings and disclosures that are available through OTC Markets. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. KULTURA Brands undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Investor Relations

KULTURA Brands, Inc.

IR@KulturaBrands.com

SOURCE: Kultura Brands, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/kultura-brands-provides-strategic-distribution-update-and-reinforces-nat-1199525