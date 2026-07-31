GoDaddy: From Hospitality to Hiring: Meet Alexa Ramiscal

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 31, 2026 / Originally published on GoDaddy Resource Library

Tell us a little bit about yourself and your career journey to date.

I'm a wife and mom of three: a 6-year-old daughter, a 4-year-old son, and a 1-year-old daughter who keeps my husband and me on our toes. Before moving to Arizona, I spent most of my life in California. I worked in the hotel industry with roles at several Kimpton Hotels and Hilton properties across administration, sales, and catering. I loved the energy of hotels - the fast pace, the customer-focused environment, and the fact that no two days ever felt the same.

In 2017, my husband received a job offer in Arizona, and we moved thinking we would only stay for a few years. Fast forward to today, and we're still here with no plans to move back! While looking for a job in Arizona, I joined GoDaddy in Professional Web Services, where I helped small business owners build their websites and online presence. I loved hearing their stories, seeing their passion, and playing a small role in bringing their businesses to life. When a new training position opened in the department, I had the opportunity to support new hires and help them feel confident in their roles as they worked with small business owners.

After two years in training, I moved into Talent Acquisition, where I've now been for five years. I get to work with new hires who are excited, energetic, and ready to join our team, and it feels special to help welcome them to GoDaddy. I still remember my own Recruiter and Recruiting Coordinator because they made such a positive impact when I started, and I hope to create that same experience for others. Fun fact: both of them are now my coworkers and still with the company. Shoutout to Vickie and Preston!

Was there a defining moment that made you realize Talent Acquisition was the right space for you?

I've had several "yep, this is the right place for me" moments over the years, starting with the interview process. I still remember how each interview made me feel. I met with Aly, Erin, Thea, and Vickie, and each conversation felt warm and genuine. They made me feel comfortable while asking thoughtful questions, and it was clear how much they cared about the work and believed in what they do.

Once I officially joined the department, that feeling only grew. From warm welcome greetings in Slack channels, to being included in my first monthly newsletter, to receiving a personal feature in an all-hands call, everything felt genuine and welcoming. Everyone was kind, thoughtful, and supportive. In every meeting, big or small, you feel a part of the meeting rather than just joining for attendance.

I feel like my voice and opinions matter here, and I love that our team is always looking for ways to improve processes and work more efficiently.

Talent Acquisition truly feels like home.

How do you stay organized and effective during high-volume hiring?

Writing things down helps me stay organized. I use sticky notes and checklists to prioritize tasks, track what needs to be done, and make sure nothing falls through the cracks. Crossing items off gives me a sense of progress and momentum. While seeing everything on paper can feel overwhelming at first, it ultimately helps me feel more in control because I can clearly see what needs my attention. It's like going to the gym: getting to the gym is the hardest part, but once you're there, you feel better and can get a great workout in.

What has been your most significant learning experience within the past year?

Set realistic expectations. There will never be enough hours in the day to do everything, so I've learned to focus on what I can accomplish and give myself practical timeframes to reach my goals. I used to try to take on everything at once, but this past year, going from two kids to three, has helped me prioritize what I "can do" over what I "want to do". That mindset has helped me plan better, work more efficiently, and pace myself.

Clear communication is just as important. Since people are not mind readers, sharing timelines or giving a heads-up helps set everyone up for success and reduces unnecessary pressure.

If you had to describe GoDaddy's culture in one word, what would it be and why?

Inclusive. Across three departments and nine years at GoDaddy, I've always felt a sense of belonging. In each role, I felt connected to the work, supported by my team, and comfortable being myself. I've also had opportunities to embrace change and help influence it. Every person I've worked with has brought something valuable to the table and I've truly loved the opportunity to collaborate, grow, and learn from everyone.

What's your motto or personal mantra?

Be intentional. Know what you're doing, why you're doing it, and what you want to get out of it. Staying focused on your purpose helps you make each action meaningful.

Are you enjoying this series and want to know more about life at GoDaddy? Check out our GoDaddy Life social pages! Follow us to meet our team, learn more about our culture (Teams, ERGs, Locations), careers, and so much more. You're more than just your day job, so come propel your career with us.

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/from-hospitality-to-hiring-meet-alexa-ramiscal-1199527