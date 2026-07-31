HWAL Inc.: HWAL Announces Shareholder call for August 4, 2026

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / July 31, 2026 / HWAL, Inc., (OTCID:HWAL) will present a midyear shareholder call on August 4, 2026, at 4pm EDT on X Spaces.

See link below to join call.

https://x.com/i/spaces/1yGBeeqqEQWKN?s=20

HWAL plans to introduce on the call recently announced executives, advisors and partners.

Earlier this year, the company released the following public information.

Lunar Records Artists and Space Blue Ignite Patriotic Spirit at Countdown 250 Ball with Live Art Auction Supporting Operation Renewed Hope Foundation

The star-studded evening at the Washington Hilton honored veterans and American icons while raising critical funds for veterans through the Operation Renewed Hope Foundation.

Lunaprise Museum Art is Now Available Year-Round at nftblue.com to Support Veterans.

Space Blue Invites NASA credited Hidden Pioneers to Countdown 250 Ball in Celebration of Shared Synergy in Space, Culture, Music, and American Heroes.

HWAL, Inc., Releases Projected Second Quarter Consolidated Financials Including Assets Value

HWAL Inc., formerly Hollywall Entertainment, Inc (OTCID:HWAL) (the "Company") announces consolidated financial statements for its second quarter, including wholly owned subsidiary Melody Trust, LLC ("Melody Trust"), with combined assets valued at $480,000,000, or approximately $3.24 per share of common stock.

HWAL, Inc., Affiliate Lunar Records Fund #1, LLC, and Lunarbits Equity Fund Announce Definitive Joint Venture with South Korean Entertainment and K-POP Leader, AGINT Co., Ltd. to Form Lunar Records Korea

Lunar Records Announces Formation of Lunar Records Fund #1: The World's First Tokenized Real-World Asset Fund Revolutionizing Music Royalties

HWAL and Lunar Records Fund are disrupting the music industry by developing a new music distribution and sales model which will:

Increase new innovative ways to market and sell music to consumers. Generate higher music sales revenues and income producing business models to HWAL, and Provide a higher and transparent royalty payment system to music performers and songwriters.

Lunar RecordsFund comprises a robust collection of music and other assets,enabling preferred stakeholders to participate directly in the revenue streams generated from a diverse portfolio. The Fund's investment model provides key benefits, including transparent reporting of music royalties to investors and token holders, as well as immutable preservation of chain of titles, copyrights, and ownership provenance through the blockchain's secure ledger.

The Fund focuses on live, immersive and virtual concerts, digital collectibles and rare entertainment and media properties inspired by projects like the Stan Lee "Legion of 5" video game and movie, and "The 9th Raider", a Mad Max genre film release.

About Lunar Records

Lunar Records is at the forefront of music investments, combining blockchain expertise with a passion for creative industries to deliver transparent, profitable opportunities for investors and stakeholders worldwide.

About HWAL, Inc.

HWAL Inc. (OTCID: HWAL), www.hwal.net is a multimedia holding company driving innovation in entertainment, space archiving, AI, Real World Assets, and digital media assets.

About Melody Trust

For decades Melody Trust's parent company HWAL has collected and preserved some of the most rare and coveted published and unpublished recordings, photos and videos from countless legendary music recording artists to include, The Who, Dolly Parton, Ray Charles, Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jimi Hendrix, Marvin Gaye, Willie Nelson, Tina Turner, Mick Jagger, Janis Joplin, Grace Slick, Eric Clapton and the Yardbirds, Jefferson Airplane, Duke Ellington, Lena Horne, John Lee Hooker, Jerry Lee Lewis, Fats Domino, The Platters, John Travolta, Kenny Rogers, Hall and Oates, James Taylor, Chuck Berry, Bob Marley, Aretha Franklin, Etta James, Rod Stewart, George Jones, Alabama, Johnny Winter, Deep Purple, Frank Sinatra, Count Basie, and hundreds of other music legends.

HWAL formed Melody Trust to protect and safeguard the royalty interests held by the music performers and music composers that produced these legendary music tracks throughout the past century.

Corporate Communications:

HWAL: https://hwal.net

info@hwal.net

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release and the statements of representatives of Hollywall Entertainment, Inc. (the "Company") related thereto contain, or may contain, among other things, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements," including any other statements of non-historical information. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "guidance," "projects," "may," "could," "would," "should," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "ultimately" or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements involve material assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and the expectations contained in such statements may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results (including, without limitation, the Company's ability to advance its business, generate revenue and profit and operate as a public company) could differ materially from those stated or anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including factors and risks discussed in the periodic reports that the Company files with OTC Markets (Pink Sheets). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. The Company undertakes no duty to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: HWAL Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/hwal-announces-shareholder-call-for-august-4-2026-1199528