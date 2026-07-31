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PR Newswire
31.07.2026 17:06 Uhr
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TURKA Araç Muayene: Official agreement signed for one of the world's largest vehicle inspection programmes

ISTANBUL, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- An international consortium bringing together leading vehicle inspection companies from the United States, Spain, Argentina and Türkiye has signed the concession agreement to operate Türkiye's vehicle inspection system under the TURKA brand for the next 20 years.

Following the signing of the agreement between the Republic of Türkiye's Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure, the Privatization Administration under the Ministry of Treasury and Finance, and TURKA, the company will assume responsibility for vehicle inspection services across Türkiye from 15 August 2027.

With 34.5 million registered vehicles and approximately 16 million vehicle inspections conducted each year, Türkiye operates one of the world's largest vehicle inspection programmes. Following the signing of the agreement, the country's existing inspection infrastructure will be completely modernised through an investment programme of approximately US$3 billion, creating a next-generation vehicle inspection system.

The new system will include 249 fixed inspection stations, 103 mobile inspection stations and 900 inspection lanes across Türkiye's 81 provinces. Powered by AI-supported image processing, multi-camera inspection infrastructure and laser scanning technologies, it is designed to deliver shorter inspection times, expanded digital services and a customer-focused operating model.

Halis Ezer, Chairman of TURKA, said the company aims to establish a next-generation vehicle inspection system that meets the needs of Türkiye's growing vehicle fleet while delivering faster, more reliable and more transparent services in line with international standards.

TURKA was established by the MOI Consortium, which won the international tender held in 2025. The consortium brings together MetGün Group from Türkiye, Opus Group from the United States, Itversia Gestion from Spain and Argentina-based VTV Norte. Combining expertise from North America, Europe and Latin America, the consortium will assume responsibility for operating one of the world's largest vehicle inspection programmes from 15 August 2027.

CONTACT: Gozde Tumel, gozde.tumel@iziletisim.com, +905333943614

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/official-agreement-signed-for-one-of-the-worlds-largest-vehicle-inspection-programmes-302840117.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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