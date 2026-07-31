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Dow Jones News
31.07.2026 17:09 Uhr
367 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Noche Madrid: British visitors rate Madrid nightlife 8.67 out of 10

DJ British visitors rate Madrid nightlife 8.67 out of 10 

NOCHE MADRID 
British visitors rate Madrid nightlife 8.67 out of 10 
31-Jul-2026 / 16:35 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
More and more British visitors are travelling to Madrid and enjoying its nightlife as one of the most attractive 
night-time leisure offerings in Europe. The quality of its clubs, live music and open atmosphere are among its main 
attractions, earning an average rating of 8.67 out of 10. 
London and Madrid. 
The quality of Madrid clubs such as Lula Club, Shôko, Kapital, Rubicón and Teatro Magno, the city's cosmopolitan image, 
its open and welcoming atmosphere, safety and ease of getting around the city centre are the aspects British visitors 
value most when enjoying Madrid nightlife. 
The average age of British visitors taking part in Madrid's nightlife is around 30. Sixty per cent go out frequently or 
every night during their stay, and their estimated average spend reaches EUR89.57 per night out, including dinners, 
admission, concerts and drinks. In addition, 80% spend more than EUR50 and one third spend over EUR100. 
Between June and August 2025, Madrid welcomed 81,338 visitors from the United Kingdom. Air connectivity and the ease of 
organising a city break make it possible to combine heritage, gastronomy, shopping, major events and a lively 
night-time offering throughout the summer in just a few days. 
As for what attracts them most, 60% cite the quality of the clubs and the open and welcoming atmosphere. The city's 
modern, cosmopolitan character and safety are both mentioned by 53.3%. Their preferred activities include dancing at a 
nightclub or club, at 80%; listening to live music, at 66.7%; and enjoying bars, terraces and dinners, at 60%. 
Music residencies by artists such as Bad Bunny and Shakira, Madrid's success as a tourist destination and the opening 
of new clubs are the developments that contribute most to strengthening the image of Madrid nightlife, all cited by 
53.3%. Music festivals held in the Region of Madrid are highlighted by 40%. 
All these figures come from the study on interest in Madrid nightlife conducted by Noche Madrid in collaboration with 
the Regional Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Sport of the Region of Madrid, as part of the Madrid Open All Summer 
campaign. 
Among British visitors, Madrid nightlife receives an average rating of 8.67 out of 10 and is establishing itself as an 
increasingly important part of their travel experience in the Spanish capital. 
Madrid Open All Summer campaign. 
Noche Madrid 
Contact Details: 
Jesus Martinez  
Noche Madrid 
915422304 
info@nochemadrid.org 
  
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2375622 31-Jul-2026

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?fn=download2_file&code_str=aa903a05d004ec2869f251dcd9a7fbc3

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2375622&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 31, 2026 10:35 ET (14:35 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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