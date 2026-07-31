Kolter Homes Announces Final Opportunity to Own a Move-In Ready Laguna Home at Cresswind Palm Beach at Westlake

Professionally selected designer finishes, immediate availability, and the award-winning Cresswind lifestyle come together in one of Palm Beach County's premier new home communities.

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 31, 2026 / Kolter Homes, a leading home builder throughout the Southeast, has announced the release of the final move-in ready Laguna home at Cresswind Palm Beach at Westlake, giving homebuyers the last opportunity to own one of the community's most popular floorplans. Available for immediate move-in, the home features professionally selected finishes curated by Kolter Homes' Design Team, spacious open-concept living, and the vibrant lifestyle that has made Cresswind Palm Beach one of the premier new home communities in Westlake, Florida.

Offering three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a dedicated den, a spacious second-floor bonus room, and 2,563 square feet of thoughtfully designed living space, the Laguna blends everyday comfort with exceptional flexibility. Its seamless indoor-outdoor living, versatile gathering spaces, and timeless design have made it one of the community's most sought-after floorplans.

As the final Laguna available within the community, this move-in ready home provides a rare opportunity to own one of Kolter Homes' signature designs without the wait. Rather than selecting finishes through the Design Studio, buyers can move into a professionally designed home featuring curated interior selections and the craftsmanship and attention to detail found in every Kolter home.

Resort-Inspired Living Every Day

"The release of our final move-in ready Laguna home gives buyers a rare opportunity to own one of our most popular floorplans while immediately experiencing everything that makes Cresswind Palm Beach at Westlake such a special place to call home," said Victoria Imhoff, Division President of Kolter Homes. "The home showcases the thoughtful design, craftsmanship, and professionally selected finishes that define our homes, while allowing buyers to begin enjoying the community's vibrant lifestyle right away."

Beyond the home itself, residents enjoy a low-maintenance lifestyle designed around wellness, connection, and the freedom to spend more time doing what they love. At Club Cresswind, neighbors come together for fitness classes, clubs, social gatherings, and shared experiences that make it easy to build lasting friendships. Whether spending the morning on the pickleball courts, relaxing by the resort-style pool, or exploring new hobbies, every day offers opportunities to stay active and engaged. Guided by a full-time Lifestyle Director, the community's thoughtfully curated programming creates a welcoming atmosphere where meaningful connections happen naturally. Residents also enjoy exclusive access to Westlake Adventure Park, adding even more ways to enjoy the outdoors with family and friends.

A Premier Palm Beach County Location

Located in the City of Westlake, one of South Florida's fastest-growing destinations for new homes, Cresswind Palm Beach at Westlake offers the ideal balance of peaceful neighborhood living and convenient access to everyday essentials. Ideally situated near Wellington and Palm Beach Gardens, homeowners are minutes from premier shopping, dining, championship golf, healthcare, entertainment, parks, and Florida's Atlantic coastline.

As demand for new construction homes for sale continues to grow, buyers are increasingly seeking communities that offer more than beautifully built homes. Cresswind Palm Beach at Westlake combines flexible floorplans, designer-inspired interiors, resort-style amenities, and a vibrant social atmosphere, making it one of South Florida's premier destinations for luxury single-family homes.

The Final Opportunity to Own a Laguna

As the final Laguna floorplan available at Cresswind Palm Beach at Westlake, this new construction home represents a limited opportunity to own one of Kolter Homes' most popular home designs. Featuring expansive living areas, flexible bonus spaces, and professionally selected designer finishes, the home allows buyers to enjoy the convenience of immediate move-in while experiencing all the benefits of a brand-new residence.

Prospective buyers are encouraged to visit Cresswind Palm Beach at Westlake, tour the move-in ready Laguna home, and discover why Kolter Homes continues to be one of Florida's leading home builders, creating thoughtfully designed communities and exceptional new homes in Palm Beach County.

The Kolter Group LLC (together with its affiliates, "Kolter"), based in Delray Beach, Florida, is a private investment firm focused on real estate development and investment. Led by CEO Robert "Bobby" Julien, Kolter operates four residential development business units and has sponsored over $29 billion of realized and in-process residential real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States (including Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee).

Kolter has completed 99 residential projects, delivering over 27,800 units

Kolter has current investments in 91 residential projects expected to deliver a total of over 65,500 units

Kolter Homes LLC (together with its affiliates, "Kolter Homes"), is focused on the development, construction, and sale of 500-1,500 for-sale single-family units, often as Cresswind-branded, age-restricted, amenity-rich master-planned communities, with additional focus on smaller, traditional and age-targeted add-on communities of 100-500 homes. Kolter Homes has sponsored over $16 billion of realized and in-process real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States.

Kolter Homes remains dedicated to its mission of helping homebuyers find their perfect home and enjoy a fulfilling lifestyle. These awards underscore the company's commitment to quality, design, and customer satisfaction. The company expresses its heartfelt appreciation to Eliant for this recognition and extends its gratitude to its homebuyers and residents for their continued trust and support.

Contacts

Christina Grayson

Senior Vice President of Marketing and Lifestyle

cgrayson@kolterhomes.com

SOURCE: Kolter Homes

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/kolter-homes-announces-final-opportunity-to-own-a-move-in-ready-laguna-home-at-cresswin-1192607