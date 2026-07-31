Kolter Homes Introduces New Floorplans Across Three Central Florida Cresswind Communities

The Gabriella and Nora expand personalized home design options with flexible floorplans and elevated Resort Lifestyle living in DeLand, Lady Lake and Tavares.

DELAND, FL, LADY LAKE, FL AND TAVARES, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 31, 2026 / Kolter Homes has expanded its home collections at Cresswind DeLand, Cresswind at Hammock Oaks and Cresswind at Lake Harris, introducing new floorplans that give homebuyers even more ways to personalize their homes while enjoying the signature resort lifestyle experience offered across three of the builder's premier Central Florida communities.

The Gabriella and Nora are now available at all three communities, broadening the selection of new homes in Central Florida, offering flexible layouts, optional second floor living and a variety of structural choices that allow buyers to create spaces tailored to the way they live today and in the years ahead.

As demand for new construction homes in Central Florida continues to grow, buyers are placing greater value on homes that combine innovative design, personalization and an elevated lifestyle. The expanded floorplan collections reflect Kolter Homes' commitment to delivering homes that offer lasting flexibility while complementing the hospitality, wellness and meaningful connections that define the Cresswind experience.

"At Kolter Homes, we believe a home should be as unique as the people who live in it," said Victoria Imhoff, Division President of Kolter Homes. "The introduction of the Gabriella and Nora reflects our commitment to giving homebuyers more ways to personalize their living spaces while enjoying the Resort Lifestyle that defines every Cresswind community. These new floorplans offer the flexibility to support the way people gather, entertain, work and relax, creating homes that evolve alongside their lifestyles."

More than introducing new floorplans, the expansion gives buyers additional ways to create a home that reflects how they gather, relax, work and celebrate life's everyday moments.

Two New Floorplans Designed for Flexibility

Ranging from more than 1,800 to over 2,300 square feet of living space, the Gabriella and Nora expand the variety of home designs available across Kolter Homes' Central Florida portfolio. Each floorplan offers open-concept living, spacious gathering areas and a wide range of personalization opportunities.

The Gabriella offers an efficient single-level design with options for additional bedrooms and an optional second floor, while the Nora, the larger of the two designs, provides expansive living areas with options for up to five bedrooms.

Across both floorplans, buyers can personalize their homes with structural options such as bonus rooms, fitness or study spaces, and extended lanais. Each design reflects Kolter Homes' philosophy of creating homes around the homeowner, providing flexible spaces that can be tailored before construction begins.

Award-Winning Resort Lifestyle at Cresswind DeLand

Located in DeLand, Florida, Cresswind DeLand is an award-winning resort style living community recognized during the 2026 Greater Orlando Builders Association Parade of Homes with the Grand Award for Community Design and First Place for Community. The addition of the Gabriella and Nora further expands the community's collection of new homes in DeLand, giving buyers even more ways to personalize a home in one of Central Florida's most celebrated master-planned communities.

Centered around Club Cresswind, residents enjoy resort-inspired amenities, wellness programming, social clubs and low-maintenance living, all within minutes of DeLand's historic downtown, shopping, dining, healthcare and outdoor recreation.

Expanded Home Choices at Cresswind at Hammock Oaks

At Cresswind at Hammock Oaks in Lady Lake, the addition of the Gabriella and Nora expands the community's growing collection of new homes near The Villages. The new floorplans provide buyers with additional flexibility while complementing a lifestyle centered on wellness, hospitality and meaningful social connections.

Located near The Villages, the community combines personalized home design with a planned Resort Lifestyle experience featuring a future resident clubhouse, fitness center, resort-style pool with sundeck and spa, pickleball and tennis courts, and welcoming gathering spaces designed to foster connection and recreation. It's convenient Central Florida location also provides easy access to shopping, dining, golf, healthcare and outdoor recreation, creating an ideal setting for elevated everyday living.

More Ways to Personalize at Cresswind at Lake Harris

Located near the shores of Lake Harris in Tavares, Cresswind at Lake Harris now offers the Gabriella and Nora, providing more choices for buyers exploring homes for sale near Lake Harris and throughout Lake County.

Designed around the Cresswind resort style amenities, the community will feature a future resident clubhouse, fitness center, resort-style pool with sundeck and spa, eight pickleball courts, two tennis courts, and a planned boat dock with slips providing direct access to Lake Harris. Combined with its location near downtown Tavares, Mount Dora, Leesburg and Central Florida's scenic waterways, the community offers buyers a unique blend of personalized home design, waterfront recreation and elevated everyday living.

Personalized Homes. Elevated Living.

The introduction of the Gabriella and Nora reinforces Kolter Homes' commitment to creating homes that are as personalized as the people who live in them. Across each Cresswind community, buyers can enjoy innovative home design paired with resort living that encourages wellness, connection and elevated everyday living.

Whether searching for a new home in Central Florida or exploring the unique lifestyle offered in DeLand, Lady Lake or Tavares, buyers now have even more opportunities to personalize a home that reflects the way they live while enjoying the signature amenity experience that defines every Cresswind community.

Prospective homebuyers are encouraged to explore the Gabriella and Nora floorplans at Cresswind DeLand, Cresswind at Hammock Oaks and Cresswind at Lake Harris, and discover why Kolter Homes continues to create some of Central Florida's most sought-after new home communities.

The Kolter Group LLC (together with its affiliates, "Kolter"), based in Delray Beach, Florida, is a private investment firm focused on real estate development and investment. Led by CEO Robert "Bobby" Julien, Kolter operates four residential development business units and has sponsored over $29 billion of realized and in-process residential real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States (including Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee).

Kolter has completed 99 residential projects, delivering over 27,800 units

Kolter has current investments in 91 residential projects expected to deliver a total of over 65,500 units

Kolter Homes LLC (together with its affiliates, "Kolter Homes"), is focused on the development, construction, and sale of 500-1,500 for-sale single-family units, often as Cresswind-branded, age-restricted, amenity-rich master-planned communities, with additional focus on smaller, traditional and age-targeted add-on communities of 100-500 homes. Kolter Homes has sponsored over $16 billion of realized and in-process real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States.

Kolter Homes remains dedicated to its mission of helping homebuyers find their perfect home and enjoy a fulfilling lifestyle. These awards underscore the company's commitment to quality, design, and customer satisfaction. The company expresses its heartfelt appreciation to Eliant for this recognition and extends its gratitude to its homebuyers and residents for their continued trust and support.

Contacts

Christina Grayson

Senior Vice President of Marketing and Lifestyle

cgrayson@kolterhomes.com

SOURCE: Kolter Homes

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/kolter-homes-introduces-new-floorplans-across-three-central-florida-cresswind-communiti-1195338