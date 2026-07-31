Kolter Homes Expands Luxury Home Collections at Avenir with Four New Floorplans

The Gloria, Gina, Nina and Noelle expand opportunities for personalized luxury living across L'Ambiance at Avenir and Esprit at Avenir in Palm Beach Gardens.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 31, 2026 / Florida homebuilder Kolter Homes has expanded the luxury home collections at L'Ambiance at Avenir and Esprit at Avenir, introducing four new floorplans that provide homebuyers exploring luxury homes for sale in Palm Beach Gardens with even more opportunities to personalize their homes while embracing two distinctive lifestyles within the award-winning Avenir master-planned community.

The additions reflect Kolter Homes' ongoing commitment to listening to buyer feedback and offering greater opportunities for personalization throughout the homebuying experience. The Gloria and Nina expand the luxury home collection at L'Ambiance at Avenir, while the Gina and Noelle broaden the home design opportunities available at Esprit at Avenir. Together, these additions give buyers more ways to create homes that reflect how they live today while adapting to their needs in the years ahead.

As demand for new construction homes in Palm Beach County continues to grow, homebuyers are placing greater value on homes that combine intentional design, personalization and a strong sense of place. The expanded home collections reinforce Kolter Homes' commitment to delivering thoughtfully designed homes that complement the distinctive lifestyles offered within Avenir.

"Today's buyers want a home that reflects how they live, entertain and spend time with the people who matter most," said Victoria Imhoff, Division President of Kolter Homes. "By expanding the home collections at both L'Ambiance and Esprit, we're giving buyers even more opportunities to personalize their homes without compromising on design, comfort or the exceptional lifestyles that make Avenir such a special place to call home."

More than introducing four new home designs, these additions give buyers more ways to create homes centered around the moments and experiences that matter most. Just as importantly, they provide future homeowners with greater opportunities to personalize luxury living while enjoying the thoughtful design, exceptional location and lifestyle experiences that have made Avenir one of South Florida's most distinctive destinations for luxury living.

Thoughtfully Designed Homes, Personalized for the Way You Live

Across L'Ambiance at Avenir and Esprit at Avenir, the expanded home collections provide buyers with even more opportunities to create homes tailored to the way they live.

Ranging from more than 1,900 to over 2,300 square feet of living space, the new home designs offer 2 to 4 bedrooms, 2- and 3-car garages, and open-concept layouts thoughtfully designed around today's lifestyles. Seamless indoor-outdoor living spaces, expansive gathering areas and extensive opportunities for personalization allow buyers to create homes that reflect their individual preferences. Buyers can also personalize their outdoor living experience with a private swimming pool designed and constructed alongside their new home, allowing them to begin enjoying a completed backyard retreat from the day they move in.

Luxury Living at L'Ambiance at Avenir

Located within the award-winning Avenir master-planned community, L'Ambiance at Avenir offers a collection of thoughtfully designed two- to five-bedroom luxury homes that combine timeless architecture, expansive living spaces and extensive personalization opportunities. The addition of the Gloria and Nina further expands the community's collection, giving buyers even more ways to tailor their homes before construction begins.

Beyond the community gates, residents are just minutes from many of Palm Beach County's most celebrated shopping, dining, golf and waterfront destinations, including The Gardens Mall and the beaches of Singer Island, placing the best of South Florida within easy reach.

Looking ahead, the future Great Egret Clubhouse is planned as the centerpiece of Avenir's lifestyle experience. Residents will be able to gather with neighbors over dinner, relax beside the resort-style pool, prioritize health and wellness, and enjoy recreation and social experiences in thoughtfully designed spaces created to inspire connection, relaxation and everyday enjoyment. The clubhouse is planned to include a full-service restaurant, bars, fitness and wellness spaces, a salon and spa, sports courts, and inviting gathering areas that bring the community together.

Private Club Living at Esprit at Avenir

Also located within the award-winning Avenir master-planned community, Esprit at Avenir is a 55+ community where thoughtfully designed luxury homes are paired with a private club lifestyle centered on wellness, dining, recreation and meaningful social connection. The Gina and Noelle expand the community's collection of luxury homes while giving buyers additional opportunities to personalize their living experience.

Life at Esprit is designed around the moments that make every day more enjoyable. Residents will be able to meet friends for dinner, spend afternoons relaxing by the pool, focus on health and wellness, and explore new hobbies and social clubs, all supported by a dedicated Lifestyle Director who curates experiences throughout the year. In addition to Esprit's private amenities, residents will also enjoy access to Avenir's future community clubhouse and its expanded collection of lifestyle offerings.

Ideally located in Palm Beach Gardens, Esprit places residents just minutes from world-class shopping, championship golf, waterfront dining, pristine Atlantic beaches and convenient access to I-95, blending coastal elegance with everyday convenience.

Personalized Luxury Living at Avenir

Whether buyers are drawn to the refined luxury of L'Ambiance at Avenir or the private club lifestyle of Esprit at Avenir, both communities offer thoughtfully designed homes, extensive opportunities for personalization and exceptional locations within Palm Beach Gardens.

With the addition of the Gloria and Nina at L'Ambiance and the Gina and Noelle at Esprit, Kolter Homes continues to expand luxury home choices within the Avenir master-planned community, giving buyers even more ways to create homes that reflect their lifestyles while enjoying one of South Florida's most distinctive destinations for luxury living.

The Kolter Group LLC (together with its affiliates, "Kolter"), based in Delray Beach, Florida, is a private investment firm focused on real estate development and investment. Led by CEO Robert "Bobby" Julien, Kolter operates four residential development business units and has sponsored over $29 billion of realized and in-process residential real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States (including Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee).

Kolter has completed 99 residential projects, delivering over 27,800 units

Kolter has current investments in 91 residential projects expected to deliver a total of over 65,500 units

Kolter Homes LLC (together with its affiliates, "Kolter Homes"), is focused on the development, construction, and sale of 500-1,500 for-sale single-family units, often as Cresswind-branded, age-restricted, amenity-rich master-planned communities, with additional focus on smaller, traditional and age-targeted add-on communities of 100-500 homes. Kolter Homes has sponsored over $16 billion of realized and in-process real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States.

Kolter Homes remains dedicated to its mission of helping homebuyers find their perfect home and enjoy a fulfilling lifestyle. These awards underscore the company's commitment to quality, design, and customer satisfaction. The company expresses its heartfelt appreciation to Eliant for this recognition and extends its gratitude to its homebuyers and residents for their continued trust and support.

Contacts

Christina Grayson

Senior Vice President of Marketing and Lifestyle

cgrayson@kolterhomes.com

SOURCE: Kolter Homes

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/kolter-homes-expands-luxury-home-collections-at-avenir-with-four-new-floorplans-1196666