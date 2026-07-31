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WKN: 891798 | ISIN: GB0007816068 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
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FTSE-250
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FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
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FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
31.07.2026 18:24 Uhr
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Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 31

For immediate release

31 July 2026

FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

MARKET PURCHASE OF COMPANY'S OWN SHARES

The Company announces that it has today purchased 53,938 of its own shares ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 804.00 pence per Ordinary Share. Such shares will be held in treasury by the Company.

Following this transaction, the total number of Ordinary Shares held by the Company in treasury is 124,809,929; the total number of Ordinary Shares that the Company has in issue, less the total number of Ordinary Shares held by the Company in treasury following such purchase, and therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 100,181,374.

The figure of 100,181,374 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for calculations of interests in the Company's voting rights in accordance with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For and on behalf of

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

For further information, please contact:

Victoria Hale

Frostrow Capital LLP

Tel: 020 3 170 8732

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.