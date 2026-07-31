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WKN: A2QCFX | ISIN: US91332U1016 | Ticker-Symbol: US3
Tradegate
31.07.26 | 19:22
27,500 Euro
-4,88 % -1,410
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
UNITY SOFTWARE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UNITY SOFTWARE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,58527,66019:26
27,57027,69019:26
ACCESS Newswire
31.07.2026 19:02 Uhr
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Author Richard B. Alman Unveils Real Roadmap for Continental Integration in New Book: North American Unity Plan

BAL HARBOUR, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 31, 2026 / Author Richard B. Alman Releases North American Unity Plan (NAUP): A Blueprint for Continental Integration and Security

New book outlines a bold strategy combining joint-ownership Free Trade Zones, tariff stabilization, and geostrategic defense across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

Strategist and author Richard B. Alman has officially released his new book, North American Unity Plan (NAUP). The publication presents a transformative roadmap for deep economic, social, and industrial integration among the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Moving beyond traditional, fragile trade pacts, NAUP proposes a permanent structural partnership designed to stabilize North American markets, shield critical supply chains, and build a unified economic front.

"The North American Unity Plan is not merely another trade agreement-it is a vital structural evolution. By establishing shared ownership models and stabilizing border dynamics, NAUP delivers long-term economic security while safeguarding our continent's future."

- Author Richard B. Alman

Core Pillars of the Plan

  • Economic Resilience: Replaces volatile tariffs and decaying trade dynamics with bilateral wins that stabilize regional markets and protect jobs across borders.

  • Geostrategic Urgency: Serves as a crucial geopolitical bulwark against growing influence from global rivals like China and Russia, preventing foreign economic or military footholds in the Western Hemisphere.

  • Social Cohesion: Brings high-quality industrial jobs directly to border regions, dignifying labor, keeping families united, and addressing the root causes of dangerous migration.

  • Governmental Buy-In: Offers a high-impact legacy project for political stakeholders across upcoming administrations by delivering mutual fiscal gains and shared sovereignty.

Key Framework & Implementation

At the heart of Alman's strategy is the establishment of cross-border Free Trade Zones (FTZs) across border states and provinces (e.g., New Hampshire/Quebec, North Dakota/Manitoba).

  • Scale & Capacity: Development of 25-50 million sq. ft. sites equipped for industrial and manufacturing growth.

  • Shared Ownership Model: A 50/50 split in ownership, revenue, and workforce between U.S. citizens and Canadian/Mexican citizens.

  • Immediate Tariff Relief: Advance legal designation of properties to grant instant tariff exemptions upon lease execution, permanently de-escalating trade tensions.

Availability

North American Unity Plan (NAUP) by Richard B. Alman is available now through Amazon

To request a review copy or schedule an interview with Richard B. Alman, please contact the media representative below.

Media Contact Information

Richard Alman
Recruiter Media Corporation
CaptainRBA@aol.com
3057939225
https://www.recruiternetworks.com/

SOURCE: Author Richard B. Alman



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/author-richard-b.-alman-unveils-real-roadmap-for-continental-int-1199399

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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