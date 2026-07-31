Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 31, 2026) - Michael Wekerle (the "Acquiror") has filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) an early warning report dated July 31, 2026 with respect to common shares (the "Common Shares") of Thunder Gold Corp. (the "Issuer" or "Thunder Gold") held by the Acquiror and persons acting jointly or in concert with him.

On July 9, 2026, the Acquiror acquired an aggregate of 2,134,000 Common Shares through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange at a price of $0.116 per Common Share for aggregate consideration of $247,544 (the "Acquisition").

Immediately prior to the Acquisition, the Acquiror and the persons acting jointly or in concert with him beneficially owned, or exercised control or direction over, an aggregate of 28,088,473 Common Shares, 833,333 common share purchase warrants of the Issuer (the "Warrants") and 660,865 broker compensation options of the Issuer (the "Compensation Options"), representing approximately 9.13% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 9.77% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis.

Immediately following the Acquisition, the Acquiror and the persons acting jointly or in concert with him beneficially owned, or exercised control or direction over, an aggregate of 30,222,473 Common Shares, 833,333 Warrants and 660,865 Compensation Options, representing approximately 9.83% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 10.46% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis.

As at July 9, 2026, each Warrant entitled the holder to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.10 per Common Share. Each Compensation Option entitled the holder to acquire one unit of the Issuer at an exercise price of $0.06 per unit, with each such unit consisting of one Common Share and one additional common share purchase warrant, and each such additional warrant entitling the holder to acquire one additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.10 per Common Share. As at July 9, 2026, the Issuer had 307,500,000 Common Shares issued and outstanding.

The Acquisition resulted in the Acquiror and the persons acting jointly or in concert with him beneficially owning, or exercising control or direction over, more than 10% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis, thereby triggering the requirement to issue this news release and file a corresponding early warning report.

The Acquiror and the persons acting jointly or in concert with him may, from time to time, take such actions in respect of their holdings of securities of the Issuer as they may deem appropriate in light of the circumstances then existing, including the purchase of additional Common Shares or other securities of the Issuer or the disposition of all or a portion of their securityholdings in the Issuer, subject in each case to applicable securities laws and the terms of such securities.

The Acquiror and/or the joint actors may, from time to time, increase or decrease their ownership, control or direction over securities of the Issuer held by them through market transactions, private agreements or otherwise, depending on market conditions, the business and prospects of the Issuer and other relevant factors.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/307463

Source: Michael Wekerle