Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - July 31, 2026) - European Technical, a Dubai-based property maintenance provider, has expanded its annual maintenance contract (AMC) services across Dubai and Sharjah in response to rising demand from homeowners and landlords for structured, scheduled property maintenance.

European Technical

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The company, which has serviced residential and commercial properties across the UAE since its founding, offers tiered maintenance contracts covering air conditioning, plumbing, electrical, and handyman services. The expansion comes as Dubai's housing stock ages and property owners increasingly move away from informal, call-on-demand repairs toward contracted maintenance relationships.

"Our waiting list for new contracts grew by forty per cent in the first half of this year," said Alfred, operations coordinator at European Technical. "Owners are realising that reactive maintenance costs more over the life of a property than a planned schedule. The math is simple once you look at it honestly."

European Technical's AMC plans start at AED 1,499 per year for apartment coverage, including two air conditioning services, annual plumbing and electrical inspections, and a four-hour emergency response commitment. The company's top-tier villa plan, priced at AED 3,999 annually, adds quarterly whole-property inspections, four AC services with no unit cap, duct cleaning, pest control, and a pool of handyman hours each quarter.

The expansion includes increased technician capacity, extended emergency response coverage, and a digital reporting system that issues photo-documented service reports after every visit. The company has also added a second AC servicing team dedicated to the Jumeirah Beach Residence and Palm Jumeirah areas, where coastal humidity puts particular strain on condensate systems and coil performance.

"Documentation is what separates a real maintenance provider from a man with a van," said Alfred, Operations Coordinator at European Technical. "Our clients receive a dated, photographed report after every visit. For landlords, that record settles deposit disputes. For owners, it builds a maintenance history that has real value at resale."

The company's services cover the full range of residential maintenance needs, from AC coil cleaning and gas refills to electrical inspections. All technicians are salaried employees, not day labour, which the company says ensures continuity and accountability across visits.

European Technical operates under a UAE trade licence and carries full insurance coverage for all technicians. The company offers a fourteen-day money-back window on new contracts and allows cancellation after six months, terms it says reflect confidence in the service quality.

The planned maintenance model has gained traction across the Gulf as property owners increasingly treat maintenance as a fixed annual cost rather than an unpredictable expense. European Technical reports that approximately seventy per cent of new contract signups in 2026 are first-time AMC buyers who previously relied on informal repair arrangements.

The shift mirrors a pattern already visible in more mature Asian markets such as Singapore and Hong Kong, where contracted residential maintenance has been standard for over a decade. Dubai's harsher climate, with ambient temperatures exceeding forty-five degrees for extended periods and coastal humidity accelerating equipment degradation, makes the case for scheduled servicing even stronger.

About European Technical

European Technical LLC is a Dubai based property maintenance and technical services company, licensed by SHAMS (Licence 2542059). The company was established to deliver AMC, electrical, plumbing, HVAC and general maintenance works across a Dubai and provides services throughout the whole of Dubai, and now provides the same standard of service to external clients throughout the UAE.

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Source: PRNews OU