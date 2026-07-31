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ACCESS Newswire
31.07.2026 20:26 Uhr
185 Leser
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Payroll4Construction Releases New Article on Managing Payroll During the Construction Busy Season and Beyond

STRONGSVILLE, OH / ACCESS Newswire / July 31, 2026 / Payroll4Construction, Foundation Software's construction-specific payroll service, published a new resource to help contractors avoid payroll mistakes that come with the complexities of the summer busy season.

According to The Bureau of Labor Statistics, summer months consistently mean more new hires. With crews expanding fast and compliance requirements remaining fixed, contractors can't afford payroll errors from misclassification or incomplete recordkeeping.

"Construction Payroll During Summer Busy Season: What Contractors Need to Know" explores how contractors can manage these challenges at any point in the season - from early planning through the busiest weeks and into the year ahead.

The article covers:

  • Keeping payroll accurate when hiring from different states, trades and rates

  • Tracking multi-locality work to meet real-time tax obligations

  • Staying compliant with union, certified payroll and prevailing wage requirement

  • Simplifying onboarding, classification and compliance for an easier hiring process

This resource also details how a construction-specific payroll service, like Payroll4Construction, can easily handle seasonal volume without adding any administrative burden - making payroll more manageable throughout all 12 months.

Click here to read the full article.

About Payroll4Construction, LLC

Payroll4Construction, a Foundation Software company, is a payroll solution just for contractors. Payroll4Construction can manage certified payroll reporting, multi-state processing, union tracking and all the tasks that encompass paydays including checks and direct deposits. For more information, visit payroll4construction.com, call (800) 949-9620 or email info@payroll4construction.com.

Media Contacts

Tracie Kuczkowski | VP of Marketing
tak@foundationsoft.com
(800) 246-0800 x 7933

Samantha Ann Illius | Marketing Relations Coordinator and Influence Specialist
SIllius@foundationsoft.com
(800) 811-5926 x 4823

SOURCE: Payroll4Construction



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/payroll4construction-releases-new-article-on-managing-payroll-dur-1196728

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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