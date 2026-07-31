Payroll4Construction Releases New Article on Managing Payroll During the Construction Busy Season and Beyond

STRONGSVILLE, OH / ACCESS Newswire / July 31, 2026 / Payroll4Construction, Foundation Software's construction-specific payroll service, published a new resource to help contractors avoid payroll mistakes that come with the complexities of the summer busy season.
According to The Bureau of Labor Statistics, summer months consistently mean more new hires. With crews expanding fast and compliance requirements remaining fixed, contractors can't afford payroll errors from misclassification or incomplete recordkeeping.
"Construction Payroll During Summer Busy Season: What Contractors Need to Know" explores how contractors can manage these challenges at any point in the season - from early planning through the busiest weeks and into the year ahead.
The article covers:
Keeping payroll accurate when hiring from different states, trades and rates
Tracking multi-locality work to meet real-time tax obligations
Staying compliant with union, certified payroll and prevailing wage requirement
Simplifying onboarding, classification and compliance for an easier hiring process
This resource also details how a construction-specific payroll service, like Payroll4Construction, can easily handle seasonal volume without adding any administrative burden - making payroll more manageable throughout all 12 months.
Click here to read the full article.
About Payroll4Construction, LLC
Payroll4Construction, a Foundation Software company, is a payroll solution just for contractors. Payroll4Construction can manage certified payroll reporting, multi-state processing, union tracking and all the tasks that encompass paydays including checks and direct deposits. For more information, visit payroll4construction.com, call (800) 949-9620 or email info@payroll4construction.com.
Media Contacts
Tracie Kuczkowski | VP of Marketing
tak@foundationsoft.com
(800) 246-0800 x 7933
Samantha Ann Illius | Marketing Relations Coordinator and Influence Specialist
SIllius@foundationsoft.com
(800) 811-5926 x 4823
SOURCE: Payroll4Construction
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/payroll4construction-releases-new-article-on-managing-payroll-dur-1196728