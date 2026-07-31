Foundation Software and PAS, Inc. Address Construction Compensation Trends and Pay Practices in Free Webinar

STRONGSVILLE, OH / ACCESS Newswire / July 31, 2026 / Foundation Software, leading provider of construction software and services, will host a free webinar on August 5th, 2026, in partnership with PAS, Inc., a compensation consulting firm specializing in the construction industry.

Led by Foundation's Brian Cancian and Jeff Robinson of PAS, Inc., "Contractor Compensation Challenges - Linking 2026 Pay Practices With Industry Trends," begins at 1:00 p.m. EDT / 10:00 a.m. PDT and will examine current construction pay trends and what they mean for contractors heading into the back half of the year.

The session will cover:

Current pay trends by role and where signs of wage compression are emerging

How to identify pay compression issues before they affect retention

A practical process for benchmarking compensation against market rates on a regular basis

Construction professionals at every level are encouraged to attend, particularly those involved in recruiting, retention, compensation decisions or labor budgeting. Registration is available here.

Foundation Software, LLC

Foundation Software has been the leading provider of construction software and services since 1985, delivering products that cover a project's entire lifecycle, including job cost accounting, expense management, takeoff& estimating, project management, safety management, HR management, mobile field apps and payroll services. For information, call (800) 246-0800, visit www.foundationsoft.com or email info@foundationsoft.com.

About PAS, Inc.

PAS, Inc. is a compensation consulting firm with deep expertise in the construction industry, providing pay data, benchmarking tools and advisory services to help contractors build competitive compensation programs. For information, visit www.pas1.com.

Media Contacts

Tracie Kuczkowski | VP of Marketing

tak@foundationsoft.com

(800) 246-0800 x 7933

Samantha Ann Illius | Marketing Relations Coordinator and Influence Specialist

SIllius@foundationsoft.com

(800) 811-5926 x 4823

SOURCE: Foundation Software

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/foundation-software-and-pas-inc.-address-construction-compensatio-1197756