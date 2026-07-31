Marquis Who's Who: Marquis Who's Who Honors Anshu Rajpurohit for Leadership in Corporate Accounting and Financial Operations

About Anshu Rajpurohit

Anshu Rajpurohit wasn't supposed to be here.

Growing up in a conservative community in India, the message was clear: Women belonged at home, not in boardrooms. However, her father saw something different-and he bet on it. He encouraged her to chase a credential so difficult that only 2% of candidates pass on the first attempt at the time.

She passed, and she never looked back. She became one of the first women in her entire Rajpurohit community to earn the Chartered Accountancy credential-a distinction that opened doors across continents.

The path required discipline and persistence. Ms. Rajpurohit completed her examinations by hand over a multi-week testing schedule that covered several accounting and finance subjects. She often questioned whether she had done enough, but she continued to study and push forward. That experience became a foundation for the accounting career she later built in both India and the United States.

When Ms. Rajpurohit moved to the United States in 2013, she didn't slow down. She tackled the CPA exam-all four sections-in just two and a half months. Even more impressive, she was pregnant with her first daughter at the time.

Ms. Rajpurohit currently serves as corporate controller at Wiley X Inc., where she oversees a team of seven professionals. Her work includes financial reporting, enterprise resource planning systems and operational automation. She is also known for her strong Excel skills and her ability to assess teams, identify strengths and help people do their best work.

Before joining Wiley X Inc. in 2024, Ms. Rajpurohit held leadership positions with TSWT Acquisitions Inc., Baymark Health Services, Cloudmed, U.S. Anesthesia Partners and USMD Health System. Earlier in her career, she worked with multinational corporations in India, including NEC Corporation and American Tower Corporation. Those roles gave her early experience in international accounting and finance operations.

One of Ms. Rajpurohit's most notable accomplishments was leading a major inventory reconciliation project following the introduction of a new enterprise resource planning system. She corrected reporting issues, developed process flows and helped rebuild confidence in the company's financial data. Her work also helped the company complete its audit on time for the first time in years. Today, she continues to support leadership through accurate reporting, expense analysis and practical financial guidance.

A Commitment to Growth and Leadership

Ask Ms. Rajpurohit about leadership, and she won't talk about spreadsheets. She'll talk about people. "You have to know how each person works best-and then hold the whole team to a high standard anyway," she said.

She mentors. She builds independence. And she presents financial information in a way that actually helps decision-makers decide. That rare blend of technical mastery and emotional intelligence is what sets her apart.

Her advice for aspiring professionals? Treat even the smallest assignment with precision and pride. Excellence is a habit, not an event.

Outside of work, Ms. Rajpurohit enjoys dancing, playing tennis and hosting gatherings with friends and family. She is also a single mother of two daughters. Looking ahead, she hopes to continue advancing into executive leadership within accounting and finance. She has her sights set on the C-suite. A chief financial officer title isn't just a dream; it's a plan.

Anshu Rajpurohit's story is a reminder that the path forward is rarely straight-and that self-doubt is just noise. From handwritten exams in India to leading finance teams in America, she's proof that persistence, precision and a little audacity can rewrite any script.

About Marquis Who's Who:

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