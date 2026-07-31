Following FIA approval, Cosmobilis, a French automotive technology platform and Park Square Capital, a leading private credit investor, have acquired WRC Promoter GmbH.

The landmark new deal will drive never before seen levels of investment into rally, transforming the sport, its governance, and the financial strength of the FIA.

The new agreement will expand the global audience, enhance fan experience, and create new growth opportunities across both championships.

FIA branding will be significantly increased across worldwide events and broadcasts.

A new FIA Growth Fund will be established to support global rally development initiatives.

The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), the global governing body for motor sport and the federation for mobility organisations worldwide, has today announced a landmark long-term commercial rights agreement for the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC) and FIA European Rally Championship (ERC). It follows the acquisition of WRC Promoter GmbH by Cosmobilis and Park Square Capital.

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The biggest deal in the history of these championships, this agreement marks a new chapter for the WRC and ERC. Supporting the FIA's vision under President Mohammed Ben Sulayem, it will bring significant new investment into the sport, helping to strengthen and grow its world-class motor sport portfolio for years to come.

This deal has been designed for the rallying community and developed to deliver real benefits for fans, competitors, event organisers and the FIA's Member Clubs. Through this agreement, rallying will become more accessible, more competitive, and more commercially successful. As the sport grows, the FIA will continue to focus on the strong governance and regulations that provide the foundations for rallying's long-term success.

Alongside the FIA, the new promoter team of French automotive technology and services platform Cosmobilis and private credit investor Park Square Capital share a commitment to growing the sport's global audience and deepening fan engagement. The FIA will also benefit from significantly increased visibility of its brand across events and broadcasts around the world.

This is a pivotal moment for the WRC, which is preparing for a major regulatory overhaul. Next-generation technical regulations, due to take effect in 2027, have been designed to make the sport safer, more competitive and affordable at the highest level, while the establishment of a new FIA Growth Fund will support projects that drive the success and development of rallying worldwide. Through this fund, growth will be felt across motor sport, from the highest levels of the championships to entry-level grassroots participation.

Cosmobilis and Park Square Capital have outlined ambitious plans to take the WRC and ERC to the next level, putting fans at the heart of the sport and making rallying more exciting, accessible, and engaging. Through stronger storytelling, enhanced distribution, and new multi-platform content, fans will be closer to the action than ever before.

To deliver this vision, the new promoter has built a team of experts, led by newly-appointed CEO Éric Boullier, a highly experienced motor sport executive with a track record at the highest levels of international motor sport.

President of the FIA, H.E. Mohammed Ben Sulayem, said: "This is truly the deal of the century for rallying, and I am proud to announce this transformative step forward, and never before seen levels of investment.

"Not only will it deliver real benefits to fans, competitors and our member clubs worldwide, but this investment signifies confidence in the future of our sport as its global popularity continues to grow.

"The future of our championships is at the heart of every decision we make, and we have ensured that we not only secure the right partner for today, but one who shares our long-term vision. My thanks to FIA Deputy President for Sport, Malcolm Wilson and his dedicated team for delivering this, and I am looking forward to working closely with our new promoter.

"Rallying is a huge part of my personal story, it has shaped who I am and how I work, and I am deeply committed to its future. This is an important moment for our sport and as we enter a new era I am proud that we have a new partner in place to help us drive forward the bright future of these championships."

FIA Deputy President for Sport, Malcolm Wilson OBE, said: "I have spent my entire professional life in the FIA World Rally Championship, so I know exactly what this sport means to its competitors, its organisers, and above all its fans. In over 40 years in the sport, I have never seen investment on this scale into rallying this deal really is that significant and I'm full of optimism for what it means for the fans, competitors and organisers.

"From the beginning, our focus has been on finding a partner that not only recognises the WRC's enormous potential, but understands its character, heritage and the responsibility that comes with shaping its future.

"Cosmobilis and Park Square Capital share that ambition. With a new era approaching through the WRC27 regulations, and with the FIA establishing a groundbreaking growth fund to drive the sport's development, this is a real opportunity to strengthen the championship, grow its global audience, and deliver the kind of future this sport and its fans deserve."

Jean-Louis Mosca, Chairman and CEO of Cosmobilis, said: "This acquisition marks a major milestone in Cosmobilis' transformation. Since our creation, our ambition has been to build a group capable of connecting the entire automotive ecosystem through technology, data, and value-creating platforms. The WRC and the ERC represent a tremendous acceleration of this strategy. We are not merely acquiring the commercial rights to a world championship: we are building an international platform where manufacturers, partners, media, technology, and fans come together. Our goal is clear: to make the WRC the global benchmark for motorsport while creating a driver of sustainable growth for the entire Cosmobilis ecosystem."

Martino Ghezzi, Partner at Park Square Capital, said: "The WRC and ERC are iconic championships with exceptional heritage and global appeal. We are delighted to provide both capital and strategic support to realise their significant potential and look forward to partnering with Cosmobilis and Éric Boullier on this next chapter. Cosmobilis brings unparalleled expertise and relationships in the automotive sector, while Éric's extensive experience and deep understanding of global motorsport make him ideally positioned to lead the company through its next phase of growth and development."

Éric Boullier, CEO of WRC Promoter, said: "I take on this challenge with enthusiasm and determination, but also with humility and a strong sense of responsibility to make these exceptional championships even more compelling. Alongside the FIA and our partners, we want to make every round a spectacular event, designed to thrill fans around the world. The goal is clear: to establish the WRC and ERC as world-class global brands and a driver of sustainable growth, closely aligned with today's technological and environmental challenges."

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Contacts:

For media inquiries, please contact:

Jonathan Refoy, Chief Communications Officer: jrefoy@fia.com

Tom Wood, Head of Sport Communications: twood@fia.com

Sven Good, Road Sport Communications Manager: sgood@fia.com