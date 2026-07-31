FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. & COVINGTON, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Fidelity Bank ("Fidelity Bank") today announced that it has completed its acquisition of Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFBI) ("Affinity"), and its wholly owned subsidiary, Affinity Bank."We are incredibly excited to welcome Affinity Bank's customers and employees into the Fidelity Bank family and to expand our presence into Georgia," said Mary Willis, President & CEO of Fidelity Bank. "This partnership brings together two community-focused organizations that share a strong commitment to relationship-driven banking and putting people first. We look forward to building on Affinity Bank's strong local reputation while continuing to serve customers and communities with the same personal attention and care they know and trust."Affinity stockholders are entitled to receive $23.00 per share in cash. Based upon Affinity's recent operating results, there will be no adjustment to the merger consideration based on Affinity's adjusted stockholders' equity.As a result of the transaction, Fidelity has approximately $5.5 billion in total assets, $4.6 billion in total deposits, and $3.6 billion in loans. It operates two branches in Georgia in addition to its 52 North Carolina branches, two South Carolina branches and one Virginia branch.AdvisorsRaymond James & Associates, Inc. served as financial advisor and Ward and Smith, P.A. served as legal counsel to Fidelity. Performance Trust Capital Partners, LLC served as financial advisor to Affinity and Luse Gorman, PC served as its legal advisor.About Fidelity BankFidelity Bank is the banking subsidiary of Fidelity BancShares (N.C.), Inc., a Delaware corporation. Founded in Fuquay-Varina, NC in 1909, Fidelity Bank serves its customers through branch locations in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Virginia. Fidelity Bank offers a range of banking solutions for personal and business customers. In addition to traditional banking services, Fidelity Bank provides specialized solutions that include mortgage lending, government guaranteed lending, and wealth management. For more information, please visit www.fidelitybanknc.com. You can also follow Fidelity Bank on social media.ContactsFidelity BankMary W. WillisChairman, President & CEO919-552-2242

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