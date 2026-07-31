Cavvy Energy Ltd.: Cavvy Energy Announces 2027 Forward Sulphur Price Agreement

CALGARY, Alberta, July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cavvy Energy Ltd. ("Cavvy" or the "Company") (TSX:CVVY) is pleased to announce that it has agreed to terms on a new one-year fixed-price sulphur forward sales agreement (the "Sulphur Price Agreement") with its sulphur marketer (the "Marketer") beginning January 1, 2027. The Sulphur Price Agreement fixes the price of 200,000 mt of sulphur sales at US$525/mt prior to transportation and handling deductions.

Key attributes of the Sulphur Price Agreement are:

Term from January 1, 2027 to December 31, 2027.

Physical sale of 200,000 mt of sulphur in calendar year 2027, settled monthly and equivalent to 548 mt/d or approximately 50% of forecasted 2027 sulphur production.

Fixed price of US$525/mt on the 200,000 mt commitment, before transportation and handling deductions of approximately US$80/mt.

Prepayment of six months forward deliveries in January 2027 and July 2027, each totalling US$45.8 million.

The Marketer has also agreed to a capital contribution of US$4 million to fund necessary general maintenance and capital expenditures on Cavvy's sulphur processing infrastructure over the term of the Sulphur Price Agreement.





Cavvy's 2027 sulphur production in excess of 200,000 mt remains exposed to Vancouver FOB spot pricing less deductions.

ABOUT CAVVY ENERGY

Cavvy Energy is an integrated Canadian upstream and midstream energy company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Cavvy's objective is to create long term shareholder value through development, production, processing, and marketing of natural gas, natural gas liquids, and sulphur while providing superior service to the Company's third-party customers through our strategic, company-owned gathering and processing infrastructure located in western Canada.

For further information, visit www.cavvyenergy.com, or please contact:



Darcy Reding, President & Chief Executive Officer Adam Gray, Chief Financial Officer Telephone: (403) 261-5900 Telephone: (403) 261-5900 Investor Relations

investors@cavvyenergy.com



Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements contained herein including, without limitation, management plans and assessments of future plans and operations, Cavvy's outlook, strategy and vision, intentions with respect to future acquisitions, dispositions and other opportunities, including exploration and development activities, Cavvy's ability to market its assets, plans and timing for development of undeveloped and probable resources, Cavvy's goals with respect to the environment, relations with Indigenous people and promoting equity, diversity and inclusion, estimated abandonment and reclamation costs, plans regarding hedging, plans regarding the payment of dividends, wells to be drilled, the weighting of commodity expenses, expected production and performance of oil and natural gas properties, results and timing of projects, access to adequate pipeline capacity and third-party infrastructure, growth expectations, supply and demand for oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas, industry conditions, government regulations and regimes, capital expenditures and the nature of capital expenditures and the timing and method of financing thereof, may constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively "forward-looking statements"). Words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "intend", "plan", "continue", "focus", "endeavor", "commit", "shall", "propose", "might", "project", "predict", "vision", "opportunity", "strategy", "objective", "potential", "forecast", "estimate", "goal", "target", "growth", "future", and similar expressions may be used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management.



Forward-looking statements involve significant risk and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, the risks associated with oil and gas exploration, development, exploitation, production, processing, marketing and transportation, loss of markets, volatility of commodity prices, currency fluctuations, imprecision of resources estimates, environmental risks, competition from other producers, incorrect assessment of the value of acquisitions, failure to realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions, delays resulting from or inability to obtain required regulatory approvals, ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources and the risk factors outlined under "Risk Factors" and elsewhere herein. The recovery and resources estimate of Cavvy's reserves provided herein are estimates only and there is no guarantee that the estimated resources will be recovered. As a consequence, actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.



Forward-looking statements are based on a number of factors and assumptions which have been used to develop such forward-looking statements, but which may prove to be incorrect. Although Cavvy believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because Cavvy can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. In addition to other factors and assumptions which may be identified in this document, assumptions have been made regarding, among other things: the impact of increasing competition; the general stability of the economic and political environment in which Cavvy operates; the timely receipt of any required regulatory approvals; the ability of Cavvy to obtain and retain qualified staff, equipment and services in a timely and cost efficient manner; the ability of the operator of the projects which Cavvy has an interest in to operate the field in a safe, efficient and effective manner; the ability of Cavvy to obtain financing on acceptable terms; the ability to replace and expand oil and natural gas resources through acquisition, development and exploration; the timing and costs of pipeline, storage and facility construction and expansion and the ability of Cavvy to secure adequate product transportation; future oil and natural gas prices; currency, exchange and interest rates; the regulatory framework regarding royalties, taxes and environmental matters in the jurisdictions in which Cavvy operates; timing and amount of capital expenditures; future sources of funding; production levels; weather conditions; success of exploration and development activities; access to gathering, processing and pipeline systems; advancing technologies; and the ability of Cavvy to successfully market its oil and natural gas products.



Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Additional information on these and other factors that could affect Cavvy's operations and financial results are included in reports on file with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and may be accessed through the SEDAR+ website (www.sedarplus.ca), and at Cavvy's website (www.Cavvyenergy.com). Although the forward-looking statements contained herein are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, management cannot assure that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and Cavvy assumes no obligation to update or review them to reflect new events or circumstances except as required by applicable securities laws.



Forward-looking statements contained herein concerning the oil and gas industry and Cavvy's general expectations concerning this industry are based on estimates prepared by management using data from publicly available industry sources as well as from reserve reports, market research and industry analysis and on assumptions based on data and knowledge of this industry which Cavvy believes to be reasonable. However, this data is inherently imprecise, although generally indicative of relative market positions, market shares and performance characteristics. While Cavvy is not aware of any misstatements regarding any industry data presented herein, the industry involves risks and uncertainties and is subject to change based on various factors.



Additional Reader Advisories

Barrels of oil equivalent ("boe") may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of 6 Mcf: 1 boe is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead.

Abbreviations

Natural Gas Liquids Mcf Thousand cubic feet bbl/d Barrels per day Mcf/d Thousand cubic feet per day boe/d Barrels of oil equivalent per day MMcf/d Million cubic feet per day WTI West Texas Intermediate AECO Alberta benchmark price for natural gas Mbbl Thousand barrels GJ Gigajoule MMbbl Million barrels Power MMboe Million barrels of oil equivalent MW Megawatt C2 Ethane MWh Megawatt hour C3 Propane Sulphur C4 Butane mt Metric tonne C5/C5+ Condensate / Pentane mt/d Metric tonne per day FOB Free on board



Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release