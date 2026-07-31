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WKN: 889539 | ISIN: LU0075646355 | Ticker-Symbol: SOC
Tradegate
31.07.26 | 20:44
29,240 Euro
+0,21 % +0,060
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OBX
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SUBSEA 7 SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SUBSEA 7 SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,98029,18012:51
29,10029,24031.07.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.07.2026 18:18 Uhr
52 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Subsea 7 S.A.: Subsea 7 S.A. announces expiration of the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act waiting period

Luxembourg - 31 July 2026 - Subsea 7 S.A. today announces that, in connection with the proposed merger with Saipem S.p.A. (the "Merger"), all applicable waiting periods under the U.S. Hart-Scott-Rodino (HSR) Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 have expired, and the parties are permitted to close the transaction in the United States. The transaction remains subject to certain regulatory approvals outside the U.S.

******************************************************************************
Subsea7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry, creating sustainable value by being the industry's partner and employer of choice in delivering the efficient offshore solutions the world needs.

Subsea 7 S.A. is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.

*******************************************************************************

Contact for investment community enquiries:
Katherine Tonks
Investor Relations Director
Tel +44 20 8210 5568
ir@subsea7.com

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
This stock exchange release was published by Katherine Tonks, Investor Relations, Subsea7, on 31 July 2026 at 17:45 CEST.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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