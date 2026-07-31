Cannabix Technologies Inc.: Cannabix Technologies Annual General Meeting Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannabix Technologies Inc. (CSE: BLO) (OTCID: BLOZF) (Frankfurt: 8CT) (the "Company" or "Cannabix") announces the results of its annual general meeting of common shareholders held on July 27, 2026 in Vancouver. Resolutions passed at the meeting included the appointment of SHIM and Associates LLP as auditors for the ensuing year, and the election of five directors: Dr. Raj Attariwala, Dr. Phillip Olla, Ravinder Mlait, Bryan Loree, and William Corl.

We seek Safe Harbor.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Rav Mlait"

CEO

Cannabix Technologies Inc.