Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results and Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.16 Per Common Share

OAK RIDGE, N.C., July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. ("Oak Ridge"; or the "Company") (OTCPink: BKOR), the parent company of Bank of Oak Ridge (the "Bank"), announced unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2026 and a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per common share.

Second Quarter 2026 Highlights

Earnings per share of $0.79 for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared to $0.81 for the same period in 2025, and $0.53 for the three months ended March 31, 2026.

Annualized return on average equity of 12.10% for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared to 14.13% for the same period in 2025, and 8.24% for the three months ended March 31, 2026.

Dividends declared per common share of $0.16 for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared to $0.14 for the same period in 2025.

Tangible book value per common share of $26.83 as of June 30, 2026, compared to $24.04 as of June 30, 2025, and $25.99 as of March 31, 2026.

Net interest margin of 4.51% for the three months ended June 30, 2026, the highest quarterly net interest margin in the Company's history, compared to 4.16% for the same period in 2025, and 3.98% for the three months ended March 31, 2026.

Efficiency ratio of 61.8% for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared to 59.1% for the same period in 2025, and 64.9% for the three months ended March 31, 2026.

Loans receivable of $522.1 million as of June 30, 2026, down 2.6% from $535.7 million as of June 30, 2025, and up 1.7% from $513.4 million as of March 31, 2026.

Nonperforming assets to total assets of 1.42% as of June 30, 2026, compared to 0.73% as of June 30, 2025, and 1.42% as of March 31, 2026.

Nonperforming assets were $9.4 million at June 30, 2026, including 17 Small Business Administration (SBA) loans with an aggregate outstanding balance of $9.1 million, comprising a guaranteed balance of $7.0 million and nonguaranteed balances of $2.1 million. These loans are carried at net realizable value, reflecting prior write-downs to fair value less estimated costs to sell recognized through the provision for credit losses, and inclusive of expected recoveries from the SBA guarantee.

Securities available-for-sale and held-to-maturity of $101.0 million as of June 30, 2026, up 1.2% from $99.8 million as of June 30, 2025, and up 4.0% from $97.1 million as of March 31, 2026.

Total deposits of $505.8 million as of June 30, 2026, down 7.6% from $547.5 million as of June 30, 2025, and down 6.6% from $541.6 million as of March 31, 2026.

Total short-and long-term borrowings, junior subordinated notes, and subordinated debentures of $70.7 million as of June 30, 2026, up 35.4% from $52.2 million as of June 30, 2025, and up 100.7% from $35.2 million as of March 31, 2026.

Total stockholders' equity of $74.3 million as of June 30, 2026, up 12.5% from $66.0 million as of June 30, 2025, and up 3.2% from $72.0 million as of March 31, 2026. At June 30, 2026, the Bank's Community Bank Leverage Ratio was 12.5%, up from 11.2% as of June 30, 2025.



Tom Wayne, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are pleased with our second quarter results, which rebounded strongly from the first quarter and reflect the fundamental strength of our franchise. While our earnings of $0.79 per share were slightly below the $0.81 reported in the same period in 2025 and up from $0.53 in the first quarter of 2026, our core performance remains excellent - anchored by a 4.51% net interest margin, an annualized return on average equity of 12.10%, and a strong capital position, with the Bank's Community Bank Leverage Ratio improving to 12.5%. While loans and deposits were down year-over-year, loans grew from year-end 2025, and substantially all of our nonperforming assets are SBA loans carried at net realizable value, while our non-SBA portfolio continues to demonstrate excellent credit quality. These accomplishments are a credit to our dedicated employees and the strategic guidance of our Board of Directors, and we remain deeply committed to the enduring success of our stockholders and the communities we serve."

Board of Directors

In a recent development, the Company announced the appointment of Paul Fedorkowicz to its Board of Directors. Mr. Fedorkowicz is a retired partner of Cherry Bekaert LLP and brings more than 30 years of leadership experience in public accounting, audit, corporate governance, and business operations.

Dividend Announcement

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share of common stock is payable on September 2, 2026 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 18, 2026. "We are pleased to pay another quarterly cash dividend to our stockholders," said Mr. Wayne. "Paying stockholders a portion of our earnings reflects our continuing commitment to enhance stockholder value."

Financial Review

Net Interest Income

For the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, net interest income was $7.1 million and $6.8 million, respectively. For the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, the net interest margin was 4.51% and 4.16%, respectively. On a linked-quarter basis, net interest income increased $0.9 million, or approximately 15%, from $6.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, and the net interest margin expanded 53 basis points from 3.98%, representing the highest quarterly net interest margin in the Company's history, primarily reflecting lower funding costs.

For the six months ended June 30, 2026, net interest income was $13.3 million, up from $13.1 million for the same period in 2025. The annualized net interest margin was 4.24%, up 18 basis points from 4.06% in the same period in 2025, due to a decrease in interest expense partially offset by a decrease in interest income.

Provision for Credit Losses

For the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, the Company recorded provisions for credit losses of $241,000 and $402,000, respectively. On a linked-quarter basis, the provision for the second quarter of 2026 decreased $459,000 from $700,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2026, which had included a one-time general provision adjustment related to performing SBA loans. For the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, the Company recorded provisions for credit losses of $941,000 and $706,000, respectively. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.28% and 1.11% on June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively, and 1.25% on March 31, 2026.

Nonperforming assets represented 1.42% of total assets on June 30, 2026, compared to 0.73% on June 30, 2025, and 1.42% on March 31, 2026. The Bank's nonperforming assets consist entirely of nonperforming loans; the Bank held no other real estate owned in any period presented. As of June 30, 2026, SBA loans represented approximately 19% of the Bank's total loan portfolio. Nonperforming assets were $9.4 million at June 30, 2026, including 17 Small Business Administration (SBA) loans with an aggregate outstanding balance of $9.1 million, comprising a guaranteed balance of $7.0 million and a nonguaranteed balance of $2.1 million. These loans are carried at net realizable value, reflecting prior write-downs to fair value less estimated costs to sell recognized through the provision for credit losses, and inclusive of expected recoveries from the SBA guarantee. Of the total nonperforming SBA loans, the Bank has submitted guarantee purchase requests to the SBA for the repayment of the guaranteed portion of loans totaling $1.7 million. An additional $3.3 million of loans are in the final stage of documentation preparation prior to the formal guarantee purchase request being submitted to the SBA. The remaining $4.1 million of nonperforming SBA loans are being actively serviced and managed through workout efforts with the borrowers to maximize repayment; these loans have not reached the stage of initiating the SBA guarantee claim process, as the Bank continues to work toward a collaborative resolution.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income totaled $823,000 and $1.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. The most significant driver of the year-over-year decrease was the absence of gains recognized in the prior-year quarter - specifically, gains on the sale of investment securities of $42,000 and gains on the sale of SBA loans of $329,000 recognized in the three months ended June 30, 2025, with no comparable gains in the three months ended June 30, 2026. On a linked-quarter basis, noninterest income decreased $185,000 from $1.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, primarily due to a $224,000 gain on the sale of investment securities recognized in the first quarter of 2026.

Noninterest income totaled $1.8 million and $2.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. This decrease was mainly due to no gains on the sale of SBA loans and gains on sale of investment securities of $223,000 in the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared to gains on the sale of SBA loans of $329,000 and gains on the sale of investment securities of $42,000 in the six months ended June 30, 2025.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense totaled $4.9 million and $4.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively, and totaled $9.6 million and $9.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. On a linked-quarter basis, noninterest expense increased $235,000 from $4.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, primarily reflecting higher salaries expense.

Basis of Presentation

Certain amounts in the prior period financial statements have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation. These reclassifications had no effect on previously reported net income, net income available to common shareholders, or stockholders' equity.

About Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. and Bank of Oak Ridge

We pride ourselves on knowing your name when you walk through our door. Whether in-person or through our digital offerings, managing your financial well-being is easy, safe, and convenient. We are the longest-running employee-owned community bank in the Triad and have served community members, local businesses, and non-profit organizations since 2000. Learn more about what makes Bank of Oak Ridge the Triad's community bank by visiting one of our convenient locations in Greensboro, High Point, Summerfield, and Oak Ridge.

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTC Pink: BKOR) is the holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge. Bank of Oak Ridge is a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender.

Awards & Recognitions | Best Bank in the Triad | Triad's Top Workplace Finalist | 2016 Better Business Bureau Torch Award for Business Ethics | Triad's Healthiest Employer Winner

Banking for Business & Personal | Mobile & Online Banking | Debit, Credit + Rewards | Checking, Savings & Money Market | Loans + SBA | Mortgage | Insurance | Wealth Management

Let's Talk | 336.644.9944 | www.BankofOakRidge.com | Extended Interactive Teller Machine Hours at all Triad Locations

Forward-looking Information This earnings release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of the management of the Company and on the information available to management at the time that these disclosures were prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of the words "expect," "anticipate," "estimate" and "believe," variations of these words and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, (1) competition in the Company's markets, (2) changes in the interest rate environment, (3) general national, regional or local economic conditions may be less favorable than expected, resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in credit quality and the possible impairment of collectability of loans, (4) legislative or regulatory changes, including changes in accounting standards, (5) significant changes in the federal and state legal and regulatory environment and tax laws, and (6) the impact of changes in monetary and fiscal policies, laws, rules and regulations. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

OAK RIDGE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in thousands, except share data) June 30, March 31, December 31, June 30, 2026 2026 2025 2025 ASSETS (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) (unaudited) Cash and due from banks - 8,915 - 7,931 - 8,840 - 8,970 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 4,130 17,135 13,556 8,422 Total cash and cash equivalents 13,045 25,066 22,396 17,392 Securities available-for-sale 85,692 81,801 83,105 80,157 Securities held-to-maturity, net of allowance for credit losses 15,265 15,271 16,030 19,647 Restricted stock, at cost 4,322 2,585 3,059 3,383 Loans receivable 522,058 513,365 515,681 535,732 Allowance for credit losses (6,682 - (6,425 - (6,030 - (5,921 - Net loans receivable 515,376 506,940 509,651 529,811 Property and equipment, net 8,779 8,834 8,900 8,747 Accrued interest receivable 3,302 3,183 3,217 3,582 Bank owned life insurance 6,398 6,377 6,356 6,312 Right-of-use assets - operating leases 2,159 2,244 2,328 2,486 Other assets 6,299 5,594 5,243 5,516 Total assets - 660,637 - 657,895 - 660,285 - 677,033 LIABILITIES - Noninterest-bearing deposits - 135,002 - 136,466 - 128,408 - 131,805 Interest-bearing deposits 370,745 405,113 406,521 415,664 Total deposits 505,747 541,579 534,929 547,469 Federal Funds purchased - - - 991 Short-term borrowings 49,500 14,000 24,000 24,000 Long-term borrowings 7,000 7,000 7,000 14,000 Junior subordinated notes - trust preferred securities 8,248 8,248 8,248 8,248 Subordinated debentures, net of discount 6,000 6,000 6,000 6,000 Lease liabilities - operating leases 2,159 2,244 2,328 2,486 Accrued interest payable 585 512 521 716 Other liabilities 7,085 6,269 5,968 7,077 Total liabilities 586,324 585,852 588,994 610,987 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY - Common stock 27,591 27,383 27,274 27,043 Retained earnings 46,660 44,927 43,851 40,413 Net unrealized loss on debt securities, net of tax (443 - (466 - 313 (1,180 - Net unrealized loss on hedging derivative instruments, net of tax 505 199 (147 - (230 - Total accumulated other comprehensive loss 62 (267 - 166 (1,410 - Total stockholders' equity 74,313 72,043 71,291 66,046 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity - 660,637 - 657,895 - 660,285 - 677,033 Common shares outstanding 2,770,250 2,772,150 2,741,350 2,747,170 Common shares authorized 50,000,000 50,000,000 50,000,000 50,000,000 OAK RIDGE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollars in thousands, except share data) Three Months Ended Six month ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2026 2026 2025 2026 2025 Interest and dividend income: Loans and fees on loans - 8,555 - 7,770 - 8,726 - 16,325 - 17,002 Interest on deposits in banks 91 217 199 308 365 Restricted stock dividends 53 46 63 100 112 Interest on investment securities 1,144 1,147 1,224 2,291 2,506 Total interest and dividend income 9,843 9,180 10,212 19,024 19,985 Interest expense Deposits 2,027 2,445 2,684 4,472 5,398 Short-term and long-term debt 703 547 759 1,250 1,526 Total interest expense 2,730 2,992 3,443 5,722 6,924 Net interest income 7,113 6,188 6,769 13,302 13,061 Provision for credit losses 241 700 402 941 706 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 6,872 5,488 6,367 12,361 12,355 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 204 205 229 409 456 Gain (loss) on sale of securities - 224 42 223 42 Gain on sale of foreclosed property - (1 - - (1 - - Insurance commissions 160 158 188 318 339 Gain on sale of Small Business Administration loans - - 329 - 329 Debit and credit card interchange income 292 261 297 554 568 Income from Small Business Investment Company 24 16 15 40 15 Income earned on bank owned life insurance 21 21 22 41 44 Other service charges and fees 122 124 127 246 215 Total noninterest income 823 1,008 1,249 1,830 2,008 Noninterest expenses: Salaries 2,564 2,228 2,423 4,792 4,777 Employee Benefits 312 307 367 619 702 Occupancy 262 365 271 627 572 Equipment 192 183 209 375 373 Data and Item Processing 512 594 436 1,105 1,050 Professional & Advertising 274 297 220 571 439 Stationary and Supplies 28 27 29 55 60 Telecommunications 70 77 101 147 180 FDIC Assessment 80 73 120 153 240 Other expense 613 521 560 1,135 1,052 Total noninterest expenses 4,907 4,672 4,736 9,579 9,445 Income before income taxes 2,788 1,824 2,880 4,612 4,918 Income tax expense 612 364 644 976 1,113 Net income and income available to common shareholders - 2,176 - 1,460 - 2,236 - 3,636 - 3,805 Basic income per common share - 0.79 - 0.53 - 0.81 - 1.32 - 1.39 Diluted income per common share - 0.79 - 0.53 - 0.81 - 1.32 - 1.39 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 2,770,736 2,744,088 2,747,170 2,757,412 2,747,170 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 2,770,736 2,744,088 2,747,170 2,757,412 2,747,170 OAK RIDGE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. Selected Financial Data As Of Or For The Three Months Ended, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2026 2026 2025 2025 2025 Return on average common stockholders' equity1 12.10 - 8.24 - 13.39 - 11.25 - 14.13 - Tangible book value per share - 26.83 - 25.99 - 26.01 - 24.98 - 24.04 Return on average assets1 1.32 - 0.90 - 1.37 - 1.10 - 1.32 - Net interest margin1 4.51 - 3.98 - 4.10 - 4.18 - 4.16 - Efficiency ratio 61.8 - 64.9 - 63.8 - 59.0 - 59.1 - Nonperforming assets to total assets 1.42 - 1.42 - 1.07 - 0.84 - 0.73 - Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.28 - 1.25 - 1.17 - 1.19 - 1.11 - 1Annualized

Contact: Skylar Mearing, Marketing Director

Phone: 336.662.4840

