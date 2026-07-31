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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.07.2026 23:36 Uhr
58 Leser
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Paul Mueller Company Announces Its Second Quarter Earnings of 2026

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paul Mueller Company (OTC: MUEL) today announced earnings for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

PAUL MUELLER COMPANY
SIX-MONTH REPORT
Unaudited
(In thousands)
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
June 30 June 30 June 30
2026 2025 2026 2025 2026 2025
Net Sales - 93,837 - 72,624 - 160,190 - 131,484 - 315,707 - 264,043
Cost of Sales 65,130 44,760 116,933 85,798 224,336 171,491
Gross Profit - 28,707 - 27,864 - 43,257 - 45,686 - 91,371 - 92,552
Selling, General and Administrative Expense 14,111 13,332 26,173 24,865 51,571 49,338
Operating Income - 14,596 - 14,532 - 17,084 - 20,821 - 39,800 - 43,214
Interest Income 1 325 578 901 607 2,017 1,299
Other Income (Expense) 1 11 50 (30- 114 396 626
Income before Provision for Income Taxes - 14,932 - 15,160 - 17,955 - 21,542 - 42,213 - 45,139
Provision for Income Taxes 3,513 3,531 4,237 4,985 10,372 10,163
Net Income - 11,419 - 11,629 - 13,718 - 16,557 - 31,841 - 34,976
Earnings per Common Share -- Basic and Diluted - 12.72 - 12.50 - 15.27 - 17.74 - 35.13 - 37.40
1. Has been restated to move Interest Income out of Other Income (Expense) and net it with Interest Expense on the Interest Income line for all periods being presented.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Six Months Ended
June 30
2026 2025
Net Income - 13,718 - 16,557
Other Comprehensive Income (Loss), Net of Tax:
Foreign Currency Translation Adjustment (843- 2,015
Comprehensive Income - 12,875 - 18,572
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
June 30 December 31
2026 2025
Cash and Cash Equivalents - 32,113 - 29,883
Marketable Securities 6,518 19,913
Accounts Receivable, net 51,516 41,719
Inventories (FIFO) 49,677 52,715
LIFO Reserve (21,587- (21,051-
Inventories (LIFO) 28,090 31,664
Current Net Investments in Sales-Type Leases 67 62
Other Current Assets 13,127 5,758
Current Assets - 131,431 - 128,999
Net Property, Plant, and Equipment 90,328 79,083
Right of Use Assets 2,270 2,276
Other Assets 1,443 1,625
Long-Term Net Investments in Sales-Type Leases 2,761 2,338
Total Assets - 228,233 - 214,321
Accounts Payable - 18,087 - 17,750
Current Maturities and Short-Term Debt 456 468
Current Lease Liabilities 411 403
Advance Billings 35,891 36,362
Other Current Liabilities 55,209 52,594
Current Liabilities - 110,054 - 107,577
Long-Term Debt 4,902 5,265
Other Long-Term Liabilities 1,551 1,618
Lease Liabilities 796 904
Total Liabilities - 117,303 - 115,364
Shareholders' Investment 110,930 98,957
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Investment - 228,233 - 214,321
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
June 30 December 31
2026 2025
Book Value per Common Share- 123.52 - 110.09
Total Shares Outstanding 898,059 898,883
Backlog - 206,950 - 243,606
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF SHAREHOLDERS' INVESTMENT
Accumulated
Other
Comprehensive
Income (Loss)
Common
Stock		 Paid-in
Surplus		 Retained
Earnings		 Treasury
Stock
Total
Balance, December 31, 2025 - 1,508 - 9,708 - 129,674 - (39,511- - (2,422- - 98,957
Add (Deduct):
Net Income 13,718 13,718
Other Comprehensive Income, Net of Tax (843- (843-
Dividends (539- (539-
Treasury Stock Acquisition (363- (363-
Other -
Balance, June 30, 2026 - 1,508 - 9,708 - 142,853 - (39,874- - (3,265- - 110,930
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
Six Months
Ended
June 30, 2026		 Six Months
Ended
June 30, 2025
Operating Activities:
Net Income- 13,718 - 16,557
Adjustment to Reconcile Net Income to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities:
Depreciation & Amortization 4,408 3,380
ROU Asset Amortization 24 -
Deferred Tax Expense - 288
Loss on Disposal of Equipment 693 469
Change in Assets and Liabilities
(Inc) in Accts and Notes Receivable (9,969- (15,765-
(Inc) in Cost in Excess of Estimated Earnings and Billings (343- (16-
(Inc) Dec in Inventories 3,871 (2,256-
(Inc) in Prepayments (7,030- (782-
(Inc) in Net Investment in Sales-Type Leases (490- (579-
Dec in Other Assets 360 2,026
(Dec) Inc in Accounts Payable 451 (4,589-
(Dec) Inc in Accrued Income Tax (2,626- 913
Inc (Dec) in Other Accrued Expenses (4,276- 3,088
Inc (Dec) in Advance Billings (435- 12,784
Inc in Billings in Excess of Costs and Estimated Earnings 9,591 12,156
Principal payments of Lease Liability for Operating (180- (156-
Inc in Long Term Deferred Tax Liabilities 25 17
(Dec) in Other Long-Term Liabilities (58- (1,730-
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities- 7,734 - 25,805
Investing Activities
Purchases of Marketable Securities (40,099- (16,464-
Proceeds from Sales of Marketable Securities 53,494 10,981
Proceeds from Sales of Equipment 6 -
Additions to Property, Plant, and Equipment (17,442- (13,850-
Net Cash (Required) for Investing Activities- (4,041- - (19,333-
Financing Activities
Principal payments of Lease Liability for Financing (39- (50-
(Repayment) of Short-Term Borrowings, Net (234- (5,186-
Proceeds of Short-Term Borrowings, Net 234 2,136
(Repayment) of Long-Term Debt (426- (1,864-
Dividends Paid (539- (495-
Treasury Stock Acquisitions (363- (1,664-
Net Cash (Required) for Financing Activities- (1,367- - (7,123-
Effect of Exchange Rate Changes (96- 1,160
Net Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents- 2,230 - 509
Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Year 29,883 21,169
Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Quarter- 32,113 - 21,678
PAUL MUELLER COMPANY
SUMMARIZED NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(In thousands)

A.The table below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the three months ended June 30.

Three Months Ended June 30
Revenue 2026 2025 Variance
Domestic- 76,802 - 58,928 - 17,874
Mueller BV- 17,046 - 13,796 - 3,250
Eliminations- (11- - (100- - 89
Net Revenue- 93,837 - 72,624 - 21,213

The table below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the six months ended June 30.

Six Months Ended June 30
Revenue 2026 2025 Variance
Domestic- 128,386 - 109,005 - 19,381
Mueller BV- 31,825 - 22,579 - 9,246
Eliminations- (21- - (100- - 79
Net Revenue- 160,190 - 131,484 - 28,706

The table below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the twelve months ended June 30.

Twelve Months Ended June 30
Revenue 2026 2025 Variance
Domestic- 255,252 - 219,480 - 35,772
Mueller BV- 60,504 - 45,548 - 14,956
Eliminations- (49- - (985- - 936
Net Revenue- 315,707 - 264,043 - 51,664

The table below depicts the net income on a consolidating basis for the three months ended June 30.

Three Months Ended June 30
Net Income 2026 2025 Variance
Domestic- 9,986 - 10,922 - (936-
Mueller BV- 1,433 - 694 - 739
Eliminations- - - 13 - (13-
Net Income- 11,419 - 11,629 - (210-

The table below depicts the net income on a consolidating basis for the six months ended June 30.

Six Months Ended June 30
Net Income 2026 2025 Variance
Domestic- 11,308 - 16,350 - (5,042-
Mueller BV- 2,410 - 200 - 2,210
Eliminations- - - 7 - (7-
Net Income- 13,718 - 16,557 - (2,839-

The table below depicts the net income on a consolidating basis for the twelve months ended June 30.

Twelve Months Ended June 30
Net Income 2026 2025 Variance
Domestic- 28,056 - 34,609 - (6,553-
Mueller BV- 3,798 - 388 - 3,410
Eliminations- (13- - (21- - 8
Net Income (Loss)- 31,841 - 34,976 - (3,135-

B.The backlog as of June 30, 2026 remains strong at $208.3 million compared to $234.2 million at June 30, 2025, with the majority being in Industrial Equipment. The U.S. backlog is $193.9 million at June 30, 2026 compared to $223.6 million at June 30, 2025. In the Netherlands, the backlog has increased to $14.6 million at June 30, 2026 from $11.3 million at June 30, 2025.

C.Revenue is up from the previous year by $21.2 million on a three-month basis and up $51.7 million for the trailing twelve months. Revenues in the U.S. are up $17.9 million for the three months and $35.8 million for the twelve months, with the increases primarily from the Industrial Equipment segment. In the Netherlands, revenues are up $3.3 million on a three-month basis and $15 million on a twelve-month basis.

Net Income is flat year over year on a three-month basis, and down $3.1 million on a twelve-month basis. In the Netherlands, earnings are up $0.7 million for three months and up $3.4 million over twelve months.

Net income in the second quarter of 2026 was nearly as strong as in the same quarter of 2025. This performance was supported by the continuing high level of work in our pharmaceutical business and strong profitability in our other markets. Particularly noteworthy is the strong performance of our Dutch subsidiary, which doubled net income over the prior-year quarter and operates primarily in the dairy farm market. Revenue in the second quarter was significantly higher, but net income as a percentage of revenue was lower. Significant factors contributing to this lower margin were an unusually profitable rush project in 2025 with no comparable project in 2026, the effects of startup activities in the new building, and the continued reliance on contractors in 2026 to handle volume above our internal capacity.

Our new module fabrication building is nearly full with active work, and much of the former module space in older buildings is still occupied by jobs being disassembled for shipment or waiting for customer sites to be ready. Without the new building, we could not have maintained this level of work.

D.We manage our business in the U.S. looking at earnings before tax (EBT) and excluding the effects of LIFO. This non-GAAP adjusted EBT (as shown in the table below) is down $1.3 million for the three months, $7.8 million for the six months and $8.3 million for the trailing twelve months.

Ended June 30
Three Months Six Months Twelve Months
(In Thousands) 2026 2025 2026 2025 2026 2025
Domestic Net Income- 9,986- 10,922 - 11,308- 16,350 - 28,056 - 34,609
Income Tax Expense- 3,016- 3,292 - 3,407- 4,920 - 9,113 - 10,002
Domestic EBT - GAAP- 13,002- 14,214 - 14,715- 21,270 - 37,169 - 44,611
LIFO Adjustment- 290- 369 - 536- 1,752 - (311- - 587
Domestic EBT - Non-GAAP- 13,292- 14,583 - 15,251- 23,022 - 36,858 - 45,198

E.On June 5, 2026, the tender offer, announced on May 7, 2026, expired with 824 shares being tendered for a total of $362,560.

F.The consolidated financials are affected by the euro to dollar exchange rate when consolidating Mueller B.V., the Dutch subsidiary. The month-end euro to dollar exchange rate was 1.17 for June 2025, 1.17 for December 2025, and 1.14 for June 2026.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions. All statements regarding future performance growth, conditions, or developments are forward-looking statements. Actual future results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, the factors described in the Company's Annual Report under "Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements", which is available at paulmueller.com. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update these forward-looking statements to reflect any future events or circumstances.

The accounting policies related to this report and additional management discussion and analysis are provided in the 2025 annual report, available at www.paulmueller.com:

Press Contact: Dan Winters | Paul Mueller Company | Springfield, MO 65802 | (417) 575-9000
dwinters@paulmueller.com | https://paulmueller.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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