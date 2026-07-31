Le 31 juillet/July 2026The common shares of Scotia Metals Corp. (SMET), previously listed as Cross River Ventures Corp. (CRVC.X), have been approved for listing on the CSE.Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.Scotia Metals Corp. is advancing the Acadia Lithium Project, a 390 km² land package within Atlantic Canada's underexplored, spodumene-bearing South Mountain Batholith.________________________Les actions ordinaires de Scotia Metals Corp. (SMET), auparavant cotées sous le nom de Cross River Ventures Corp. (CRVC.X), ont été approuvées pour la cotation sur le CSE.Les documents de cotation et de divulgation seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com le jour de la négociation.Scotia Metals Corp. fait avancer le projet Acadia Lithium, un terrain de 390 km² situé dans le Batholite de South Mountain, peu exploré, et riche en spodumène, dans l'Atlantique canadien.Issuer/Émetteur: Scotia Metals Corp. Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): SMET Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 45 353 041 Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission: 7 675 000 CSE Sector/Catégorie: Mining/Minier Consolidation: 30 Old to 1 New/30 anciens pour 1 nouveau Record Date for Consolidation/Date d'enregistrement pour la consolidation: le 24 juillet/July 2026 CUSIP: 80928K 10 6 ISIN: CA 80928K 10 6 6 OLD CUSIP/ISIN: 22758R108/CA22758R1082 Boardlot/Quotité: 500 Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDN Trading Date/Date de négociation: Le 4 août/August 2026 Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier: le 31 janvier/January Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Olympia Trust CompanyThe Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for SMET. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com.If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com.