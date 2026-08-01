At 9.5 million AI Agent transactions a month, GSC leads the market - the right choice for white-label B2B in CPG and retail grocery, the accounts agencies already know well. Agencies are the known experts of the CPG space, and B2B just went agentic - 4-6x the B2C market. Let's do B2B together: your brand, under 10 days to live.

VANCOUVER, BC, LONDON and SYDNEY, Aug. 1, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --GreenCore Solutions Corp. (GSC) today announced the GSC Agency Partner Program (APP) - a white-label partner program that lets advertising agencies power their Beauty & Personal Care (BPC) clients in consumer packaged goods (CPG) B2B agentic procurement. Under APP, GSC white-labels its AI Agents, the CPG Knowledge Graph, and per-client telemetry beneath the agency's own brand: the agency keeps its accounts, its rate card, and its name on every surface, while GSC runs the managed services on the back end. The program opens a new recurring B2B revenue line for agencies - and a procurement edge at the retail grocery gates - for the clients they already own.

For fifty years, agencies monetized the consumer half of commerce. The other half just changed sides first: Gartner's Strategic Predictions for 2026 projects that by 2028, 90% of B2B buying will be AI-agent intermediated, pushing over $15 trillion of B2B spend through agent exchanges - with traditional SEO and PPC giving way to agent engine optimization as products become machine-readable and procurement shifts to autonomous machine-to-machine transactions. Cloudflare Radar confirms the traffic has already turned: agentic traffic passed human traffic on the open internet in June 2026 and stands at roughly 60% today. AI agents do not read advertisements. APP gives agencies the successor product line.

What Agencies White-Label

Every APP partner operates on the production estate GSC already runs at scale: the CPG Knowledge Graph - 2 billion resolved datapoints spanning 38,350 BPC brands, 15,495 makers, and 15,688 retail grocery banners with 3.29 million points of sale across 50 global markets - carrying 9.5 million+ inbound AI Agent transactions a month, an estimated 15-20% of the world's agentic grocery procurement traffic. Agencies receive an agency-branded partner portal, agent JSONs and ghost headers carrying their own name, machine-readable catalog feeds, and client dashboards streaming the per-client agent telemetry the Web 2.0 measurement stack cannot see. GSC never appears client-side.

Four MCP Servers, Two Open Protocols

APP runs on the protocols SAP, Google, and Microsoft standardized on for agentic commerce - MCP and A2A - through four MCP servers: the Catalog MCP (the CPG Knowledge Graph, live at mcp.cpgknowledgegraph.ai), the Procurement MCP (the retail grocery gate, with a human command on every purchase order via GSC Navigator), the Telemetry MCP (per-client agent traffic and transactions), and the Partner MCP (each agency's own agent card and endpoint - the agency itself, discoverable in the agent economy under its own brand). Buying agents meet the program on its dedicated machine surface, gsc-agency.io - an AI Agent surface, not a website for humans.

Book ? Brand ? Market ? Live

Onboarding is a conversation, not a construction project. Agencies map their BPC and CPG client book against the graph - most clients are very likely already mapped - take delivery of their white-label identity, and choose their level: local, regional, or global, across 50 markets in the Americas, UK, EU, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific. The first client is live in the agentic B2B procurement market in under 10 days, billed on the agency's paper at the agency's rate card. Against a global 3:1 shortage of the AI software engineering specialists this stack requires, the build-or-partner math is short: DIY waits; partners ship. And everything lands with sustainability and local delivery built in - hyperscale-grade security on Microsoft Azure, served from GSC's in-region sovereign nodes, at up to 80% lower token use and energy than the generalist norm.

"Agencies are the masters of audiences - and GSC arrives holding a new one: 9.5 million agent transactions a month," said Matthew Keddy, CEO, GreenCore Solutions Corp. (GSC). "We arm your agency with fleets of B2B AI Agents - CPG and Beauty & Personal Care (BPC), straight to retail grocery procurement, where grocery spends over $2 trillion a year. Come to the B2B side: bring your best and brightest, put our AI Agent Stack under your brand, and expand your agentic portfolio - your agency, your accounts, your clients, with GSC working the back end quietly. Here's the audience. Call us - we'll meet you. 3.29 million retail points of sale across 15,688 banners are waiting - partner local, regional, or global."

Availability

The GSC Agency Partner Program launches as a limited, exclusive market run for advertising agencies with Beauty & Personal Care and CPG client portfolios - starting in London, UK (uk.gsc-agency.ai); Paris, France (eu.gsc-agency.ai); and Mexico City, Mexico (latam.gsc-agency.ai) - partnering at local, regional, or global level across 50 markets. Placements are limited per market. Agencies start the conversation at gsc-agency.ai for more insights. Thousands of GSC AI Agents stand pre-positioned on Microsoft Azure, in each region - ready for APP fleets from day one.

About GreenCore Solutions Corp. (GSC)

GreenCore Solutions Corp. (GSC) builds AI Agents with the CPG Knowledge Graph, powered by SPARKS, delivered on MCP + A2A + ACM-68000. An estimated 15-20% of the world's agentic procurement transaction traffic across retail grocery runs on GSC. GSC AI Agents run sustainable, transact safe, human in the loop, and live on Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud. GSC is a Microsoft AI Cloud Partner - Crunchbase Global Rank 393 of 4.3 million as of July 2026. D-U-N-S 24-336-6774.

About GSC Agentic Pty. Ltd.

GSC Agentic Pty. Ltd., headquartered in Sydney, Australia, is the Asia-Pacific joint venture delivering the GSC AI Agent Stack across APAC markets.

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