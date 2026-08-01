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WKN: A2JRK6 | ISIN: US7223041028 | Ticker-Symbol: 9PDA
Tradegate
31.07.26 | 18:33
76,80 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
PDD HOLDINGS INC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PDD HOLDINGS INC ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
76,2077,4013:04
76,6077,0031.07.
PR Newswire
01.08.2026 16:36 Uhr
168 Leser
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Temu Responds to European Commission Statement of Grounds Under the Foreign Subsidies Regulation

DUBLIN, Aug. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Temu today issued the following statement in response to the European Commission's Statement of Grounds concerning the Commission's December 2025 inspection at Temu's premises in Dublin:

Temu does not agree with the Commission's preliminary findings in its Statement of Grounds. Temu cooperated fully and complied with all the requests the Commission made during the inspection. We will analyze and respond to the statement of grounds and trust the Commission will reconsider its position.

Temu also categorically denies having received any foreign subsidies that distort the internal market. Temu is committed to fair competition. The Company generates sustained cash flows from its own operating activities that are sufficient to fund Temu's operations in the EU. We do not need to count on "foreign subsidies" to fund any competitive activities or to create any competitive advantage in the internal market.

We remain committed to continuing to cooperate with the Commission and comply with all our legal obligations under EU law.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/temu-responds-to-european-commission-statement-of-grounds-under-the-foreign-subsidies-regulation-302840560.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
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