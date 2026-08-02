Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann arrives in Belfast today (2 August), bringing eight days of traditional music, culture and celebration to the city, with organisers expecting up to 800,000 visitors over the course of the festival.

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Belfast Fleadh Maddens Bar accordian, guitar and fiddle player (Chris Heaney)

One of Europe's largest cultural events, Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann is taking place in Belfast for the first time, transforming the city into a vibrant stage for Irish music, dance, language and culture. More than 200 events and 180 traditional music competitions are taking place across venues, streets and neighbourhoods throughout the week-long celebration.

The landmark festival showcases the very best of Irish culture, with a packed programme of All-Ireland competitions, concerts, community events and performances from both established and emerging artists.

As Ireland's only UNESCO City of Music, Belfast provides a fitting backdrop for the world-renowned event. Visitors can experience everything from lively pub sessions and spontaneous street performances to major concerts and cultural showcases as the city comes alive with the sound of traditional music.

At the heart of the festivities is the Gig Rig, the Fleadh's flagship outdoor stage set against the iconic backdrop of Belfast City Hall. Open daily from 11am to 11pm throughout the festival, the free-to-attend venue hosts a packed line-up of live music including Trad music icons like Sharon Shannon, giving festivalgoers the opportunity to soak up the atmosphere without the need for tickets or advance booking.

Whether a lifelong trad enthusiast or a first-time visitor, those attending the Fleadh can experience what is widely regarded as the world's largest celebration of Irish music, song, language and dance as Belfast welcomes the festival for this historic debut.

Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann will return again to Belfast next year.

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Contacts:

jsharif@tourismireland.com